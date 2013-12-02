Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Phos (India) Ltd Proposed limits A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3 Cr) Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Non - FB Fac A4 280 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 24.50 Cr) Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC A3 600 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Stand-by Line of A3 30 Assigned Credit Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1+ 6000 Revised from A1 Gurufcure Non-fund based A4 10 Assigned facility H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 127.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.75 Cr) Haldiram Foods International Non-FBL A1+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 15.9 Reaffirmed K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC A4+ 180 Reaffirmed K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Buyer's A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit* *Sublimit of Short term non-fund based Letter of Credit K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Fund based-Third A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Party LOC* *Sublimit of Short term non-fund based Letter of Credit Lypsa Gems And Jewellery Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 150 Upgraded from A4 Mars Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB facilit A3 5 Suspended Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd FB Fac* A4 230 Revised from A3+ *Interchangeable between short-term and long-term exposure Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd ST FBL A4 125 Revised from A3+ Satia Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A4 300 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits (enhanced from 17.50 Cr) Skm Animal Feeds And Foods FBL A3+ 775 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd (enhanced from 39.50 Cr) Skm Animal Feeds And Foods Non-FBL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB ST Limits A2 20 Revised from A2 United Bank Of India CD A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Phos (India) Ltd FB limits B- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.5 Cr) Agro Phos (India) Ltd Non FB limits B- 65 Reaffirmed Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro FB Fac BB 1100 Reaffirmed (P) Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 74 crore) Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL BBB- 77.7 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC BBB- 100 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Unallocated line of BBB- 12.3 Assigned credit / A3 Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Globe Precision Industries Pvt Working capital limits BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 5.2 Cr) Globe Precision Industries Pvt TL BB+ 49 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 10.6 Cr) Globe Precision Industries Pvt Unallocated BB+ Reaffirmed Ltd Gurufcure FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed (revised from 22.50 Cr) H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Haldiram Foods International FBL AA- 276.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd A+ Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FBL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd LT non-FBL BB+ 94.1 Reaffirmed Ispat Traders (I) Pvt. Ltd Long Tern Fund BB- 70 Revised from Based-CC BB Ispat Traders (I) Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB- 0.4 Revised from BB K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd FBL-CC* BB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Short term non-fund based Letter of Credit Mars Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) BBB- 155 Suspended Mars Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) BBB- 45 Suspended Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BB- 1310 Revised from BBB Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Long-TL BB- 300 Revised from BBB Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC D 53.5 Revised from B- Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL D 96.3 Revised from B- Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit D 67.7 Revised from B- / A4 Rajnandgaon Motor Engineering CC Fac B+ 55 Suspended Works Sai Smaran Foods Ltd LT, FBL BB 400 Upgraded from BB- Satia Industries Ltd TL BB 360 Revised from BB- (reduced from 52.78 Cr) Satia Industries Ltd Fund Based Working BB 540 Revised from Capital Limits BB- (enhanced from 41 Cr) The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd TL BBB+ 365.5 Revised from A- The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd FB LT Limits BBB+ 350 Revised from A- United Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 5750 Revised from AA- United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 2500 Revised from AA United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 1000 Revised from AA United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 3000 Revised from AA United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 1000 Revised from AA United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 2000 Revised from AA Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50.5 Reaffirmed V.K.Gopal LT-CC B 5 Assigned V.K.Gopal LT -BG B 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.