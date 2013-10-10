Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International ST Non FBL - LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd NFB A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Fund / non- A3 1500 Reaffirmed based (sub limits) Bajaj Corp Ltd Proposed- ST A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed borrowing programme Bapuji Education Association ST scale- BG A1+ 150 Assigned Bapuji Education Association ST scale- LOC A1+ 100 Assigned Bapuji Education Association ST scale- Proposed A1+ 150 Assigned limits Consolidated Construction ST FB Fac D 1900 Revised from Consortium Ltd BB Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 1565.2 Assigned Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Assigned Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd ST fund A1+ 30 Reaffirmed based/Non-fund based facility Green Village Agros Pvt. Ltd ST FBL A4 140 Assigned Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd ST non-FB limits A3 600 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Kalpana Impex Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.5 Assigned Niyati Construction Company BG A4 85 Assigned Oriental Engineering Works Pvt ST Fund Based A4+ 5 Assigned Ltd Oriental Engineering Works Pvt ST Non Fund Based A4+ 6 Assigned Ltd Prince Yarnn India Ltd Non-fund based A4 23.5 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.39 crore) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 12.7 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac A4 90.1 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.8.71 crore) Susee Auto Sales And Service ST non FB Fac D 5 Revised from Pvt Ltd 4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gove Investment And Finance Fixed deposits MA- - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA+ 1000 Assigned programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International LT FBL - CC** B+ 250 Reaffirmed **Sub-limit of Short Term Non Fund Based Limit Anshul Impex Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed AVR Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 2600 Reaffirmed Bapuji Education Association LT scale- TL A+ 400 Assigned Bapuji Education Association LT scale- CC A+ 100 Assigned Bapuji Education Association LT scale- Overdraft A+ 200 Assigned Butta Hospitalities Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 395 Assigned C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL BB- 50 Assigned C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd FBL BB- 50 Assigned C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd Non-FBL BB- 1000 Assigned Colossus Trade Links Ltd FBL B+ 130 Assigned Consolidated Construction TL D 720.5 Revised from Consortium Ltd BB Consolidated Construction LT FB Fac D 3800 Revised from Consortium Ltd BB Consolidated Construction Non-FB Fac D 12750 Revised from Consortium Ltd BB Consolidated Construction Proposed Fac D 450 Revised from Consortium Ltd BB Consolidated Construction NCDs Programme D 500 Revised from Consortium Ltd BB Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 84.8 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 1500* Assigned *Long term fund based facilities have sub-limits of short term fund based facilities which are rated at A3 Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd TL B- 39.2 Assigned Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd CC B- 15 Assigned Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility A+ 80 Reaffirmed Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A+ / 40 Reaffirmed A1+ Foundation Engineering Company TL BB 90.2 Revised from BB+ Foundation Engineering Company Overdraft Facility BB 45 Revised from BB+ Foundation Engineering Company BG BB 10 Revised from BB+ Ganesh Industries LT, FBL -TL BB- 55 Assigned Ganesh Industries LT, FBL - CC BB- 25 Assigned Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL BB 71.2 Assigned Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Assigned Green Village Agros Pvt. Ltd LT FBL BB- 40 Assigned Gsco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BB 64 Revised from BB+ Gsco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFB limits BB 400 Revised from BB+ Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 671.1 Reaffirmed Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD B+ 1000 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Kalpana Impex TL B 40 Assigned Kalpana Impex CC/EPC/FBD B 20 Assigned Mallikharjuna Parboiled Binny FBL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Mallikharjuna Parboiled Binny Unallocated limits B+ / 25 Reaffirmed Rice Mill A4 Neel Kamal Polytex Industries TL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Neel Kamal Polytex Industries FB, LT Fac BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Niyati Construction Company CC BB- 65 Assigned OM Sagar Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BBB 200 Revised from + (SO) A(SO) Oriental Engineering Works Pvt LT FB Fac BB+ 69 Assigned Ltd Oriental Engineering Works Pvt LT Unallocated BB+ 10 Assigned Ltd Poonam Enterprise LT FBL-CC B- 126.5 Assigned Prince Yarnn India Ltd TL Fac B 173.3 Reaffirmed Prince Yarnn India Ltd FB Fac B 60 Reaffirmed Prince Yarnn India Ltd Non-FB Fac B 15 Reaffirmed Sahu Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 184.5 upgraded from B Shantesha Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 700 Assigned Siva Sai Exports CC (EPC) B 70 Upgraded from B- Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd TL Fac BB 71.8 upgraded from BB- (reduced from Rs.9.34 crores) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 92.5 upgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crores) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac BB 90.1 upgraded from BB- (increased from Rs.8.71 crore) Srinithi Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned Susee Auto Sales And Service TL Fac D 24.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ Susee Auto Sales And Service LT FB Fac D 50 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ Susee Auto Sales And Service Proposed LT Fac D 155.8 Revised from Pvt Ltd B+ SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd FBL BB 158.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.50 CR) SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 25 Reaffirmed SVR Drugs Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 16.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)