Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berry Alloys Ltd Non-FBL A4 235 Assigned Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - FB Fac (sub A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd limit) Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4 55.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac (sub A4 105 Reaffirmed Ltd limit) Dashmesh Cables ST: FB Limits A4 10 Assigned Dashmesh Cables ST: Non-FB limits A4 2.5 Assigned Kox Med & Lab Pvt. Ltd. Non FB Fac A4+ 10 Suspended Lahs Green India Pvt Ltd off-grid solar 'SP 3C - Assigned projects Punjab And Sind Bank Certificates of A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Radiant Exports NFBL A3+ 11.6 Assigned Skm Steels Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 1400 Revised from A3 *Includes Channel financing limits; PY: Previous Year Skm Steels Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 50 Revised from A3 Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac A4+ 246 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd ST-Non-FB Fac A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Tag Corporation ST Non Fund Based A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Money Market Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed mfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquid Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed mfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquidity A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Fund mfs Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Topcem India NFBL A3+ 230 Revised from A3 Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berry Alloys Ltd CC BB- 187.5 Assigned Berry Alloys Ltd TL BB- 177.5 Assigned Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd LT: FBL^ A- / 355 Reaffirmed A2+^ Enhanced from Rs. 27.50 crore/^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 23.00 crore and short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.00 crore, and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based, short term fund based and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 35.50 crore Capricorn Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+/ 700 Suspended A4+ Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 10000 Revised from AA- Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 5000 Revised from AA- Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 5000 Revised from AA- Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 2850 Revised from AA- Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 2700 Revised from AA Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 7000 Revised from AA Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 5700 Revised from (with Green Shoe AA Option of Rs.270 crore) Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 10000 Revised from AA Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - TL Fac ICRA]BB- 325.9 Upgraded from Ltd B Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac ICRA]BB- 210 Upgraded from Ltd B Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac (sub ICRA]BB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd limit) B Dashmesh Cables LT : FB Limits BB 50 Assigned Dashmesh Cables LT : BB 87.5 Assigned Proposed/unallocated Global Autotech Ltd Bk Fac BB+/ 1100 Suspended A4+ Gmr Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd TL programme BB+ 62170 Suspended Indo Silicon Electronics (P) CC Limits B- 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo Silicon Electronics (P) Unallocated Fac B- /A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Indore Composite Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+/ 151.8 Suspended A4 Kox Med & Lab Pvt. Ltd. CC Fac BB+ 70 Suspended Media Content & Communications TL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd Media Content & Communications CC BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 18.00 crore) Media Content & Communications Unallocated BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Services (India) Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 32.00 crore) Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA 3000 Revised from programme AA+ Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA 2000 Revised from programme AA+ Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 AA 1750 Revised from bonds-Series XI AA+ programme Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA 4000 Revised from -Series X programme AA+ Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds - AA 1000 Revised from Series IX programme AA+ Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA 1500 Revised from programme AA+ Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA 400 Revised from programme AA+ Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 5000 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure DDBs BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Punjab Infrastructure Regular Return Bonds BBB 7500 Reaffirmed Development Board (SO) Radiant Exports TL BBB 8.3 Assigned Radiant Exports FBL BBB 258 Assigned Rlj Multigrain Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Rlj Multigrain Pvt Ltd TL B+ 79.3 Assigned S&S Technocrats Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 95 Suspended Sanjoo Prints Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL D 10.2 Assigned Sanjoo Prints Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC D 52.5 Assigned Sanjoo Prints Pvt. Ltd. FBL - WCTL D 5 Assigned Sanjoo Prints Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits D 9.6 Assigned Saral Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk lines BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Skm Steels Ltd LT FBL BB+ 2700 Revised from BBB- Skm Steels Ltd TL limit BB+ 182.8 Revised from BBB- Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT-TL Fac BB+ 38.4 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Bases - sub BB+ 5 Assigned limit Tag Corporation LT Fund Based BBB 200 Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Income Fund AAA - Reaffirmed mfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Dynamic Bond Fund AAA - Reaffirmed mfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater LT Fund AAA - Reaffirmed mfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata ST Bond Fund AAA - Reaffirmed mfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Treasury Manager AAA - Reaffirmed Fund mfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund-Series 1 Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund-Series 2 Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater Fund BB+ - Reaffirmed Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT: TL C+ 186.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT: FB Fac C+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT: Non-FB Fac C+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupathi Yarntex Spinners Pvt LT: Proposed Fac C+ 29.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Topcem India TL BBB 930 Revised from BBB- Topcem India FBL BBB 340 Revised from BBB- Varad Agri Tech Ltd FBL BB 170 Reaffirmed Varad Agri Tech Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 10 Reaffirmed Varad Agri Tech Ltd Non-FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd FB Limits (TL) BB 5.7 Assigned Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB 90 Assigned Vishal Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed/unallocated BB 99.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 