Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agila Specialties Pvt Ltd FB Fac A2+ 2100 Revised from A2 Agila Specialties Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 1150 Revised from A2 Anand Construwell Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4+ 100 Suspended Anay Agency ST, NFBL A4 100 Assigned Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL (sub-limit) A2+ 390 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Non fund based Bk A2+ 60 Reaffirmed limits Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Non fund based Bk A2+ 60 Reaffirmed limits (sub-limit) Apollo Logisolutions Ltd BG A3 100 Reassigned Bethel Cashew Company FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL - BG A4 1.4 Assigned Cravatex Ltd Unallocated A3 25 Assigned Cravatex Ltd Non Fund Based A3 270 Assigned (LC/LER) Crystal Industrial Syndicate ST Non-FBL- Inland / A4 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Foreign BG Daawat Foods Ltd NFBL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Gita & Company ST scale- Non-FBL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Glodyne Technoserve Ltd CP D 750 Suspended Harshita Polypack ST, Non-FBL - BG A4 0.9 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund limits A4 60 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd NFBL A3+ 720 Reaffirmed M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Fund Based working A3 900 Reaffirmed capital limit (Revised from 50.00 CR) M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Non Fund Based A3 200 Reaffirmed working capital limit (Revised from 16.00 CR) M/S Elect Systems Engineers ST, non-fund based BG A4+ 95 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fac M/S Noble Ispat & Energies Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 300 Suspended M/S Sree Pavan Traders ST, non-FB Fac D 50 Suspended M/S Sua Explosives And ST, FB Fac A3+ 55 Suspended Accessories Pvt Ltd MBH Power Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 400 Suspended Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd PCFC A4 20 Reaffirmed Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC/FLC A4 31 Reaffirmed Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Forward Contract A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Facility Omkar Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. LOC A4 50 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6.65 Cr.) Onco Therapies Ltd FB Fac A2+ 500 Revised from A2 (revised from 33.0 CR) Onco Therapies Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 450 Revised from A2 (revised from 27.0 CR) Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - Bridge Loan A4** 29 Assigned **Proposed Limits Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL - BG A4 1.2 Assigned Sarvhit Trust Over Draft A4 120 Reaffirmed Shivakriti International Ltd Non-FBL A4 620 Reaffirmed Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Strides Arcolab Ltd FB Fac A2+ 2500 Revised from A2 Strides Arcolab Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 1350 Revised from A2 Suyash Polymer ST, Non-FBL - BG A4 1.3 Assigned The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based- ST Fac* A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities The Tinplate Company Of India Non fund based- ST Fac A1+ 1516.8 Reaffirmed Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India CP Programme A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd ST, FBL# A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 103.7 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 890.3 Upgraded from A4 Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 810.4 Upgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agila Specialties Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 3850 Revised from BBB Air India Ltd Series 1 NCDs AAA 40000 Retained (SO) Air India Ltd Series 2 NCDs AAA 15000 Retained (SO) Alapatt Jewellery (House Of LT - FB Fac BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Alapatt) Anand Construwell Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB+ 40 Suspended Anand Construwell Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB+ 60 Suspended Anay Agency LT, FBL B+ 150 Assigned Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: TL A- 20 upgraded from BBB+ Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: CC (sub-limit) A- 5 upgraded from BBB+ Apollo Logisolutions Ltd TL BBB- 465 Reassigned Apollo Logisolutions Ltd CC Fac BBB- 40 Reassigned Apollo Logisolutions Ltd Unallocated BBB- 300 Reassigned Baldeo Metals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B / 310 Suspended A4 Bansal Construction Works Pvt FBL B+ 250 Assigned Ltd Bansal Construction Works Pvt Unallocated B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Baroda Moulds & Dies CC Limits BB+ 20 Assigned Baroda Moulds & Dies TL BB+ 50 Assigned Bethel Cashew Company FB Fac B+ 500 Assigned Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 57.5 Assigned Brajesh Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 7.3 Assigned Cravatex Ltd TL BBB- 110 Assigned Cravatex Ltd Fund based (CC) BBB- 400 Assigned Cravatex Ltd Non Fund Based (SBLC) BBB- 45 Assigned Crystal Industrial Syndicate LT FBL-CC BB 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Crystal Industrial Syndicate Proposed Limit* BB / 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 1905.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 164.17 CR) Daawat Foods Ltd TL BBB 252.9 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 752 Reaffirmed Gita & Company LT Scale-FBL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Harshita Polypack LT, FBL - CC B+ 36 Assigned Harshita Polypack LT, FBL - TL B+ 13.8 Assigned HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd CP Programme A+ 10000 Reaffirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 20000^ Reaffirmed ^ Bonds worth Rs. 1520 crore are outstanding, while Rs. 480 crore amount is yet to be placed HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 15000^ Reaffirmed ^ Bonds worth Rs. 1475 crore are outstanding, while Rs. 25 crore amount is yet to be placed Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan C 40 Revised from BB- Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC C 240 Revised from BB- Krushna Godavari Khate, LT, FBL - CC BB- 50 Assigned BI-Biyane Utpadan Va Vikri Sahakari Sanstha Ltd LT Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 700 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd TL BBB 801 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 660 Reaffirmed M/S Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons CC Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed M/S Century Joint Development LT TL Fac BB- 1000 Suspended Pvt Ltd M/S Elect Systems Engineers LT working capital Fac BB+ 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd M/S Noble Ispat & Energies Ltd Term FB Fac D 430 Suspended M/S Sree Pavan Traders LT FB Fac D 100 Suspended M/S Sua Explosives And LT FB Fac BBB 35 Suspended Accessories Pvt Ltd MBH Power Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 77.5 Suspended Miracle Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 146.7 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd TL B 18.7 Reaffirmed Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Reaffirmed Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 14.9 Reaffirmed Omkar Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. CC BB- 300 Reaffirmed Omkar Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. TL BB- 135.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 28.00 Cr.) Onco Therapies Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 2700 Revised from BBB Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 37.5 Assigned **Proposed Limits Pandoul Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 65 Assigned **Proposed Limits Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 36 Assigned Radhika Packaging Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 10.9 Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Working Capital Limits BBB 600 Assigned Sarvhit Trust TL BB- 305 Reaffirmed Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 96 Suspended A4+ Shivakriti International Ltd FBL BB 130 Reaffirmed Sidvin Core-Tech India Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BB 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 9.00 crores) Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Limits A- 100 Reaffirmed Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/NFBL A-/ 180 Reaffirmed A2+ Sri Balaji Cotton Agro LT, FBL - CC B- 70 Suspended Industries Strides Arcolab Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 4100 Revised from BBB Suyash Polymer LT, FBL - CC B+ 36 Assigned Suyash Polymer LT, FBL - TL B+ 8.6 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 900 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA - 3250 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 3002.8 Assigned (SO) ! ! Indicates that the rating is conditional Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 283 Assigned (SO) ! Indicates that the rating is conditional The Tinplate Company Of India TL/corporate loan A+ 1369.2 Reaffirmed Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based - LT Fac A+ 810 Reaffirmed Ltd Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) BB 90 Reaffirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (TL) BB 51.3 Reaffirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, Non FB limits (TL) BB 5 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd TL BB 2836.2 Upgraded from BB- Winsome Textile Industries Ltd FBL BB 589.9 Upgraded from BB- Winsome Textile Industries Ltd Unallocated BB 3.2 Upgraded from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 