Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd Non- FBL A4 268.8 Downgraded
from
A3+
Auctus Pharma Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 86.5 Assigned
Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore)
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd ST, fund based # A4+ 500 Upgraded
from
A4
# Sublimit of cash credit facility
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd ST Non-fund based A4+ 24 Upgraded
from
A4
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd ST Unallocated A4+ 5 Upgraded
from
A4
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 2573.2 Assigned
(Fund Based)
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 1253.4 Assigned
(Non-Fund Based)
Nand Kishore & Sons Non-FBL A4 230 Assigned
Rajuri Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 55 Suspended
Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 15 Suspended
Theme Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limit A4 65 Reaffirmed
Theme Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill A4 75 Reaffirmed
Purchase/Discounting
Theme Export Pvt Ltd Export Gold Card A4 28 Reaffirmed
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 2.8 Upgraded
from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd Non- FBL BB 2.5 Downgraded
from
BBB
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd FBL BB 574.2 Downgraded
from
BBB
Auctus Pharma Ltd FBL BB+ 313.5 Assigned
Buds Tea Industries Ltd FBL -TL BB- 140 Assigned
Buds Tea Industries Ltd FBL - Fund Based BB- 127.5 Assigned
Buds Tea Industries Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB- 5 Assigned
City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B 95 Reaffirmed
Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
D.S International CC B 152.5 Reaffirmed
D.S International TL B 82.5 Reaffirmed
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd LT, fund based BB 177.3 Upgraded
-TermLoans from
BB-
Deesan Agro-Tech Ltd LT, fund based - BB 700 Upgraded
Cashcredit from
BB-
Diviniti Homes Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Granules India Ltd LT Loans BBB 13.8 Assigned
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 66 Assigned
(Fund Based)*
* The facilities are sub-limits of company's Fund & Non-Fund Facilities
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 126.4 Assigned
(Non-Fund Based)
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 50 Assigned
(Non-Fund Based)* / A2
* The facilities are sub-limits of company's Fund & Non-Fund Facilities
Kranthi Edifice Pvt Ltd CC BB 120 Assigned
Kranthi Edifice Pvt Ltd BG BB 1100 Assigned
Manipal Academy Of Higher LT FBL AA 5500 Reaffirmed
Education
Milton Cycle Industries Ltd Fund Based (rated on BB 100 Downgraded
LT Scale) from
BBB-
Nand Kishore & Sons FBL BB 60 Assigned
New Haryana Overseas FBL B 95 Reaffirmed
Precious Construction Pvt Ltd TL B 300 Reaffirmed
Rajuri Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT fund based Fac BB- 335 Suspended
Satguru Metals & Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 40 Assigned
Satguru Metals & Power Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 49.5 Assigned
Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd LT loans C 230 Suspended
Shree Ganesh Stampings Pvt Ltd LT, FB working C 75 Suspended
capital Fac
Shrinath Cotton Co. Fund Based- TL B 25.3 Reaffirmed
Srinivasa Rice Industry LT FBL B+ 81.9 Reaffirmed
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac * BB 71.4 Upgraded
from
BB-
*reduced from 8.15cr
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 65 Upgraded
from
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)