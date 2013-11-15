Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anugrah Stock And Broking Pvt ST Fund Based Bk LinesICRA]A4 180 Assigned
Ltd
Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - OBD against LC A4 50 Assigned
Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC A4 40 Assigned
Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 30.5 Assigned
Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd BG* A4 30 Reaffirmed
*includes sublimit, LC of Rs. 1.00 crore/(Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore)
Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore)
Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Assigned
Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned
Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd working capital Fac A4 4920 Withdrawn
Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Assigned
Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd BG A4 4 Assigned
Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 12 Assigned
Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 50 Downgraded
from A4
Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd Short- term FB limits* A4+ 450 reaffirmed
* - includes Rs. 30.0 crore of sublimit of long-term limits; total rated limits stands at Rs.
45.0 crore/(increased from Rs. 15.0 crore)
Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd ST, FBL (Gold Loan) A4+ 290 Assigned
The Andhra Sugars Ltd NFBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC and Buyer's Credit A4 150 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C+ 28.46 Assigned
Faery Estates Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac AA+ 1875 Withdrawn
(SO)
Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 2.24 crore)
Fil Sep Equipments Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore)
Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 75 Suspended
Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits BB- 155 Assigned
Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.4 Assigned
Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities ST Non Fund Based Bk BB 5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd Lines from BB+
Karlo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Assigned
Lakshmi Super Speciality fund based Bk facility B 75 Suspended
Hospitals
Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd TL B+ 110 Withdrawn
Multiurban Infra Services Pvt FBL B 65 Suspended
Ltd
Multiurban Infra Services Pvt Non -FBL B 48 Suspended
Ltd
Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits BB 120 Assigned
Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL BB 43.8 Assigned
Quality Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 70.7 Assigned
A4
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac D 305.7 Downgraded
from B+
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 220 Downgraded
from B+
Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Non-FB Fac D 2.6 Downgraded
from B+
Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits BB 65 Assigned
Ras Polytex Pvt Ltd TL BB 42.7 Assigned
Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 300 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 15.0 crore)
Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 72.5 Revised from
B+
Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac B 82.5 Revised from
B+
Swadhaar Finserve Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA]BB 300 Assigned
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) BB 80 Assigned
Swarnsarita Gems Ltd LT / ST - BB / 80 Assigned
Interchangeable A4+
Swarnsarita Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits (CC) BB 150 Assigned
Swarnsarita Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT / ST - BB / 200 Assigned
Interchangeable A4+
The Andhra Sugars Ltd FBL A 1954 Reaffirmed
The Andhra Sugars Ltd Unallocated amount A 313.7 Reaffirmed
Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 300 Suspended
Varia Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 500 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)