Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airolam Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneswari Tex FB Fac A4 104 Reaffirmed (revised from 10.60 Cr) Bhuvaneswari Tex Non-FB Fac A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneswari Tex Proposed Fac A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac A2 200 Reaffirmed Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits A2 6 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd BG A4 250 Upgraded from D Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LOC A4 2400 Upgraded from D (reduced from Rs. 303.10 crore) JIA Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 55 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd Non FB Fac A4 53 Assigned S. Sony & Co. Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - Standby Line of A3 10 Assigned Ltd Credit (SLC) Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - LOC* A3 55 Reaffirmed Ltd * Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 4.00 crore towards Buyer's Credit Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - BG # A3 5 Reaffirmed Ltd # One way full inter-changeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Non FBL - Credit A3 9.3 Assigned Ltd Exposure Limit Sri Maharaja Industries Non-FB Fac A4 337.5 Reaffirmed Sri Maharaja Refineries Non-FB Fac A4 393.8 Reaffirmed M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd Fund based D 190 Downgraded (sub-limit) Fac from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airolam Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 120 Upgraded from B+ Airolam Ltd TL BB- 22 Upgraded from B+ Airolam Ltd Unallocated BB- 8 Upgraded from B+ Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd FBL B- 100 Reaffirmed Angel Pipes And Tubes Pvt Ltd TL B- 70 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneswari Tex TL Fac BB Withdrawn Cornish Aluminium India Pvt LT Loans B+ 132 Assigned Ltd Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Unallocated [C/ 26 Assigned A4 Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit C 20 Assigned Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL C 39 Assigned Dharamshila Cancer Foundation Proposed Bk Fac A+ 200 Reaffirmed And Research Centre Durgeshwari Industries Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 122.5 Upgraded from B- Durgeshwari Industries Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 46.2 Upgraded from B- Durgeshwari Industries Ltd LT, fund based B 1.3 Upgraded from Unallocated limits B- Gilada Finance And Investments Bk Loans B+ 60 Assigned Ltd Himachal Pradesh Cricket FB Bk Fac BBB+ # 59.4 Association Il&Fs Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB- 44600 Revised from BBB Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd TL Fac C 6108.9 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs. 538.00 crore) Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd CC Fac C 3034.1 Upgraded from D (enhanced from Rs. 123.50 crore) Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd Unallocated C / 342.7 Upgraded A4 from D (enhanced from Rs. 4.47 crore) Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Proposed Bk Fac B+ 300 Assigned Ltd Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit C+ 170 Assigned Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL C+ 95 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL Fac BB- 528.3 Upgraded from B- (revised from 58.13 Cr) Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd FB Fac BB- 149 Upgraded from B- M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 47.5 Downgraded from BB- M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 250 Downgraded from BB- M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac D 2.5 Downgraded from BB- Maharaja Sathyam Industries FB Fac BB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Maharaja Sathyam Industries TL Fac BB- 2.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Maharaja Sathyam Industries Proposed FB Fac BB- 6.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Middle East Hotel Company Pvt LT term-loan Fac BB 375 Suspended Ltd Nayek Agriproducts Pvt. Ltd TL D 78.3 Reaffirmed Nayek Agriproducts Pvt. Ltd Working Capital D 2.1 Reaffirmed Nayek Agriproducts Pvt. Ltd Unallocated D 19.6 Reaffirmed Paramasivam Palanisamy FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Paramasivam Palanisamy TL Fac BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Paramasivam Palanisamy Unallocated Fac BB- 22.2 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Polestar Maritime Ltd TL Fac BBB 410 Reaffirmed Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC (eDFS) B 40 Assigned Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - CC BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt FBL - TL BBB- 10 Assigned Ltd Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - TL BB- 40.8 Assigned Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - Fund Based BB- 15 Assigned (CC) Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Textiles LT Scale - Proposed BB- 6.7 Assigned limits Sri Maharaja Industries FB Fac BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sri Maharaja Refineries FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed Srs Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines BB- 250 Suspended Susee Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 0.9 Revised from BB Susee Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 50 Revised from BB Susee Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BB- 55.1 Revised from BB The Institute Of Chartered FBL BBB 3100 Revised from Financial Analysts Of India BBB+ Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FB-limits BBB 650 Revised from BBB+ Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-FB-limits BBB 1700 Revised from BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)