Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Celestial Knits & Fabs Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Celestial Knits & Fabs Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp Non-FBL A4 13.7 Assigned Globe Capital Market Ltd Proposed ST Debt/ CP A1+ 500 Assigned Programme ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank CDs Programme A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt A1+ 1500 Assigned Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt (Backed by A1+ 1500 Assigned Stand-by facility (SO) from HDFC Bk) MP Power Management Co. Ltd NFBL A4+ 4400 Assigned Punjab National Bank Certificates of A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed Deposits Programme Religare Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250 Assigned Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250 Assigned Religare Securities Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1000 crore) S.B Equipments NFBL A4 25 Assigned SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - BG A4 80 Assigned Supreme Paper Mills Ltd NFBL- LC A4 25 Reaffirmed Supreme Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed YSR Spinning And Weaving Mills Non-FB Fac A4 21.5 Suspended (P) Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme IDBI Bank Fixed Deposits MAA+ - Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aai Krupa Cotton Industries CC B 50 Assigned Aai Krupa Cotton Industries TL B 17 Assigned Ananda Enterprises India Pvt CC BB- 435 Assigned Ltd Ananda Enterprises India Pvt TL BB- 162.4 Assigned Ltd Ananda Enterprises India Pvt Unallocated BB- 302.6 Assigned Ltd Atharva Metalcraft Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 60 Suspended Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Seasonal CC B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsuarh Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital Loan B- 8.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsuarh Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company Working Capital TL B- 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsuarh Cold Storage Bansidhar Agarwalla & Company BG B- 1.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unit: Chinsuarh Cold Storage CDR Projects Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned Celestial Knits & Fabs Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 30 Assigned Celestial Knits & Fabs Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BB- 15 Assigned Cross Trade Links FBL B- 70 Reaffirmed Cuvv Automotives Pvt Ltd TL D 60 Assigned Cuvv Automotives Pvt Ltd LT fund based D 50 Assigned Dashmesh Cables Unallocated FBL BB- 177.5 Assigned Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp CC BB 20 Assigned Gasgen Ferro Alloys Llp TL BB 125.5 Assigned (reduced from Rs 12.95 crores) Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 150 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6.0 crore) ICFAI Foundation For Higher FBL BBB 350 Revised from Education (SO) BBB+(SO) (Rs. 40 crore earlier) ICFAI University Sikkim Working capital BBB 150 Revised from demand loan (SO) BBB+ (SO) ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 65000 Reaffirmed ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 10000 Reaffirmed programme ICICI Home Finance Co. Ltd Fund based Bk limits AAA 90000 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA 42862 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Perpetual Bonds AA 17088 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Flexi Bonds Series AA+ 2305 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Senior & Lower Tier AA+ 257427.2Reaffirmed II (Subordinated) Bonds IDBI Bank Tier II (erstwhile AA+ 1250 Reaffirmed IDBI Bk) IDBI Bank Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 70 Reaffirmed (erstwhile IDBI Home Finance) IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Super Saver AAA - Assigned Pvt Ltd Income Fund Medium mfs Term Plan Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA 2500 Revised from Programmes AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA 3000 Revised from Programmes AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA 5000 Revised from Programmes AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA 3000 Revised from Programmes AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA 2900 Revised from Programmes AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA 10000 Revised from Programmes AA+ Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA- 5000 Revised from Programmes AA Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA- 6553 Revised from Programmes AA Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA- 5100 Revised from Programmes AA Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA- 9670 Revised from Programmes AA Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds AA- 2000 Revised from Programmes AA Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds AA- 2000 Revised from Programmes AA Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds AA- 800 Revised from Programmes AA Indian Overseas Bank Perpetual Bonds AA- 3000 Revised from Programmes AA Karvy Stock Broking Ltd LT Bk Lines A+ 2500 Assigned Maharashtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd TL C 1395 Upgradedfrom D Maharashtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd CC C 105 Upgradedfrom D MP Power Management Co. Ltd FBL BB+ 600 Assigned Punjab National Bank Subordinated Bond AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme(series XI) Punjab National Bank Subordinated Bond AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme (Series X) Punjab National Bank Subordinated Bond AAA 2650 Reaffirmed Programme (Series IX) Punjab National Bank Subordinated Bond AAA 2950 Reaffirmed Programme (Series VIII) Punjab National Bank EVRS Bonds AAA 790 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Relating to Erstwhile AAA 100 Reaffirmed Nedungadi Bk Limited Religare Securities Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 1000 Assigned S.B Equipments FBL B+ 60 Assigned Shanti Educational Trust TL D 71 Downgraded from B- SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 50 Assigned SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 80 Assigned Supreme Paper Mills Ltd FBL-CC BB- 50 (upgraded from B+ Supreme Paper Mills Ltd Proposed Limits BB-/ 40 Upgraded A4 from B+ /Reaffirmed Tam Glass Tech And Glaziers Ltd CC BB- 60 Assigned Tam Glass Tech And Glaziers Ltd TL BB- 12.5 Assigned Wheels India Ltd TL A- 1619.4 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd LT - Unallocated A- 400 Reaffirmed Wheels India Ltd FB Fac A- 1850 Reaffirmed YSR Spinning And Weaving Mills LT Bk Fac BB 173.8 Suspended (P) Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.