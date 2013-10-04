Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dagger Master Tool Industries Non -FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+ 13010 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1341.0 crores) Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed* *ICRA had earlier suspended the ratings; the suspension now stands revoked Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 4.5 Reaffirmed* *ICRA had earlier suspended the ratings; the suspension now stands revoked Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Limits (SO) Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd Short- term non-fund A4 110 Revised from based A4+ Kritika Vegetable Oils Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 15 Assigned Mandeep Industries ST Fund Based - A4 100 Assigned Warehouse receipt financing Melange Systems Pvt Ltd ST scale- Bill A4 160 Assigned Discounting National Autoplast NFBL D 15.5 Revised from A4 Oscar Ceramics ST- NFBL - BG A4 4.5 Suspended Oscar Ceramics ST- NFBL - Foreign A4 20.5 Suspended Letter of Credit* *Sublimit of term loan Prince Gem & Jewelry Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 200 Reaffirmed Royel Impex ST: Non-FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed Royel Impex ST: Non-fund based A4 50 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Skg Timbers Pvt Ltd Non - FBL- LOC A4 180 Assigned Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Fund Based A1+ 100 Assigned Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A1+ 100# Assigned LOC# # - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities Tiger Steel Engineering Non-FBL A4 500.8 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Tiger Steel Engineering Proposed non-FBL A4 70 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Tile Gres Ceramics ST- NFBL - Bk A4 5 Suspended Guarantee Windson Ceramic BG A4 10 Assigned Unique Biotech Ltd ST FBL D 104.7 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Rice Mills FB Fac B 290 Reaffirmed Boi Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital - Assigned Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs Fund - Series 1 (SO)! Chawla Iron Traders Pvt. Ltd. FBL- CC BB- 115 Revised from B+ Dagger Master Tool Industries TL Limit BB- 48.3 Downgraded Ltd from BB Dagger Master Tool Industries FBL BB- 33 Downgraded Ltd from BB Dagger Master Tool Industries Unallocated limit BB- 8.7 Downgraded Ltd from BB Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA 1990 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (increased from Rs. 159.0 crores) Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA 2461.7 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (increased from Rs. 217.22 crores) Deepak Fertilisers & Non Convertible AA 3916.7 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd debentures (reduced from Rs. 433.33 crores) Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based B+ 40 Downgraded (sub-limit) Fac from BB- Forbes Technosys Ltd TL AA- 89 Reaffirmed (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT Fund Based Limits AA- 120 Reaffirmed (SO) GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL D 183 Downgraded from B GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 35 Downgraded from B GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL limit D 32 Downgraded from B Green Infra Ltd Non- Fund based BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed limits Reduced from Rs. 100 crores Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd FBL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 30.0 crores) Imex Traders Proposed FBL B 80 Assigned Infinity Fab Engineering Co. TL B- 7.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Infinity Fab Engineering Co. CC B- 36.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Infinity Fab Engineering Co. BG B- 12.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 34 Revised from BB Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac BB- / 36 Revised from A4 BB / A4+ Kritika Vegetable Oils Pvt Ltd CC B+ 110 Assigned Laxmi Goldorna House Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 60 Assigned Legno Door Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 60 (Revised from C+) M/S. Kamalben Sindhav Fund Based - TL B 63.5 Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 1162.2 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 67.6 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 55.3 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Mandeep Industries CC limits B 200 Assigned Manikchand Vasudha Developers TL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Melange Systems Pvt Ltd LT scale- CC B+ 60 Assigned Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 875 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore National Autoplast TL D 140 Revised from B+ National Autoplast FBL D 35 Revised from B+ Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd Working Capital Fac B 530 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 33.00cr) Oscar Ceramics LT-FBL - CC B+ 20 Suspended Oscar Ceramics LT-FBL - TL B+ 28.5 Suspended Pari India CC BB- 150 Assigned Pari India FBP BB- 50 Assigned Pari India TL BB- 84 Assigned Prince Gem & Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Prince Gem & Jewelry Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 730 Reaffirmed Royel Impex LT: FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Realty CC (proposed) BB 350 Upgraded from BB- SKG Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 50 Assigned SLN Rice Industries CC Limits B+ 60 Assigned SLN Rice Industries TL B+ 10 Assigned SLN Rice Industries Adhoc Limits B+ 10 Assigned Thermax Instrumentation Ltd LT Fund Based - AA- 200 Assigned CC/Working Capital Demand Loans Tiger Steel Engineering FB limits B+ 160 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Tiger Steel Engineering TL B+ 145.6 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Tiger Steel Engineering Proposed LT loans B+ 80 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Tile Gres Ceramics LT-FBL - CC B 25 Suspended Tile Gres Ceramics LT-FBL - TL 3 B 30 Suspended Unique Biotech Ltd LT FBL D 109.6 Reaffirmed Vasavi Agrotech Industries Pvt FBL D 160 Assigned Ltd Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd LT - CC B+ 1700 Assigned Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd LT - TL B+ 668.3 Assigned Veparseva Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 157.9 Suspended Veparseva Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 15 Suspended (Proposed) Veparseva Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - D 2.4 Suspended Credit Exposure Limit Windson Ceramic CC B 30 Assigned Windson Ceramic TL B 49 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 