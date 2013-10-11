Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd BG/Inland/Import LC A4 20 Reaffirmed with full inter-changeability Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt. ST FBL* A4 20 Assigned Ltd. *Sub limit of Rs 13.50 crore fund based cash credit limit Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt. ST NFBL A4 522.3 Assigned Ltd. Joindre Capital Services Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 316 Suspended Kifs Securities Ltd Bk lines Fac A2+ 2600 Suspended Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 310 Assigned Lof Constructions non-FB limits A4 25 Assigned Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FBL A3 5 Assigned Ltd R. B. Ghodke ST Non FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Stand by LOC A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers LC/Buyers Credit A4 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rane Holdings Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Rayan Plast ST Non-Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sacheta Metals Ltd NFBL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd CEL A4 2 Assigned Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4 17.5 Assigned Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.54 Cr) Transglobal Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac A3 1134 Suspended Tvs Credit Services Ltd CP A1 2000 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd ST FBL A4+ 600 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from 44.00 cr) Wellcome Fisheries Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 45 Upgraded from A4 Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL* A2 190 Reaffirmed *Rs. 7 crore has been rated on both short-term non-fund based and long-term scale fund based limits. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Agro Industries LT loans B 11.5 Suspended Abhishek Agro Industries working capital Fac B 45 Suspended Akshar Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 70 Revised from B (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Akshar Cotton Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 12.4 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 1.57 crore) Alp Overseas Ltd Pvt TL & working capital B+/ 232 Suspended Fac A4 Bengal Ambuja Housing FB Fac A- 730 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Enhanced e from Rs. 64.50 crore Bengal Ambuja Housing Non-FB Fac * A- 360 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Includes limits of Rs. 10 crore that are fully fungible with fund based facilities Bengal Ambuja Housing Unallocated Limits A- 1930 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Reduced from Rs. 201.5 crore Brundavan Educational Trust Line of credit B 100 Suspended Civitech Developers Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd TL BBB 1017 Reaffirmed (SO) Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 50 Reaffirmed Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt. LT FBL BB 148.8 Assigned Ltd. Joindre Capital Services Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 30 Suspended Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 130 Assigned Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ / 10 Assigned A4+ Lof Constructions FBL^ B 35 Assigned Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt FB Limits BBB- 70 Assigned Ltd Marudhar Spinning Mills Pvt TL BBB- 55 Assigned Ltd Modern Agro Mills FBL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Patel Oswal Housing CC B 120 Assigned R. B. Ghodke LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Fund Based BB 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rane Holdings Ltd FB Fac AA- 50 Reaffirmed Rane Holdings Ltd TL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Rayan Plast LT Fund Based - TL B+ 7.5 Upgraded from B (reduced from Rs 1.97 crore) Rayan Plast LT Fund Based - CC B+ 32.5 Upgraded from B Rayan Plast Proposed Limit^ B+/ 22.5 Assigned A4 (earlier Rs 1.03 crore) ^ Proposed limits have been rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage. Sacheta Metals Ltd FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Assigned Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt FB, TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt Fund-bases, CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Mobiles Ltd FBL (CC) BB 610 Revised to BB- Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd TL B 45 Assigned Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limit BB+ 65 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00 Cr) Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL Limit BB+ 12.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.20 Cr) Tvs Credit Services Ltd Bk Fac A 10495 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 749.50 crore) Wellcome Fisheries Ltd TL BB 10.8 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd LT unallocated BB 8 Assigned Zylog Plastalloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL * BBB 455.9 Reaffirmed *Rs. 7 crore has been rated on both short-term non-fund based and long-term scale fund based limits. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)