Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankit International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed
Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd NFB A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Fund / non- A3 1500 Reaffirmed
based (sub limits)
Bajaj Corp Ltd Proposed- ST A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
borrowing programme
Bapuji Education Association ST scale- BG A1+ 150 Assigned
Bapuji Education Association ST scale- LOC A1+ 100 Assigned
Bapuji Education Association ST scale- Proposed A1+ 150 Assigned
limits
Consolidated Construction ST FB Fac D 1900 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BB
Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 1565.2 Assigned
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned
Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd ST fund A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
based/Non-fund based
facility
Green Village Agros Pvt. Ltd ST FBL A4 140 Assigned
Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd ST non-FB limits A3 600 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Kalpana Impex Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.5 Assigned
Niyati Construction Company BG A4 85 Assigned
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt ST Fund Based A4+ 5 Assigned
Ltd
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt ST Non Fund Based A4+ 6 Assigned
Ltd
Prince Yarnn India Ltd Non-fund based A4 23.5 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.39 crore)
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 12.7 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac A4 90.1 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs.8.71 crore)
Susee Auto Sales And Service ST non FB Fac D 5 Revised from
Pvt Ltd 4
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gove Investment And Finance Fixed deposits MA- - Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd programme
L&T Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ 1000 Assigned
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankit International LT FBL - CC** B+ 250 Reaffirmed
**Sub-limit of Short Term Non Fund Based Limit
Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
AVR Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 2600 Reaffirmed
Bapuji Education Association LT scale- TL A+ 400 Assigned
Bapuji Education Association LT scale- CC A+ 100 Assigned
Bapuji Education Association LT scale- Overdraft A+ 200 Assigned
Butta Hospitalities Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 395 Assigned
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL BB- 50 Assigned
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd FBL BB- 50 Assigned
C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd Non-FBL BB- 1000 Assigned
Colossus Trade Links Ltd FBL B+ 130 Assigned
Consolidated Construction TL D 720.5 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BB
Consolidated Construction LT FB Fac D 3800 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BB
Consolidated Construction Non-FB Fac D 12750 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BB
Consolidated Construction Proposed Fac D 450 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BB
Consolidated Construction NCDs Programme D 500 Revised from
Consortium Ltd BB
Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 84.8 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 1500* Assigned
*Long term fund based facilities have sub-limits of short term fund based facilities which are
rated at A3
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd TL B- 39.2 Assigned
Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd CC B- 15 Assigned
Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility A+ 80 Reaffirmed
Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A+ / 40 Reaffirmed
A1+
Foundation Engineering Company TL BB 90.2 Revised from
BB+
Foundation Engineering Company Overdraft Facility BB 45 Revised from
BB+
Foundation Engineering Company BG BB 10 Revised from
BB+
Ganesh Industries LT, FBL -TL BB- 55 Assigned
Ganesh Industries LT, FBL - CC BB- 25 Assigned
Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL BB 71.2 Assigned
Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Assigned
Green Village Agros Pvt. Ltd LT FBL BB- 40 Assigned
Gsco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BB 64 Revised from
BB+
Gsco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFB limits BB 400 Revised from
BB+
Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 671.1 Reaffirmed
Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD B+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Development Pvt Ltd
Kalpana Impex TL B 40 Assigned
Kalpana Impex CC/EPC/FBD B 20 Assigned
Mallikharjuna Parboiled Binny FBL B+ 500 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill
Mallikharjuna Parboiled Binny Unallocated limits B+ / 25 Reaffirmed
Rice Mill A4
Neel Kamal Polytex Industries TL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Neel Kamal Polytex Industries FB, LT Fac BB 52.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Niyati Construction Company CC BB- 65 Assigned
OM Sagar Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BBB 200 Revised from
+ (SO) A(SO)
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt LT FB Fac BB+ 69 Assigned
Ltd
Oriental Engineering Works Pvt LT Unallocated BB+ 10 Assigned
Ltd
Poonam Enterprise LT FBL-CC B- 126.5 Assigned
Prince Yarnn India Ltd TL Fac B 173.3 Reaffirmed
Prince Yarnn India Ltd FB Fac B 60 Reaffirmed
Prince Yarnn India Ltd Non-FB Fac B 15 Reaffirmed
Sahu Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 184.5 upgraded from
B
Shantesha Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 700 Assigned
Siva Sai Exports CC (EPC) B 70 Upgraded from
B-
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd TL Fac BB 71.8 upgraded from
BB-
(reduced from Rs.9.34 crores)
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 92.5 upgraded from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crores)
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac BB 90.1 upgraded from
BB-
(increased from Rs.8.71 crore)
Srinithi Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned
Susee Auto Sales And Service TL Fac D 24.2 Revised from
Pvt Ltd B+
Susee Auto Sales And Service LT FB Fac D 50 Revised from
Pvt Ltd B+
Susee Auto Sales And Service Proposed LT Fac D 155.8 Revised from
Pvt Ltd B+
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd FBL BB 158.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 10.50 CR)
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 25 Reaffirmed
SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 16.2 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)