Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airolam Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneswari Tex FB Fac A4 104 Reaffirmed
(revised from 10.60 Cr)
Bhuvaneswari Tex Non-FB Fac A4 4.5 Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneswari Tex Proposed Fac A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac A2 200 Reaffirmed
Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits A2 6 Reaffirmed
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd BG A4 250 Upgraded
from
D
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LOC A4 2400 Upgraded
from
D
(reduced from Rs. 303.10 crore)
JIA Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 55 Assigned
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd Non FB Fac A4 53 Assigned
S. Sony & Co. Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - Standby Line of A3 10 Assigned
Ltd Credit (SLC)
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - LOC* A3 55 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 4.00 crore towards Buyer's Credit
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - BG # A3 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
# One way full inter-changeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - Credit A3 9.3 Assigned
Ltd Exposure Limit
Sri Maharaja Industries Non-FB Fac A4 337.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Maharaja Refineries Non-FB Fac A4 393.8 Reaffirmed
M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd Fund based D 190 Downgraded
(sub-limit) Fac from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airolam Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 120 Upgraded
from
B+
Airolam Ltd TL BB- 22 Upgraded
from
B+
Airolam Ltd Unallocated BB- 8 Upgraded
from
B+
Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd TL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneswari Tex TL Fac BB Withdrawn
Cornish Aluminium India Pvt LT Loans B+ 132 Assigned
Ltd
Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Unallocated [C/ 26 Assigned
A4
Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit C 20 Assigned
Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL C 39 Assigned
Dharamshila Cancer Foundation Proposed Bk Fac A+ 200 Reaffirmed
And Research Centre
Durgeshwari Industries Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 122.5 Upgraded
from
B-
Durgeshwari Industries Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 46.2 Upgraded
from
B-
Durgeshwari Industries Ltd LT, fund based B 1.3 Upgraded
from
Unallocated limits B-
Gilada Finance And Investments Bk Loans B+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
Himachal Pradesh Cricket FB Bk Fac BBB+ # 59.4
Association
Il&Fs Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB- 44600 Revised from
BBB
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd TL Fac C 6108.9 Upgraded
from
D
(enhanced from Rs. 538.00 crore)
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd CC Fac C 3034.1 Upgraded
from
D
(enhanced from Rs. 123.50 crore)
Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Unallocated C / 342.7 Upgraded
A4 from
D
(enhanced from Rs. 4.47 crore)
Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Proposed Bk Fac B+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit C+ 170 Assigned
Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL C+ 95 Assigned
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL Fac BB- 528.3 Upgraded
from
B-
(revised from 58.13 Cr)
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd FB Fac BB- 149 Upgraded
from
B-
M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 47.5 Downgraded
from
BB-
M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 250 Downgraded
from
BB-
M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac D 2.5 Downgraded
from
BB-
Maharaja Sathyam Industries FB Fac BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Maharaja Sathyam Industries TL Fac BB- 2.2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Maharaja Sathyam Industries Proposed FB Fac BB- 6.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Middle East Hotel Company Pvt LT term-loan Fac BB 375 Suspended
Ltd
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt. Ltd TL D 78.3 Reaffirmed
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt. Ltd Working Capital D 2.1 Reaffirmed
Nayek Agriproducts Pvt. Ltd Unallocated D 19.6 Reaffirmed
Paramasivam Palanisamy FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
Paramasivam Palanisamy TL Fac BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
Paramasivam Palanisamy Unallocated Fac BB- 22.2 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
Polestar Maritime Ltd TL Fac BBB 410 Reaffirmed
Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC (eDFS) B 40 Assigned
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - TL BBB- 10 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - TL BB- 40.8 Assigned
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - Fund Based BB- 15 Assigned
(CC)
Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - Proposed BB- 6.7 Assigned
limits
Sri Maharaja Industries FB Fac BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Maharaja Refineries FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Srs Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines BB- 250 Suspended
Susee Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 0.9 Revised
from
BB
Susee Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 50 Revised
from
BB
Susee Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BB- 55.1 Revised
from
BB
The Institute Of Chartered FBL BBB 3100 Revised from
Financial Analysts Of India BBB+
Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FB-limits BBB 650 Revised from
BBB+
Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits BBB 1700 Revised from
BBB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)