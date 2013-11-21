Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Iron Pvt Ltd FBL - Channel Finance A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt ST FB Fac A3 210 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt non FB Fac A3 260 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) Bala Industries And ST Fund Based A2(SO) 50 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Bharat Immunologicals & ST Non-fund Based A3 510 Assigned Biologicals Corporation Ltd (FLC) Bharat Immunologicals & ST Non-fund Based A3 290 Assigned Biologicals Corporation Ltd (Proposed - FLC) Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 140 Suspended Ganga Diagnostic And Medical NFBL* A4 120 Assigned Research Center Pvt Ltd *Sublimit of the Rs 20.61 crore fund based limit Intercontinental Polymers Pvt. Non-FBL - LOC A4 15 Assigned Ltd. Komal Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Lexus Motors Ltd NFBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based facility A2 300 Upgraded from A2 Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based A2 300 Upgraded from (sub-limit) facility A2 Mineral Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based A2 250 Upgraded from (sub-limit) facility A2 Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 212 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 Polynova Industries Ltd ST-FB Fac (Sub-limit A2 120 Reaffirmed of LT exposure) Progressive Share Brokers Pvt ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sri Ambal & Co. Non-FBL A4 50 Revised from A4 Tata Power Delhi Distribution NFBL A1+ 7250 Reaffirmed / Ltd Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 625 crores) Tata Power Delhi Distribution CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Iron Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 227.5 Reaffirmed Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt CC Fac BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from Rs. 18.00 crore) Autocomp Corporation Panse Pvt CC Fac BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Bala Industries And CC Limits BB(SO) 120 Assigned Entertainment Pvt Ltd Bharat Immunologicals & LT FB (CC) BBB- 480 Assigned Biologicals Corporation Ltd Bharat Immunologicals & LT FB (Proposed - CC) BBB- 220 Assigned Biologicals Corporation Ltd Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 10 Assigned Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign B 55 Assigned Documentary Bill Purchase/ Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Discounted * *Includes a sublimit of Packing Credit Limit of Rs. 3.50 crore Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd Unallocated - Untied B 155 Assigned Limit Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B 130 Suspended Ganga Diagnostic And Medical FBL - TL B 206.1 Assigned Research Center Pvt Ltd Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Assigned Hyaline Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 405 Suspended A4 Intercontinental Polymers Pvt. FBL - TL BB- 9.6 Assigned Ltd. Intercontinental Polymers Pvt. FBL - CC BB- 30 Assigned Ltd. Intercontinental Polymers Pvt. Proposed limit - TL BB- 35.4 Assigned Ltd. Jai Shanker Rice And General FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed / Mills Assigned (enhanced from 6 crore) Janki Rice & Solvent TL B 18.7 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Janki Rice & Solvent CC B 110 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Komal Foods Pvt Ltd FBL A- 100 Revised from BBB+ Lexus Motors Ltd FBL - CC BB- 300 Reaffirmed Lexus Motors Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB- 695 Reaffirmed Mahima Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL/FBL BBB- 600 Revised from BB+ Mineral Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) facility Mridul Enterprises FB limits - LT/ST BB/ 265.8 Reaffirmed scale A4 (Enhanced from 25.0) Mridul Enterprises Non-FBL - LT/ST scale BB/ 77 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 4.4) Polynova Industries Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 16.00 Polynova Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Progressive Share Brokers Pvt LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Ltd Rohil Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B 200 Assigned (enhanced from 13 crore) Samarth Agro Industries LT, FBL - CC B+ 55 Assigned Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt. FBL-TL D 85 Assigned Ltd. Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt. FBL -CC D 75 Assigned Ltd. Shree Badri Kedar Papers Pvt. Non-FBL D 30 Assigned Ltd. Sri Ambal & Co. TL BB- 10 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs. 3.86 crore) Sri Ambal & Co. LT, FBL BB- 120 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore) Tata Power Delhi Distribution TL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution FBL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Ltd Vijay Grihanirman Pvt Ltd TL D 1400 Withdrawn Vijay Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit D 600 Withdrawn Woodfield Systems India Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Woodfield Systems India Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned Woodfield Systems India Pvt Ltd BG B+ 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.