Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abco Steel International Pvt BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Bachi Shoes Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 580 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 33.0 Crore) Bachi Shoes Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Bansal Construction Works ST NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd Non-FBL A2 456 Reaffirmed Upgraded from A3+ (enhanced from Rs. 35.60 crore) Base Metal Chemicals PC/FBP A4+ Revised from A4 Base Metal Chemicals ILC/FLC A4+ Revised from A4 Base Metal Chemicals BP/BD A4+ Revised from A4 Base Metal Chemicals Bills Discounting A4+ withdrawn Base Metal Chemicals BG A4+ Revised from A4 Base Metal Chemicals Credit Exposure A4+ Revised from A4 Bygging India Ltd NFBL A3 490 Revised C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Fund based- EPC/EPFC A4+ 105 Assigned C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Fund based- PSC/PSFC** A4+ 582.5 Assigned **Includes ST fund based EPC/EPFC limits of Rs. 9.56 crore as sublimits Colorant Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Colorant Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd Letter of Credi A4+ 575 Assigned Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd Forward Contract A4+ 25 Assigned Jayalaxmi Enterprises FBL - Pledge Loan A4 40 Reaffirmed Jayalaxmi Enterprises NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ILC/FLC A4 15 Assigned Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, FB limits A1+ 150 withdrawn Mg Well Solutions Project Short -term non-fund A4 30 Assigned International Pvt Ltd based Sanoor Cashews FBL - Pledge Loan A4 50 Reaffirmed Snazzy Exports Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 30 Assigned Solo Metals Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits A4 33.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 8.33 crore Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 15.2 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Reaffirmed The Indian Steel And Wire Non-FBL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Products Ltd The Indian Steel And Wire Non-FBL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Products Ltd United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- BG A4 20 Assigned United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- LC A4 20 Assigned United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- BG A4 20 Assigned United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- LC A4 20 Assigned V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A1+ 340 revised from A1 Zazsons Exports Ltd NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd CP A1 1000 withdrawn# Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A2+ 24000 Revised from Limits A1 Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd Short-TL A2+ 3150 Revised from A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abco Steel International Pvt CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Abco Steel International Pvt TL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 348.4 Suspended Akash Oil And Cotton Factory Fund Based- CC B 450 Reaffirmed Aswani Construction Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC BB- 96.5 Assigned Aswani Construction Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-TL BB- 198 Assigned Bachi Shoes Ltd TL Fac A+ 148.4 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 10.87 Crore) Bachi Shoes Ltd LT/ST - proposed Fac A+/ 131.6 Reaffirmed A1+ Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A+ 42 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.20 crore) Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A+ 5136 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 419.90 crore) Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A+ / 15446.1 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 1215.60 crore) Bansal Construction Works LT FBL B+ 120 Downgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 7.0 crore) Baraka Overseas Traders Packing Credit Loan B+ 100 Assigned Baraka Overseas Traders Foreign documentary B+ 60 Assigned bills purchase Baraka Overseas Traders LC B+ / 20 Assigned A4 Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd TL BBB 362.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.17 crore) Basant Agro-Tech (India) Ltd FBL BBB 554 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 50.40 crore) Base Metal Chemicals CC BB Revised from BB- Base Metal Chemicals TL BB Revised from BB- Bestways Transport (India) Pvt CC D 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Bestways Transport (India) Pvt TL D 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Big Lion Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari LT Scale-FBL-TL B- 170.2 Reaffirmed Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari LT Scale-FBL-CC B- 42 Reaffirmed Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Bygging India Ltd FBL BBB- 251.4 Revised Bygging India Ltd Proposed limits BBB- 90 Revised Bygging India Ltd Un-tied limits BBB- 68.6 Revised C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Fund based-CC/WCDL# BB+ 22.5 Assigned #Sublimit of short term fund based PSC limits C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Fund based-EPC* BB+ 20 Assigned * 100% interchangeability permitted C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Fund based-PSC* BB+ 42.5 Assigned * 100% interchangeability permitted Chennai Container Terminal Pvt TL Fac A(SO) 2500 Withdrawn Ltd Colorant Ltd Long Tern Fund Based BB 65 Revised from -CC BB- Colorant Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB 10 Revised from BB- Colorant Ltd Long Tern Fund Based BB 65 Revised from -CC BB- Colorant Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB 10 Revised from BB- Commercial