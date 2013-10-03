Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd ST FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd Unallocated A4 10 Reaffirmed
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 237.5 Reaffirmed
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd FBL* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit of the Cash Credit limit
Credila Financial Services Pvt CP programme A1+ 1500 Assigned
Ltd
D.M. Enterprise Packing Credit A4 250 Assigned
Devhari Enterprise Packing Credit A4 250 Assigned
Devhari Enterprise PCFC/PSFC/PCL* A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
*PCFC/PSFC/PCL is a sub limit of WCDL Limits
Devhari Enterprise LOC A4+ 79 Reaffirmed
Devhari Enterprise BG A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
G.R. Gupta & Bros. FBL- LT* A4 20 Assigned
(enhanced by Rs. 0.25 crore)*Rs. 1.75 crore was rated as long term fund based limits earlier,
which are now assigned short term rating of A4
Manav Bio-Chem Impex Pvt. Ltd. FBL - Bill discounting A4 10 Assigned
Manav Bio-Chem Impex Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL - LOC A4 70 Assigned
National Industrial NFBL A4 21 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 165 Upgraded from
A4+
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A3 165 Upgraded from
A4+
Panda Technologies India Pvt Non FB Fac A4+ 26 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 1.40 Cr)
S.P. Engineers ST- Non fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 10.00 crore
Sanghvi & Sons ST fund based working A4+ 660 Reaffirmed
capital limits
Shri Aruna Constructions Pvt BG A4 58 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Srl Ltd Fund Based- ST loans A1 190 Reaffirmed
(interchangeable with
CC)
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL-BG A4+ 0.3 Revised from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 166.1 Reaffirmed
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd CC Limit AA 500 Reaffirmed
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd NFBL AA 1300 Reaffirmed
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB B+ / 31.7 Suspended
Fac A4
Devhari Enterprise CC/WCDL BB+ 108.4 Reaffirmed
/ A4+
Devhari Enterprise TL BB+ 71.7 Reaffirmed
Devhari Enterprise Unallocated BB+ 6.3 Reaffirmed
G.R. Gupta & Bros. FBL- LT BB 115 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 13.25 crore)
Indian Receivable Trust 11 PTC AAA 1356.4 Assigned
(SO)
Ireo Pvt Ltd TL BBB 5000 Reaffirmed
Ireo Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 2000 Reaffirmed
Ireo Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BBB 1700 Reaffirmed
Ireo Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, FB Fac A- 600 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, non-FB Fac A- 900 Reaffirmed
Ltd
M&M Chocolates FBL B 136 Upgraded from
B-
M/S. Janta Rice Mill FBL B 60 Reaffirmed
M/S. Janta Rice Mill TL B 2.7 Reaffirmed
M/S. Janta Rice Mill Unallocated Bk Fac B 2.3 Reaffirmed
Manav Bio-Chem Impex Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC* BB- 10 Assigned
* (sub-limit under letter of credit)
National Industrial FB Limits BB- 217.7 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 12.5 Upgraded from
BB+
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- 80 Upgraded from
BB+
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 20 Upgraded from
BB+
Panda Technologies India Pvt TL BB 4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Panda Technologies India Pvt FB Fac BB 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 4.50 Cr)
Peninsula Land Ltd proposed NCD A 2000 Assigned
Polyplastics Automotive India TL B+ 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Polyplastics Automotive India FB, LT Fac B+ 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Polyplastics Automotive India Unallocated Limits B+ / 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd A4
Reliance Capital Ltd PTCs AAA Assigned
(SO)!
! indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
S.P. Engineers LT - CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 5.50 crore
S.P. Engineers LT- Unallocated BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Shri Aruna Constructions Pvt CC BB 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 80 Downgraded
from BB
Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB- 15.2 Downgraded
from BB
(Reduced from Rs. 3.62 crore)
Srl Ltd Fund Based - CC A 190 Reaffirmed
Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BBB-/ 800 Reaffirmed
A3
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-TL BB+ 39.7 Revised from
BB
Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- CC BB+ 120 Revised from
BB
Vidhya Pharmachem Pvt Ltd BG Fac BB / 540 Suspended
A4
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
