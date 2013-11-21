Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Iron Pvt Ltd FBL - Channel Finance A4+ 370 Reaffirmed
Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt ST FB Fac A3 210 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore)
Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt non FB Fac A3 260 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 20 crore)
Bala Industries And ST Fund Based A2(SO) 50 Assigned
Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Bharat Immunologicals & ST Non-fund Based A3 510 Assigned
Biologicals Corporation Ltd (FLC)
Bharat Immunologicals & ST Non-fund Based A3 290 Assigned
Biologicals Corporation Ltd (Proposed - FLC)
Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 140 Suspended
Ganga Diagnostic And Medical NFBL* A4 120 Assigned
Research Center Pvt Ltd
*Sublimit of the Rs 20.61 crore fund based limit
Intercontinental Polymers Pvt. Non-FBL - LOC A4 15 Assigned
Ltd.
Komal Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Lexus Motors Ltd NFBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based facility A2 300 Upgraded from
A2
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based A2 300 Upgraded from
(sub-limit) facility A2
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based A2 250 Upgraded from
(sub-limit) facility A2
Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 212 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 15.00
Polynova Industries Ltd ST-FB Fac (Sub-limit A2 120 Reaffirmed
of LT exposure)
Progressive Share Brokers Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Sri Ambal & Co. Non-FBL A4 50 Revised from
A4
Tata Power Delhi Distribution NFBL A1+ 7250 Reaffirmed /
Ltd Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 625 crores)
Tata Power Delhi Distribution CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Iron Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 227.5 Reaffirmed
Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned
Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt CC Fac BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(increased from Rs. 18.00 crore)
Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt CC Fac BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Bala Industries And CC Limits BB(SO) 120 Assigned
Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Bharat Immunologicals & LT FB (CC) BBB- 480 Assigned
Biologicals Corporation Ltd
Bharat Immunologicals & LT FB (Proposed - CC) BBB- 220 Assigned
Biologicals Corporation Ltd
Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 10 Assigned
Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign B 55 Assigned
Documentary Bill
Purchase/ Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Discounted *
*Includes a sublimit of Packing Credit Limit of Rs. 3.50 crore
Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd Unallocated - Untied B 155 Assigned
Limit
Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B 130 Suspended
Ganga Diagnostic And Medical FBL - TL B 206.1 Assigned
Research Center Pvt Ltd
Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Assigned
Hyaline Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 405 Suspended
A4
Intercontinental Polymers Pvt. FBL - TL BB- 9.6 Assigned
Ltd.
Intercontinental Polymers Pvt. FBL - CC BB- 30 Assigned
Ltd.
Intercontinental Polymers Pvt. Proposed limit - TL BB- 35.4 Assigned
Ltd.
Jai Shanker Rice And General FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed /
Mills Assigned
(enhanced from 6 crore)
Janki Rice & Solvent TL B 18.7 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Janki Rice & Solvent CC B 110 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Komal Foods Pvt Ltd FBL A- 100 Revised from
BBB+
Lexus Motors Ltd FBL - CC BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Lexus Motors Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB- 695 Reaffirmed
Mahima Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL/FBL BBB- 600 Revised from
BB+
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) facility
Mridul Enterprises FB limits - LT/ST BB/ 265.8 Reaffirmed
scale A4
(Enhanced from 25.0)
Mridul Enterprises Non-FBL - LT/ST scale BB/ 77 Reaffirmed
A4
(Enhanced from 4.4)
Polynova Industries Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 16.00
Polynova Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Progressive Share Brokers Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 24 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rohil Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 200 Assigned
(enhanced from 13 crore)
Samarth Agro Industries LT, FBL - CC B+ 55 Assigned
Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt. FBL-TL D 85 Assigned
Ltd.
Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt. FBL -CC D 75 Assigned
Ltd.
Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt. Non-FBL D 30 Assigned
Ltd.
Sri Ambal & Co. TL BB- 10 Revised from
BB
(reduced from Rs. 3.86 crore)
Sri Ambal & Co. LT, FBL BB- 120 Revised from
BB
(reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore)
Tata Power Delhi Distribution TL AA- 450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Power Delhi Distribution FBL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vijay Grihanirman Pvt Ltd TL D 1400 Withdrawn
Vijay Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit D 600 Withdrawn
Woodfield Systems India Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned
Woodfield Systems India Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned
Woodfield Systems India Pvt Ltd BG B+ 40 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
