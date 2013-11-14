BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd ST NFBL A2+ 2330 Reaffirmed BLR Knits Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 7.4 Suspended BLR Knits Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended Choice Diamond ST - FBL A3 686 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 50 Assigned Revised from Rs. 16.50 CR Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed ST FB Fac A3 278.5 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac A3 - Assigned Phoenix Lamps Ltd ST FBL A2 216 Upgraded from A4 Phoenix Lamps Ltd Non-FBL A2 201 Upgraded from A4 Pranali Cement Pipes Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL* A4 10 Assigned *sub-limit of the fund-based facility Rifah Shoes Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Rockman Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac A1+ 810 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Sharp Tanks And Structurals ST, FB /non-fund A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd based limits Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 200.0 crore) Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (including CP) VIR Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based - A4+ 55 Assigned Unallocated LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Gas Ltd TL A- 2490 Upgraded from BBB+ Adani Gas Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A- 400 Upgraded from BBB+ BLR Knits Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended Ishwar Oil Mill LT Fund Based-CC B 80 Assigned Ishwar Oil Mill LT Fund Based-TL B 8.7 Assigned Jayman Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 100 Assigned Kapil Rayon (India) Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 150 Reaffirmed Kapil Rayon (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B- 50 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 91.5 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 1.25 Cr Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 15 Assigned Revised from Rs. 2.00 crore Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 215 Assigned Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB- - Assigned Phoenix Lamps Ltd LT FBL including BBB 1599 Upgraded unallocated limits of from Rs. 68.90 crore) BB Pranali Cement Pipes Pvt. Ltd. TL B- 110 Assigned Pranali Cement Pipes Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits B- 20 Assigned Rockman Industries Ltd LT Loans AA 1169.9 Reaffirmed Rockman Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac AA 400 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 51.3 Reaffirmed S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, FB limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, non-FB limits BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Siyaram Metal Udyog Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL AA 250 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FBL AA 710 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 51.0 crore) Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA - Reaffirmed Texplast Industries Ltd fund based, non-fund B- / 270 Suspended based and untied A4 limits VIR Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB 20 Assigned VIR Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BB 125 Assigned Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 145 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
