Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd Non- FBL A4 268.8 Downgraded from A3+ Auctus Pharma Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 86.5 Assigned Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore) Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd ST, fund based # A4+ 500 Upgraded from A4 # Sublimit of cash credit facility Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd ST Non-fund based A4+ 24 Upgraded from A4 Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd ST Unallocated A4+ 5 Upgraded from A4 Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 2573.2 Assigned (Fund Based) Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 1253.4 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Nand Kishore & Sons Non-FBL A4 230 Assigned Rajuri Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 55 Suspended Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 15 Suspended Theme Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limit A4 65 Reaffirmed Theme Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill A4 75 Reaffirmed Purchase/Discounting Theme Export Pvt Ltd Export Gold Card A4 28 Reaffirmed Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 2.8 Upgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd Non- FBL BB 2.5 Downgraded from BBB Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd FBL BB 574.2 Downgraded from BBB Auctus Pharma Ltd FBL BB+ 313.5 Assigned Buds Tea Industries Ltd FBL -TL BB- 140 Assigned Buds Tea Industries Ltd FBL - Fund Based BB- 127.5 Assigned Buds Tea Industries Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB- 5 Assigned City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B 95 Reaffirmed Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) D.S International CC B 152.5 Reaffirmed D.S International TL B 82.5 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd LT, fund based BB 177.3 Upgraded -TermLoans from BB- Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd LT, fund based - BB 700 Upgraded Cashcredit from BB- Diviniti Homes Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Granules India Ltd LT Loans BBB 13.8 Assigned Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 66 Assigned (Fund Based)* * The facilities are sub-limits of company's Fund & Non-Fund Facilities Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 126.4 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 50 Assigned (Non-Fund Based)* / A2 * The facilities are sub-limits of company's Fund & Non-Fund Facilities Kranthi Edifice Pvt Ltd CC BB 120 Assigned Kranthi Edifice Pvt Ltd BG BB 1100 Assigned Manipal Academy Of Higher LT FBL AA 5500 Reaffirmed Education Milton Cycle Industries Ltd Fund Based (rated on BB 100 Downgraded LT Scale) from BBB- Nand Kishore & Sons FBL BB 60 Assigned New Haryana Overseas FBL B 95 Reaffirmed Precious Construction Pvt Ltd TL B 300 Reaffirmed Rajuri Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based Fac BB- 335 Suspended Satguru Metals & Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40 Assigned Satguru Metals & Power Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 49.5 Assigned Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd LT loans C 230 Suspended Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd LT, FB working C 75 Suspended capital Fac Shrinath Cotton Co. Fund Based- TL B 25.3 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Rice Industry LT FBL B+ 81.9 Reaffirmed Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac * BB 71.4 Upgraded from BB- *reduced from 8.15cr Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 65 Upgraded from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)