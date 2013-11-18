Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills ST Non-FBL A4 25.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Kamman Corporation ST Non FB Limits (LC) A4+ 60 downgraded from A3 *Sub limit of CC Magnolia Martinique Clothing ST FBL A4 120 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd NS Papers Ltd ST FBL A4 91 Suspended Parth Plastpack Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 170 reaffirmed lines Premier Industrial Corporation ST FB Sub Limits A3 20 reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Premier Industrial Corporation ST Non FB Sub-Limits A3 350 reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Share Wise Commodity Brokers ST non-fund based Bk A4 170 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd lines Stumpp Schuele & Somappa ST - Non FB Fac A3 325 Assigned Springs Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills LT FBL B 62.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bazargaon Paper & Pulp Mills TL B 24.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd DCB Power Ventures Ltd Proposed Bk loan A 2000 Assigned H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 225 Assigned H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 10 Assigned Kamman Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB+ 130 downgraded from BBB- Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore Kamman Corporation Proposed Limits BB+ / 20 Downgraded A4+ from BBB- / (Earlier Rs. 7.00 crore) A3 Manipal University Jaipur LT FBL BBB- 1200 reaffirmed Megha Bottling FBL BB+ 140 Revised from BB Megha Bottling Non FBL BB+ 12.1 Revised from BB Model Public School Society Proposed Bk Fac BB 75 Assigned NS Papers Ltd LT FBL B+ 341.5 Suspended Premier Industrial Corporation LT FBL (CC) BBB- 470 reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore) Premier Industrial Corporation LT FBL (TL) BBB- 13.8 reaffirmed Ltd (earlier Rs. 6.99 crore) Premier Industrial Corporation Proposed Limits BBB 16.2 reaffirmed Ltd -/ A3 (earlier Rs. 8.01 crore) Stumpp Schuele & Somappa LT - FB Fac BBB- 675 Assigned Springs Pvt Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home PTC Series A1 AAA 436.5 reaffirmed Finance (SO) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Purchaser Payouts AAA 1253.6 reaffirmed Finance (SO) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Purchaser Payouts AAA 1977.9 reaffirmed Finance (SO) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Purchaser Payouts AAA 985.3 reaffirmed Finance (SO) Tijaria Polypipes Ltd TL and LT fund based BB- 504.5 Suspended working capital Fac Truba Education Society FB Bk Fac D 90 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)