Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Electro Grating Non- Fund Based - A4 5 Assigned Inland BG Ankit Electro Grating Non- Fund Based - A4 10 Assigned Bill Discounting under LC AXA Parenterals Ltd Non FBL A3 35 Reaffirmed Barbate Automotive (India) Pvt ST non-fund based A4 20 Suspended Ltd facility BEML Ltd Non-FB Fac - LC A1+ 5500 Assigned Biological E Ltd ST Working Capital A4+ 80 Suspended Fac (Fund Based) Biological E Ltd Working Capital Fac A4+ 155 Suspended (Non-Fund Based) Den Networks Ltd Non FB Fac A1 150 Reaffirmed ETG Agro Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 1340 Assigned GKS Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac (State Bk A4 70 Reaffirmed of India) GKS Business Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac(State Bk A4 4 Reaffirmed of India) GKS Business Associates Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac (proposed) A4 26 Reaffirmed Klenzaids Contamination ST non-FB Fac A4 110 Suspended Controls Pvt Ltd Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 2.5 Assigned National General Industries Ltd NFBL A4 25 Suspended National Steel And Agro ST Non-FB Fac A3 11055 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1097.10 crore) Rajasthan Iron Company ST NFBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ravi Plant Biotechnologies Ltd LOC* A4 10 Assigned *sublimit of cash credit Shree Baidyanath Ayurved ST, non-FB working A1 30 Assigned Bhawan Pvt Ltd capital Fac Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill discount A4 10 Reaffirmed facility under L/C Enhanced from Rs.0.50 crore Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit cum A4 50 Reaffirmed FBP/FBD Enhanced from Rs. 4 crore Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign L/C A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign A4 5 Reaffirmed Guarantee Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 1000 Withdrawn UFO Moviez India Ltd ST, non-FB limits A2+ 700 Reaffirmed VSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd ST, fund based and A4+ 50 Assigned non-FB Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Rkb Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 240 Assigned Aeon Rkb Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 35 Assigned Ajab Singh And Company LT FBL B 45 upgraded from C+ Ajab Singh And Company LT NFBL B 40 Upgraded from C+ Ajab Singh And Company Unallocated B 20 upgraded from C+ Amit Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 350 Upgraded (enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) from ICRA]BB- Ankit Electro Grating FBL - TL B+ 21.8 Assigned Ankit Electro Grating FBL - CC B+ 47.6 Assigned Ashit Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 146.4 Suspended AXA Parenterals Ltd TL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed AXA Parenterals Ltd CC Limit BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Barbate Automotive (India) Pvt LT FB Fac BB 173.5 Suspended Ltd Beml Ltd FB Fac A+ 10000 Assigned (Enhanced from 800 CR ) BEML Ltd Non-FB Fac - BG A+ 12000 Assigned BEML Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Assigned Biological E Ltd LT Loans BB+ 1598.7 Suspended Biological E Ltd LT Working Capital BB+ 320 Suspended Fac (Fund Based) Den Networks Ltd CC Fac A 550 Reaffirmed (reduced from 75.00 earlier) Den Networks Ltd TL A 5792 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 413.86 earlier) DSP Rice Industries FBL B 800 Assigned ETG Agro Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 80 Assigned ETG Agro Pvt Ltd LT, ST BB / 300 Assigned interchangeable Fac A4+ GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd TL programme BB+ 62170 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 49.4 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 444.7 Assigned + (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Klenzaids Contamination LT fund based facility BB- 85 Suspended Controls Pvt Ltd Klenzaids Contamination Proposed Fac BB- / 10 Suspended Controls Pvt Ltd A4 Madura Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 1500 Assigned Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 30 Assigned Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 30 Assigned Millenium Exim Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied Limit B 2.5 Assigned National General Industries Ltd FB limits BB- 60 Suspended National Steel And Agro LT FB Fac BBB- 2007 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 186.05 crore) National Steel And Agro TL BBB- 860.8 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (reduced from Rs. 110.19 crore) National Steel And Agro Unallocated BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Natvar Cotex Pvt. Ltd CC B 60 Assigned Natvar Cotex Pvt. Ltd TL B 15.4 Assigned Neon Motors Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Assigned NM Lok Kalyan Trust TL BB- 125 Suspended Parerhat Steel Ltd FB Fac D 339 Suspended Parerhat Steel Ltd Non FB Fac D 5 Suspended R.S. Ajit Singh & Co. CC B+ 90 Assigned (Automotives) Pvt Ltd Rajasthan Iron Company LT FBL B+ 102.5 Reaffirmed Ravi Plant Biotechnologies Ltd CC B 50 Assigned Ravi Plant Biotechnologies Ltd TL B 135 Assigned Renewable Energy Generation FB Fac B- 200 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB(SO) Renewable Energy Generation Non-FB Fac B- / 200 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 BBB(SO) / A3+(SO) Savera India Riding Systems TL BB 64.4 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 8.33 crore) Savera India Riding Systems CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shree Baidyanath Ayurved LT, FB working A- 360 Assigned Bhawan Pvt Ltd capital Fac Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd TL BB 8 Suspended Sidhi Vinayak Metcom Ltd fund based, working BB 85 Suspended capital facility Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC BB- 25 Revised from B+ Enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL BB- 23.7 Revised from B+ Reduced from Rs. 2.92 crore UFO Moviez India Ltd TL A- 1060 Upgradedfrom BBB+ UFO Moviez India Ltd LT, FB limits A- 250 Upgradedfrom BBB+ UFO Moviez India Ltd TL * A- 500 Upgradedfrom BBB+ * Term loans of Rs. 50.00 crore are sublimit of short-term, non-fund-based facilities of Rs. 70.00 crore Ullahas Nandini Udyog Pvt Ltd TL B+ 156 Suspended Ullahas Nandini Udyog Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 150.9 Suspended Vinayaka Agro Fertilizers LT FBL/ NFBL* B- /A4 220 Assigned India Pvt Ltd *limits are interchangeable VSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BB 80 upgradedfrom BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)