Engineers & Body TL D 620 Downgraded Builders Co. Ltd from BB+ Commercial Engineers & Body CC D 220 Downgraded Builders Co. Ltd from BB+ Commercial Engineers & Body LC/BG D 200 Downgraded Builders Co. Ltd from A4+ Commercial Engineers & Body ST Working Capital D 650 Downgraded Builders Co. Ltd Limits from A4+ Devdeep Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 350 Assigned Dozco (India) Pvt Ltd BG BB+ 150 Assigned Euthenia Ifmr Capital 2013 PTC Series A1 AA Withdrawn (SO) Fourcee Infrastructure LT, TL/ buyers credit BBB 1500 Revised from Equipments Pvt Ltd A- Fourcee Infrastructure LT/ ST, working BBB@ 1000 Revised from Equipments Pvt Ltd capital limits # / A3+@ A- / A1 Ganga Fabrics Bk Fac B+ 60 Suspended Ganga Knit Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 120 Suspended Golden International (P) Ltd Bk Fac B+ 65 suspended Helapuri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 593 Suspended capital Fac Hem Raj Sohan Lal Fund Based- CC B 450 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 30 crore) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTC AA+ 1168.8 Assigned (SO) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd commercial vehicle AA+ Assigned - Innovation Trust Xiii Sep 13 (CV) loans (SO)! Indo Autotech Ltd TL BBB 1041 Reaffirmed Indo Autotech Ltd CC BBB 345 Reaffirmed Indo Autotech Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 324.9 Reaffirmed [ICRA[A2 Indu Projects Ltd Bk Fac D 34420 Suspended Jayalaxmi Enterprises FBL - CC B 12.5 Reaffirmed Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Kalol Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.6 Assigned Magneti Marelli Skh Exhaust Long-TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli Skh Exhaust LT, FB Fac BB- 60 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Sanctioned CC B 70 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC B 80 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 40 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Sanctioned CC B 70 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC B 80 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 40 Reaffirmed Mahindra Logistics Ltd LT, FB limits AA- 500 Upgraded from A+ (stable) Mash Agro Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BB 229 Assigned Mash Agro Foods Ltd TL BB 171 Assigned Mg Well Solutions Project LT fund based C+ 10 Assigned International Pvt Ltd facility Mg Well Solutions Project TL C+ 34.5 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Mg Well Solutions Project Unallocated Fac C+ 5 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Orange Polyfab Industries CC B 20 Reaffirmed Orange Polyfab Industries TL B 35 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.20 crore) Permanent Magnets Ltd LT Fund based - WCDL D 100 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd LT, FB Fac D 140 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd Short- term, non-FB D 185 Reaffirmed Fac Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC BB 250 Reaffirmed Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC BB 250 Reaffirmed Sanoor Cashews FBL - CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cottex Industries CC B 185 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Snazzy Exports Ltd FBL - CC B+ 50 Assigned Solo Metals Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits B+ 140 Revised from B Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sun Metallics & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BB+ Reaffirmed Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sunlex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 44 Reaffirmed Surani Steel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Assigned Surani Steel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 25.5 Assigned The Indian Steel And Wire FBL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Products Ltd The Indian Steel And Wire FBL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Tigersons Glass Industries Pvt CC D 50 Assigned Ltd Tigersons Glass Industries Pvt TL D 110 Assigned Ltd Tigersons Glass Industries Pvt LOC D 27 Assigned Ltd Tigersons Glass Industries Pvt Unallocated D 25.4 Assigned Ltd Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-Working D 2.1 Reaffirmed Capital TL Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC D 15 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL D 7.4 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan D Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC D 50 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount D 5.7 Reaffirmed United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB 50 Assigned United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BB 93.9 Assigned United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB 50 Assigned United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BB 93.9 Assigned Unity Care & Health Services TL BBB- 132 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unity Care & Health Services LT FBL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 0.60 crore) Unity Care & Health Services Proposed FBL BBB- 38 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 4.70 crore) Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL B 65 Assigned V-Guard Industries Ltd TL A+ 224 Reaffirmed V-Guard Industries Ltd FB Limits A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Zazsons Exports Ltd Packing Credit^ B 232 Revised from C ^8 crore interchangeability between Packing Credit and Bill Purchase Zazsons Exports Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase^ B 120 Revised from C ^8 crore interchangeability between Packing Credit and Bill Purchase Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd LT FB Limits BBB+ 15000 Revised from A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 