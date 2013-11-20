US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ 540 Reaffirmed Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ 1350 Reaffirmed Blue Rose Agro Plantations Pvt CC A3 12.5 Assigned Ltd Ferrovia Transrail Solutions Non Fund Based (LC) A3 350 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST, FB/ non-fund A4+ 130 Reaffirmed based working capital Fac Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB working A4+ 65 Reaffirmed capital Fac Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Majestic Auto Ltd Working Capital A2 120 Downgraded Limits from A2+ Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC Fac A4+ 150 Suspended Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A4+ 3 Suspended facility Shankar Mahadev & Co. Non-Fund Based, Rated A4 50 Revised from on ST Scale - BG A4+ Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Upgraded from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port TL BBB+ 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Alstom Bharat Forge Power Ltd TL BBB+ 1350 Reaffirmed Blue Rose Agro Plantations Pvt TL BBB- 225.1 Assigned Ltd Ferrovia Transrail Solutions FBL BBB- 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd TL D 105 Revised from B+ G.G. Tronics India Pvt Ltd CC D 45 Revised from B+ Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD programme AAA 150 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Bk Fac AAA / 11000 Reaffirmed A1+ Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Hexagon Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB+ 60 Reaffirmed capital Fac Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Unallocated Limits BB / Withdrawn Ltd A4 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) TL D 205 Downgraded Ltd from BB Indo Rama Synthetics (India) FB and Non -FBL D 7170 Downgraded Ltd from BB / A4 Kalyani Alstom Power Ltd TL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Majestic Auto Ltd TL BBB 441.5 Downgraded from BBB+ Majestic Auto Ltd CC BBB 145 Downgraded from BBB+ Majestic Auto Ltd Unallocated BBB 33.5 Downgraded from BBB+ Majestic Auto Ltd BG/ LOC BBB / 60 Downgraded A2 from BBB+/ A2+ Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 53.8 Suspended Pret Study By Janak Fashions LT fund based, ST BB / 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd fund based and ST A4 non-fund based Bk Fac Shankar Mahadev & Co. Fund Based, Rated on BB- 30 Revised from LT Scale - CC BB Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd LT FB Fac BB 400 Assigned Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 64.8 Upgraded from BB- Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Upgraded from BB- Shri T.P. Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BB 2.2 Upgraded from BB- Sri Gita Texturisers LT Scale - FBL - TL B+ 48 Assigned Sri Gita Texturisers LT Scale - FBL - CC B+ 49 Assigned Sri Gita Texturisers Unallocated Limit* B+ / 1.3 Assigned A4 *Rated on long-term and short-term scales Sri Mahavir Crimpers LT Scale - FBL - TL BB- 9.5 Assigned Sri Mahavir Crimpers LT Scale - FBL -CC BB- 80 Assigned Sri Mahavir Crimpers Unallocated Limit BB- 2.7 Assigned Swagat Developers LT Fund based - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Swagat Developers LT Fund based - TL BB 200 Assigned Vaibhav Jewellers Overdraft BB 140 Assigned Vaibhav Jewellers TL BB 21 Assigned Vaibhav Jewellers Unallocated BB 89 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
