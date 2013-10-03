Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd ST FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd Unallocated A4 10 Reaffirmed Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 237.5 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd FBL* A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the Cash Credit limit Credila Financial Services Pvt CP programme A1+ 1500 Assigned Ltd D.M. Enterprise Packing Credit A4 250 Assigned Devhari Enterprise Packing Credit A4 250 Assigned Devhari Enterprise PCFC/PSFC/PCL* A4+ 55 Reaffirmed *PCFC/PSFC/PCL is a sub limit of WCDL Limits Devhari Enterprise LOC A4+ 79 Reaffirmed Devhari Enterprise BG A4+ 1 Reaffirmed G.R. Gupta & Bros. FBL- LT* A4 20 Assigned (enhanced by Rs. 0.25 crore)*Rs. 1.75 crore was rated as long term fund based limits earlier, which are now assigned short term rating of A4 Manav Bio-Chem Impex Pvt. Ltd. FBL - Bill discounting A4 10 Assigned Manav Bio-Chem Impex Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL - LOC A4 70 Assigned National Industrial NFBL A4 21 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 165 Upgraded from A4+ Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A3 165 Upgraded from A4+ Panda Technologies India Pvt Non FB Fac A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.40 Cr) S.P. Engineers ST- Non fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 10.00 crore Sanghvi & Sons ST fund based working A4+ 660 Reaffirmed capital limits Shri Aruna Constructions Pvt BG A4 58 Reaffirmed Ltd Srl Ltd Fund Based- ST loans A1 190 Reaffirmed (interchangeable with CC) Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL-BG A4+ 0.3 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Automobiles (Pvt) Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 166.1 Reaffirmed Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd CC Limit AA 500 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd NFBL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Bir Steels Pvt Ltd fund based and non FB B+ / 31.7 Suspended Fac A4 Devhari Enterprise CC/WCDL BB+ 108.4 Reaffirmed / A4+ Devhari Enterprise TL BB+ 71.7 Reaffirmed Devhari Enterprise Unallocated BB+ 6.3 Reaffirmed G.R. Gupta & Bros. FBL- LT BB 115 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 13.25 crore) Indian Receivable Trust 11 PTC AAA 1356.4 Assigned (SO) Ireo Pvt Ltd TL BBB 5000 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 2000 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based BBB 1700 Reaffirmed Ireo Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, FB Fac A- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, non-FB Fac A- 900 Reaffirmed Ltd M&M Chocolates FBL B 136 Upgraded from B- M/S. Janta Rice Mill FBL B 60 Reaffirmed M/S. Janta Rice Mill TL B 2.7 Reaffirmed M/S. Janta Rice Mill Unallocated Bk Fac B 2.3 Reaffirmed Manav Bio-Chem Impex Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC* BB- 10 Assigned * (sub-limit under letter of credit) National Industrial FB Limits BB- 217.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 12.5 Upgraded from BB+ Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- 80 Upgraded from BB+ Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 20 Upgraded from BB+ Panda Technologies India Pvt TL BB 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Panda Technologies India Pvt FB Fac BB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 Cr) Peninsula Land Ltd proposed NCD A 2000 Assigned Polyplastics Automotive India TL B+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Polyplastics Automotive India FB, LT Fac B+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Polyplastics Automotive India Unallocated Limits B+ / 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Reliance Capital Ltd PTCs AAA Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating assigned is conditional S.P. Engineers LT - CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 5.50 crore S.P. Engineers LT- Unallocated BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shri Aruna Constructions Pvt CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 80 Downgraded from BB Sidhant Creations Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BB- 15.2 Downgraded from BB (Reduced from Rs. 3.62 crore) Srl Ltd Fund Based - CC A 190 Reaffirmed Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BBB-/ 800 Reaffirmed A3 Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-TL BB+ 39.7 Revised from BB Vanita Agrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- CC BB+ 120 Revised from BB Vidhya Pharmachem Pvt Ltd BG Fac BB / 540 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.