Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 2330 Reaffirmed BLR Knits Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 7.4 Suspended BLR Knits Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended Choice Diamond ST - FBL A3 686 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 50 Assigned Revised from Rs. 16.50 CR Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed ST FB Fac A3 278.5 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A3 - Assigned Phoenix Lamps Ltd ST FBL A2 216 Upgraded from A4 Phoenix Lamps Ltd Non-FBL A2 201 Upgraded from A4 Pranali Cement Pipes Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL* A4 10 Assigned *sub-limit of the fund-based facility Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Rockman Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac A1+ 810 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Sharp Tanks And Structurals ST, FB /non-fund A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd based limits Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 200.0 crore) Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (including CP) VIR Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based - A4+ 55 Assigned Unallocated LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd TL A- 2490 Upgraded from BBB+ Adani Gas Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A- 400 Upgraded from BBB+ BLR Knits Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended Ishwar Oil Mill LT Fund Based-CC B 80 Assigned Ishwar Oil Mill LT Fund Based-TL B 8.7 Assigned Jayman Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 100 Assigned Kapil Rayon (India) Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 150 Reaffirmed Kapil Rayon (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B- 50 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 91.5 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 1.25 Cr Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 15 Assigned Revised from Rs. 2.00 crore Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 215 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- - Assigned Phoenix Lamps Ltd LT FBL including BBB 1599 Upgraded unallocated limits of from Rs. 68.90 crore) BB Pranali Cement Pipes Pvt. Ltd. TL B- 110 Assigned Pranali Cement Pipes Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits B- 20 Assigned Rockman Industries Ltd LT Loans AA 1169.9 Reaffirmed Rockman Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac AA 400 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 51.3 Reaffirmed S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, FB limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, non-FB limits BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Siyaram Metal Udyog Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL AA 250 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FBL AA 710 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 51.0 crore) Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA - Reaffirmed Texplast Industries Ltd fund based, non-fund B- / 270 Suspended based and untied A4 limits VIR Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB 20 Assigned VIR Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BB 125 Assigned Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 145 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.