Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anugrah Stock And Broking Pvt ST Fund Based Bk LinesICRA]A4 180 Assigned Ltd Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - OBD against LC A4 50 Assigned Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC A4 40 Assigned Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 30.5 Assigned Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd BG* A4 30 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit, LC of Rs. 1.00 crore/(Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore) Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Assigned Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 4920 Withdrawn Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Assigned Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd BG A4 4 Assigned Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 12 Assigned Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 50 Downgraded from A4 Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd Short- term FB limits* A4+ 450 reaffirmed * - includes Rs. 30.0 crore of sublimit of long-term limits; total rated limits stands at Rs. 45.0 crore/(increased from Rs. 15.0 crore) Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed Swarnsarita Gems Ltd ST, FBL (Gold Loan) A4+ 290 Assigned The Andhra Sugars Ltd NFBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC and Buyer's Credit A4 150 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C+ 28.46 Assigned Faery Estates Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac AA+ 1875 Withdrawn (SO) Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2.24 crore) Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75 Suspended Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits BB- 155 Assigned Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.4 Assigned Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities ST Non Fund Based Bk BB 5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Lines from BB+ Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Assigned Lakshmi Super Speciality fund based Bk facility B 75 Suspended Hospitals Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd TL B+ 110 Withdrawn Multiurban Infra Services Pvt FBL B 65 Suspended Ltd Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Non -FBL B 48 Suspended Ltd Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits BB 120 Assigned Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL BB 43.8 Assigned Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 70.7 Assigned A4 Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac D 305.7 Downgraded from B+ Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 220 Downgraded from B+ Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Non-FB Fac D 2.6 Downgraded from B+ Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits BB 65 Assigned Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd TL BB 42.7 Assigned Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 300 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 15.0 crore) Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 72.5 Revised from B+ Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac B 82.5 Revised from B+ Swadhaar Finserve Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA]BB 300 Assigned Swarnsarita Gems Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) BB 80 Assigned Swarnsarita Gems Ltd LT / ST - BB / 80 Assigned Interchangeable A4+ Swarnsarita Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) BB 150 Assigned Swarnsarita Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT / ST - BB / 200 Assigned Interchangeable A4+ The Andhra Sugars Ltd FBL A 1954 Reaffirmed The Andhra Sugars Ltd Unallocated amount A 313.7 Reaffirmed Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 300 Suspended Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 500 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.