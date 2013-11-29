Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate Inland LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Ltd ST Bk Lines A1+ 2000 Assigned M. P. International Pvt Ltd ST fund based & A4 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac Mac-Chem Products (India) Pvt Non-FBL BG A4 5 Assigned Ltd Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 300 Suspended Fac Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt LOC A4 180 Assigned Ltd Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt Forward Contract A4 2 Assigned Ltd Limit Sundaram Alloys Ltd NFBL (Foreign LOC)* A4 80 upgraded from D * 100% interchangeability between the export packing credit and the foreign letter of credit facilities Sundaram Alloys Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 10 upgraded from D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canfin Homes Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA+ Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ank Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ / 97.5 Suspended A4 Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate TL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2100 crore) Corporation Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock AAAmfs Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Strategic Bond Fund Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Money AAAmfs Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Manager Fund Herve Pomerleau International FB Fac C 450 Reaffirmed Inc.- Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Jv (reduced from Rs. 100.0 crore) Herve Pomerleau International Non-FB Fac C 1500 Reaffirmed Inc.- Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd Jv (reduced from Rs. 307.0 crore) M. P. International Pvt Ltd LT fund based B+ 95 Suspended Mac-Chem Products (India) Pvt FBL: TL facility BB 96.9 Assigned Ltd Mac-Chem Products (India) Pvt FBL: CC facility BB 145 Assigned Ltd Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd working capital Fac / BBB- 363.4 Suspended TL Mrg Fashions (P) Ltd LT: FBL B 75 Reaffirmed Radhe Alloy Cast Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 25 Suspended Radhe Alloy Cast Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 112 Suspended S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 58.7 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.5.13 crore) S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 100 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Shree Ram Steel Re Rolling CC facility BB- 55 Reaffirmed Mill Shree Ram Steel Re Rolling Unallocated BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt CC BB 135 Assigned Ltd Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt TL BB 6.6 Assigned Ltd Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt Unallocated BB / 8.4 Assigned Ltd A4 Sundaram Alloys Ltd FBL (TL) C 343 upgraded from D Sundaram Alloys Ltd FBL (CC) # C 20 upgraded from D # Both way interchangeability between the cash credit and the export packing credit facilities, with no interchangeability between the cash credit and the foreign letter of credit facilities. Sundaram Alloys Ltd FBL (Export Packing C 73.5 upgraded from Credit)* D * 100% interchangeability between the export packing credit and the foreign letter of credit facilities Sundaram Alloys Ltd FBL (Foreign Bills C 120 upgraded from Discounting) D Tripura Ispat FBL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 8 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.