Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ 540 Reaffirmed Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ 1350 Reaffirmed Blue Rose Agro Plantations Pvt CC A3 12.5 Assigned Ltd Ferrovia Transrail Solutions Non Fund Based (LC) A3 350 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST, FB/ non-fund A4+ 130 Reaffirmed based working capital Fac Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A4+ 65 Reaffirmed capital Fac Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Majestic Auto Ltd Working Capital A2 120 Downgraded Limits from A2+ Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC Fac A4+ 150 Suspended Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A4+ 3 Suspended facility Shankar Mahadev & Co. Non-Fund Based, Rated A4 50 Revised from on ST Scale - BG A4+ Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Upgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port TL BBB+ 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd TL BBB+ 1350 Reaffirmed Blue Rose Agro Plantations Pvt TL BBB- 225.1 Assigned Ltd Ferrovia Transrail Solutions FBL BBB- 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd TL D 105 Revised from B+ G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd CC D 45 Revised from B+ Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD programme AAA 150 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Bk Fac AAA / 11000 Reaffirmed A1+ Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB+ 60 Reaffirmed capital Fac Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Unallocated Limits BB / Withdrawn Ltd A4 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) TL D 205 Downgraded Ltd from BB Indo Rama Synthetics (India) FB and Non -FBL D 7170 Downgraded Ltd from BB / A4 Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd TL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Majestic Auto Ltd TL BBB 441.5 Downgraded from BBB+ Majestic Auto Ltd CC BBB 145 Downgraded from BBB+ Majestic Auto Ltd Unallocated BBB 33.5 Downgraded from BBB+ Majestic Auto Ltd BG/ LOC BBB / 60 Downgraded A2 from BBB+/ A2+ Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 53.8 Suspended Pret Study By Janak Fashions LT fund based, ST BB / 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd fund based and ST A4 non-fund based Bk Fac Shankar Mahadev & Co. Fund Based, Rated on BB- 30 Revised from LT Scale - CC BB Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd LT FB Fac BB 400 Assigned Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 64.8 Upgraded from BB- Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Upgraded from BB- Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB 2.2 Upgraded from BB- Sri Gita Texturisers LT Scale - FBL - TL B+ 48 Assigned Sri Gita Texturisers LT Scale - FBL - CC B+ 49 Assigned Sri Gita Texturisers Unallocated Limit* B+ / 1.3 Assigned A4 *Rated on long-term and short-term scales Sri Mahavir Crimpers LT Scale - FBL - TL BB- 9.5 Assigned Sri Mahavir Crimpers LT Scale - FBL -CC BB- 80 Assigned Sri Mahavir Crimpers Unallocated Limit BB- 2.7 Assigned Swagat Developers LT Fund based - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Swagat Developers LT Fund based - TL BB 200 Assigned Vaibhav Jewellers Overdraft BB 140 Assigned Vaibhav Jewellers TL BB 21 Assigned Vaibhav Jewellers Unallocated BB 89 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)