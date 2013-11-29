Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate Inland LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Canfin Homes Ltd ST Bk Lines A1+ 2000 Assigned
M. P. International Pvt Ltd ST fund based & A4 Suspended
non-fund based Bk Fac
Mac-Chem Products (India) Pvt Non-FBL BG A4 5 Assigned
Ltd
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 300 Suspended
Fac
Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt LOC A4 180 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt Forward Contract A4 2 Assigned
Ltd Limit
Sundaram Alloys Ltd NFBL (Foreign LOC)* A4 80 upgraded from
D
* 100% interchangeability between the export packing credit and the foreign letter of credit
facilities
Sundaram Alloys Ltd NFBL (BG) A4 10 upgraded
from
D
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Canfin Homes Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA+ Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ank Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ / 97.5 Suspended
A4
Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bharat Tool Steel Syndicate TL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Canfin Homes Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 2100 crore)
Corporation Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Managers Pvt Ltd Strategic Bond Fund
Dsp Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Money AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Managers Pvt Ltd Manager Fund
Herve Pomerleau International FB Fac C 450 Reaffirmed
Inc.- Consolidated
Construction Consortium Ltd Jv
(reduced from Rs. 100.0 crore)
Herve Pomerleau International Non-FB Fac C 1500 Reaffirmed
Inc.- Consolidated
Construction Consortium Ltd Jv
(reduced from Rs. 307.0 crore)
M. P. International Pvt Ltd LT fund based B+ 95 Suspended
Mac-Chem Products (India) Pvt FBL: TL facility BB 96.9 Assigned
Ltd
Mac-Chem Products (India) Pvt FBL: CC facility BB 145 Assigned
Ltd
Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd working capital Fac / BBB- 363.4 Suspended
TL
Mrg Fashions (P) Ltd LT: FBL B 75 Reaffirmed
Radhe Alloy Cast Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 25 Suspended
Radhe Alloy Cast Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 112 Suspended
S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 58.7 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.5.13 crore)
S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 100 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore)
Shree Ram Steel Re Rolling CC facility BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Mill
Shree Ram Steel Re Rolling Unallocated BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt CC BB 135 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt TL BB 6.6 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Vaaru Metallurgicals Pvt Unallocated BB / 8.4 Assigned
Ltd A4
Sundaram Alloys Ltd FBL (TL) C 343 upgraded from
D
Sundaram Alloys Ltd FBL (CC) # C 20 upgraded from
D
# Both way interchangeability between the cash credit and the export packing credit facilities,
with no interchangeability between the cash credit and the foreign letter of credit facilities.
Sundaram Alloys Ltd FBL (Export Packing C 73.5 upgraded from
Credit)* D
* 100% interchangeability between the export packing credit and the foreign letter of credit
facilities
Sundaram Alloys Ltd FBL (Foreign Bills C 120 upgraded from
Discounting) D
Tripura Ispat FBL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 8 crore)
