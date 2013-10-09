Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Tissues Ltd Non Fund Based A4 25 Reaffirmed working capital limit Ankur Udyog Ltd NFBL A3+ 7 Assigned Bestech India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A3 400 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd NFBL A1 2300 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed HDFC Securities Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Fac HDFC Securities Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 750 Reaffirmed ICMC Corporation Ltd ST, NFBL A4+ 1489.2 Revised Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Non Fund Based A3 9 Reaffirmed India Belt Co. ST, FBL A4 50 Assigned JMT Auto Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 Revised JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A2 Revised facility Kaira Can Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac A3+ 20 Upgraded from A3 Kaira Can Co. Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3+ 145 Upgraded from A3 Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL* A3 4 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit Lgb Forge Ltd ST- Non Fund based A1 100 Assigned (SO) Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works ST- Non FB Fac A3+ 30 Assigned Relaxo Footwears Ltd Non-FB Limits A1 800 Upgraded Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd ST proposed Fac A3 4 Reaffirmed Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt Non FB limits - ST A4+ 150 Assigned Ltd scale Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG D 30 Downgraded from A4 Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills Non FB Fac A4 19.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Technomark Engineers India Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 60 Assigned Ltd Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Westin Resins & Polymers Pvt ST : FB limits A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Tissues Ltd TL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Anand Tissues Ltd Fund Based Working BB- 105.5 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Anjani Cotton Industries CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ankur Udyog Ltd TL BBB- 222.5 Assigned Ankur Udyog Ltd Unallocated BBB- 5 Assigned Baroda Bushings & Insulators CC limits BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Baroda Bushings & Insulators TL BB+ 68.2 Reaffirmed Bestech Hospitalities Pvt TL BB 502.8 Retained (earlier 125.00cr) Bestech India Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Central Railside Warehouse Co. TL A+ 77 Reaffirmed Ltd Central Railside Warehouse Co. Unallocated A+ 248 Reaffirmed Ltd Everest Industries Ltd FBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ganga Papers India Ltd FB limits - LT scale BB 60 Assigned Ganga Papers India Ltd FBL - LT/ ST scale BB/ 80 Assigned A4 Goyal Sons Jewels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 170 Assigned Goyal Sons Zaveri Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 200 Assigned Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT, FB/ non-FB Fac AA 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT, non-FB Fac AA 200 Reaffirmed Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd LT Non-FB : BG A 94.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd LT TL A 940 Reaffirmed ICMC Corporation Ltd LT, TL BB+ 9.5 Revised ICMC Corporation Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 601.3 Revised Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd TL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Indcoat Shoe Components Ltd Unallocated BBB- 43.5 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd Proposed limits BBB+ Revised / A2 JMT Auto Ltd TL BBB+ Revised JMT Auto Ltd FB Fac BBB+ Revised Jop Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 440 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 125 Upgraded from BBB- Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd TL BBB- 122.8 Reaffirmed Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Kaynes Hotels Pvt Ltd TL C+ 310 Assigned KSL Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL D 75 Assigned KSL Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL D 20 Assigned KSL Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 55 Assigned LGB Forge Ltd TL A(SO) Reaffirmed LGB Forge Ltd LT- Fund based A(SO) 240 Assigned Mahindra Shubhlabh Services LT, Fund Based BBB+ 230 Upgraded from Ltd Facility BBB Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works TL BBB 420 Assigned Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works LT - FB Fac BBB 1200 Assigned Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works LT - Proposed BBB 50 Assigned Om Cotex CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed P.K. Construction Co FBL- Cash Credit BB 42.5 Assigned P.K. Construction Co Non-FBL- BG BB 60 Assigned P.K. Construction Co Unallocated limits BB 5 Assigned Prataap Snacks Pvt Ltd TL A- 292 Reaffirmed Prataap Snacks Pvt Ltd CC Fac A- 70 Reaffirmed Prataap Snacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated A- 218 Reaffirmed Rallifan Ltd Fund Based- CC B 60 Assigned Relaxo Footwears Ltd TL A 1150 Upgraded Relaxo Footwears Ltd FB Limits A 1000 Upgraded Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 623.8 Reaffirmed Sac Engine Components Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB/ 135 suspended A4 Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt FB limits - LT scale BB 80 Assigned Ltd Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt TL - LT scale BB 94.8 Assigned Ltd Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 115 Downgraded from B+ Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL D 150.3 Downgraded from B+ Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-FLC D 42.5 Downgraded * from B+ *sublimit of term loan for import of capital goods Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-FLC D 10 Downgraded ** from B+ **sublimit of CC for import of raw material Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits D 95 Assigned Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills TL Fac BB- 107.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Vinayakha Spinning Mills FB Fac BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Starwood Contracts Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Technomark Engineers India Pvt Fund based facility B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Vadivel Pyrotechs Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 85 Assigned Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd working capital Fac B 80 Suspended Westin Resins & Polymers Pvt LT : FB limits B+ 50 Assigned Westin Resins & Polymers Pvt LT : TL B+ 38 Assigned Westin Resins & Polymers Pvt LT : Proposed B+ 7.9 Assigned White Gold Cotton Industries CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed Wingsfield Knitwear Pvt Ltd FBL D 155 Reaffirmed suspension revoked Wingsfield Knitwear Pvt Ltd Non-FBL^ D 10 Reaffirmed suspension revoked ^ Interchangeable with fund based limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.