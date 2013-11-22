Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 200 Suspended Al Gyas Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST FBL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 65.00 crore) Al Gyas Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST NFBL (LC & BG) A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 1B* Assigned projects * Solar Thermal Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, FB limits A3 30 Upgraded from A4+ Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 93 Upgraded from A4+ Increased from Rs. 7.30 crores Hindusthan Calcined Metals Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned Ltd Kapoor Industries Ltd ST FBL A2+ 340 upgraded from A2 Kapoor Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 8.5 upgraded from A2 Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Non-FBL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 830 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 75 crore) Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 30 Assigned S.M. Sugars Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned Transtron Electricals Pvt. Non-FBL - ST A4 37.5 Assigned Ltd. United Spirits Ltd FB Fac A3 21000 Revised from D (Revised from Rs.1,400.00 crore) United Spirits Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 4000 Revised from D (Revised from Rs.25.00 crore) Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- 4000 Revised from MB (Revised from Rs.500.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abg Timber Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Alekhya Constructions Ltd CC B 50 Suspended Alekhya Constructions Ltd proposed FBL B 50 Suspended Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 34.1 Upgraded from BB Reduced from Rs. 11.92 crores Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB- 500 Upgraded from BB Evan Multi Specialty Hospital FB Fac - TL B 200 Assigned And Research Centre Pvt Ltd Everest Gold Mart Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB Assigned Gour Road Tar Coat Pvt. Ltd FB Fac BB 15 Suspended Gour Road Tar Coat Pvt. Ltd non-FB Fac BB 70 Suspended Grameen Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A AA+ Revised from Ltd- Alfa Trust 2013 AA-Hindusthan Calcined Metals Pvt LT FBL B- 80 Assigned Ltd Kabadi Shankarsa & Co. Bk lines BB 400 Suspended Kamdhenu Foods Ltd LT FBL B+ 110 Assigned Kapoor Industries Ltd LT FBL A- 431.5 upgraded from BBB+ * (enhanced from Rs. 20.75 crore) Kht Agencies Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- / 100 Assigned A4 M/S Designer Homes TL B 150 Suspended Oriental Carbon And Chemicals TL BBB+ 856.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 91.50 CR) Oriental Carbon And Chemicals FB Limits BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 50.00 CR) Oriental Carbon And Chemicals Unallocated BBB+ 3.2 Assigned Ltd / A2+ Pioneer Town Planners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 15 crore) Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG** BBB- 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 7 crore) ** Bank Guarantee is a sub limit of cash credit facilities Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL - TL 30 Withdrawn Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 6.4 Assigned Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd FBL - CC & Standby B+ 75 Assigned Line of Credit Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG B+ 5 Assigned Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Credit B+ 0.7 Assigned exposure limit to notional forward contract Ratnagiri Ceramics Pvt Ltd Unallocated - Untied B+ 2.9 Assigned Limit Rayat & Bahra Group Of FBL D 680 Assigned Institutes: An Educational And Charitable Society Rayat & Bahra Group Of Non-FBL D 100 Assigned Institutes: An Educational And Charitable Society Rayat Educational And Research FBL D 200 Assigned Trust Rk Electrical Industries FBL B 90 Assigned S.M. Sugars Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Smartstone Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 70 Assigned Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd LT, TL BB 58.8 Assigned Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 38 Assigned Tex Biosciences (P) Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BB 5.7 Assigned Transtron Electricals Pvt. FBL - LT B 32.5 Assigned Ltd. United Spirits Ltd TL BBB- 3206.5 Revised from D (Revised from Rs.1,800.0 crore) Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 45 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 