Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned
Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt ST NFBL A4 124.5 Assigned
Ltd
Aqua Marine FB Fac A4 100 Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ STD A1+ @ - Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ @ 5000 Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL A1+ @ 650 Assigned
Bharat Chemicals ST Non FBL- LOC A4 40 Suspended
Blend Colours Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ ST Debt A1 @ 2000 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Non Fund Based Bk A1 @ 2000 Assigned
Industries Ltd Limits
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ STD A1+ @ - Assigned
Industries Ltd
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL-Export Packing A4 34* Assigned
Credit
*Rs. 2 crore is interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL-Foreign Bill A4 53* Assigned
discounting
*Rs. 2 crore is interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd NFBL-LOC A4 40 Assigned
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd NFBL-Letter of Comfort A4 40^ Assigned
^Bank Guarantee & Letter of Comfort are sublimits within Letter of Credit
Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 27000 Assigned
(enhanced from 2,000 crore)
Hydrotech Paryavaran(India) Non FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Indus Smelters Ltd non-FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended
K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 5.8 Reaffirmed
KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 85 Assigned
KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4+ 4 Assigned
LH Sugar Factories Ltd NFBL A2+ @ 30 Assigned
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund limits A4 60.5 Reaffirmed
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd NFBL A4+ 68.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 9.70cr)
Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 960 Reaffirmed
S.R.S. Industries Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
Shakumbari Sugar & Allied NFBL A4 @ 799 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd NFBL A4 @ 61 Assigned
Sitaram Builders ST, NFBL - BG A4 40 Assigned
Thampi & Company Non-fund based A4 245 Assigned
facility
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Forward Cover A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox BGs A2+ 4700 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox LOC A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Triveni Engineering & NFBL A1 @ 3216 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Triveni Engineering & CP/ ST Debt Programme A1 @ 500 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Triveni Engineering & CP/ STD A1+ @ - Assigned
Industries Ltd
Viswakirti Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 15 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Fixed Deposit MAA+ 13460 Reaffirmed
Ltd Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt LT FBL B+ 57.5 Assigned
Ltd
Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt Unallocated Amount B+/ 3 Assigned
Ltd A4
Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation FBL BB- 169 Downgraded
from BB
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD A+ @ 300 Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ @ 5800.1 Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ @ 18100 Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Basel-II A+ @ - Assigned
/ A1+@
Bharat Chemicals LT FBL-CC B+ 80 Suspended
Blend Colours Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Blend Colours Pvt Ltd LT unallocated limits BB 10 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NCD A+ @ 3000 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Fund Based Bk Limits A+ @ 4000 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And TL A+ @ 2000 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Basel-II A+@ - Assigned
Industries Ltd / A1+@
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 3 Assigned
Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG B+ 5^ Assigned
^Bank Guarantee & Letter of Comfort are sublimits within Letter of Credit
Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt TL BB 241.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt NFBL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL B- @ 2749.9 Assigned
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FBL B-@ 3250 Assigned
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Basel-II B- @ - Assigned
Gandhi Institute Of Technology FBL B+ 5350 Upgradedfrom
And Management D
Gayatri Iron & Steels Working Capital Limits B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Iron & Steels TL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Hydrotech Paryavaran(India) FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 55 Reaffirmed
Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd LT Loans B 53.3 Reaffirmed
Indus Smelters Ltd TL and FB Fac BB- 147.5 Suspended
K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac B+ 176.3 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 100 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B+ 32.9 Reaffirmed
KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd LT / ST: FB Fac BB+ 31 Assigned
(proposed) / A4+
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB+ 200 Assigned
Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 90 Assigned
Kohima Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 195 Suspended
LH Sugar Factories Ltd FBL BBB+ @ 1500 Assigned
LH Sugar Factories Ltd Basel-II BBB+/ - Assigned
A2+@
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB 43.5 Reaffirmed
Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Parth Chem Impex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 185 Assigned
Prestige Feed Mills Ltd FBL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 48cr)
Reliable Spaces Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1282.3 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from Rs. 85 crore)
Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
S.R.S. Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 75 Suspended
Sainov Spirits Pvt Ltd FB Fac B/ 750 Suspended
A4
Shakumbari Sugar & Allied FBL B @ 500 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Shakumbari Sugar & Allied TL B @ 734.9 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Shakumbari Sugar And Allied Basel-II B @/ - Assigned
Industries Ltd A4 @
Shine Metaltech Pvt Ltd CC D 6 Assigned
Shine Metaltech Pvt Ltd TL D 64 Assigned
Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 100 Downgraded
from B-
Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 50 Downgraded
from B-
Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign LC D 37.5 Downgraded
from B-
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL B @ 100.9 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL B @ 2105 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Basel-II B @ - Assigned
/ A4 @
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed FBL B@ 143.1 Assigned
Sitaram Builders LT, FBL - TL BB- 8 Assigned
Sitaram Builders LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Assigned
Sitaram Builders LT, Unallocated BB- 42 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Pipes Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 191.6 Withdrawn
A4
Thampi & Company FB Fac BB- 115 Assigned
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox TL A- 4370 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox CC A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermo Cables Ltd FBL BB+ 460 Suspended
Thermo Cables Ltd non-FBL BB+ 420 Suspended
Triveni Engineering & TL A+ @ 3851.4 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Triveni Engineering & FBL A+ @ 10390 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Triveni Engineering & Basel-II A+ - Assigned
Industries Ltd / A1+@
Triveni Engineering & NCD Programme ICRA]A+ @ 700 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Viswakirti Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B 15 Assigned
Viswakirti Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 20 Assigned
Viswakirti Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 10 Assigned
A4
Wave Industries Pvt Ltd Basel-II B @ - Assigned
Wave Industries Pvt Ltd TL B @ 1303.9 Assigned
Wave Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B @ 890.3 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)