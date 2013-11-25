Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt ST NFBL A4 124.5 Assigned Ltd Aqua Marine FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ STD A1+ @ - Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ @ 5000 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL A1+ @ 650 Assigned Bharat Chemicals ST Non FBL- LOC A4 40 Suspended Blend Colours Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ ST Debt A1 @ 2000 Assigned Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Non Fund Based Bk A1 @ 2000 Assigned Industries Ltd Limits Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ STD A1+ @ - Assigned Industries Ltd Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL-Export Packing A4 34* Assigned Credit *Rs. 2 crore is interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL-Foreign Bill A4 53* Assigned discounting *Rs. 2 crore is interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd NFBL-LOC A4 40 Assigned Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd NFBL-Letter of Comfort A4 40^ Assigned ^Bank Guarantee & Letter of Comfort are sublimits within Letter of Credit Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 27000 Assigned (enhanced from 2,000 crore) Hydrotech Paryavaran(India) Non FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Indus Smelters Ltd non-FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 5.8 Reaffirmed KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 85 Assigned KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4+ 4 Assigned LH Sugar Factories Ltd NFBL A2+ @ 30 Assigned Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund limits A4 60.5 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd NFBL A4+ 68.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.70cr) Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 960 Reaffirmed S.R.S. Industries Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Shakumbari Sugar & Allied NFBL A4 @ 799 Assigned Industries Ltd Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd NFBL A4 @ 61 Assigned Sitaram Builders ST, NFBL - BG A4 40 Assigned Thampi & Company Non-fund based A4 245 Assigned facility Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Forward Cover A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox BGs A2+ 4700 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox LOC A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Triveni Engineering & NFBL A1 @ 3216 Assigned Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & CP/ ST Debt Programme A1 @ 500 Assigned Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & CP/ STD A1+ @ - Assigned Industries Ltd Viswakirti Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 15 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Fixed Deposit MAA+ 13460 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt LT FBL B+ 57.5 Assigned Ltd Apollo Soyuz Electricals Pvt Unallocated Amount B+/ 3 Assigned Ltd A4 Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation FBL BB- 169 Downgraded from BB Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD A+ @ 300 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ @ 5800.1 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ @ 18100 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Basel-II A+ @ - Assigned / A1+@ Bharat Chemicals LT FBL-CC B+ 80 Suspended Blend Colours Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 80 Reaffirmed Blend Colours Pvt Ltd LT unallocated limits BB 10 Reaffirmed Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NCD A+ @ 3000 Assigned Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Fund Based Bk Limits A+ @ 4000 Assigned Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And TL A+ @ 2000 Assigned Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Basel-II A+@ - Assigned Industries Ltd / A1+@ Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 3 Assigned Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG B+ 5^ Assigned ^Bank Guarantee & Letter of Comfort are sublimits within Letter of Credit Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt TL BB 241.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Door Sanchar Hydro Power Pvt NFBL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL B- @ 2749.9 Assigned Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FBL B-@ 3250 Assigned Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Basel-II B- @ - Assigned Gandhi Institute Of Technology FBL B+ 5350 Upgradedfrom And Management D Gayatri Iron & Steels Working Capital Limits B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed Gayatri Iron & Steels TL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Hydrotech Paryavaran(India) FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 55 Reaffirmed Indus Paper Board Pvt Ltd LT Loans B 53.3 Reaffirmed Indus Smelters Ltd TL and FB Fac BB- 147.5 Suspended K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac B+ 176.3 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 100 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B+ 32.9 Reaffirmed KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd LT / ST: FB Fac BB+ 31 Assigned (proposed) / A4+ Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB+ 200 Assigned Kochar Infotech Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 90 Assigned Kohima Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 195 Suspended LH Sugar Factories Ltd FBL BBB+ @ 1500 Assigned LH Sugar Factories Ltd Basel-II BBB+/ - Assigned A2+@ Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT Loan BB 43.5 Reaffirmed Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 110 Reaffirmed Parth Chem Impex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B- 185 Assigned Prestige Feed Mills Ltd FBL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 48cr) Reliable Spaces Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1282.3 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs. 85 crore) Ruchi Acroni Industries Ltd FBL BB- 40 Reaffirmed S.R.S. Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 75 Suspended Sainov Spirits Pvt Ltd FB Fac B/ 750 Suspended A4 Shakumbari Sugar & Allied FBL B @ 500 Assigned Industries Ltd Shakumbari Sugar & Allied TL B @ 734.9 Assigned Industries Ltd Shakumbari Sugar And Allied Basel-II B @/ - Assigned Industries Ltd A4 @ Shine Metaltech Pvt Ltd CC D 6 Assigned Shine Metaltech Pvt Ltd TL D 64 Assigned Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 100 Downgraded from B- Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 50 Downgraded from B- Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign LC D 37.5 Downgraded from B- Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd TL B @ 100.9 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL B @ 2105 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Basel-II B @ - Assigned / A4 @ Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed FBL B@ 143.1 Assigned Sitaram Builders LT, FBL - TL BB- 8 Assigned Sitaram Builders LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Assigned Sitaram Builders LT, Unallocated BB- 42 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Pipes Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 191.6 Withdrawn A4 Thampi & Company FB Fac BB- 115 Assigned Thermax Babcock & Wilcox TL A- 4370 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox CC A- 1000 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermo Cables Ltd FBL BB+ 460 Suspended Thermo Cables Ltd non-FBL BB+ 420 Suspended Triveni Engineering & TL A+ @ 3851.4 Assigned Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & FBL A+ @ 10390 Assigned Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & Basel-II A+ - Assigned Industries Ltd / A1+@ Triveni Engineering & NCD Programme ICRA]A+ @ 700 Assigned Industries Ltd Viswakirti Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B 15 Assigned Viswakirti Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 20 Assigned Viswakirti Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ 10 Assigned A4 Wave Industries Pvt Ltd Basel-II B @ - Assigned Wave Industries Pvt Ltd TL B @ 1303.9 Assigned Wave Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B @ 890.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)