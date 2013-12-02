Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agro Phos (India) Ltd Proposed limits A4 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3 Cr)
Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Non - FB Fac A4 280 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 24.50 Cr)
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC A3 600 Assigned
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Stand-by Line of A3 30 Assigned
Credit
Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1+ 6000 Revised from
A1
Gurufcure Non-fund based A4 10 Assigned
facility
H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 127.5 Reaffirmed
(revised from 3.75 Cr)
Haldiram Foods International Non-FBL A1+ 13.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 15.9 Reaffirmed
K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Non-fund based-LOC A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Buyer's A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Sublimit of Short term non-fund based Letter of Credit
K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Fund based-Third A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Party LOC*
*Sublimit of Short term non-fund based Letter of Credit
Lypsa Gems And Jewellery Ltd ST, FB Fac A4+ 150 Upgraded from
A4
Mars Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB facilit A3 5 Suspended
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd FB Fac* A4 230 Revised from
A3+
*Interchangeable between short-term and long-term exposure
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd ST FBL A4 125 Revised from
A3+
Satia Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A4 300 Reaffirmed
Working Capital Limits
(enhanced from 17.50 Cr)
Skm Animal Feeds And Foods FBL A3+ 775 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd
(enhanced from 39.50 Cr)
Skm Animal Feeds And Foods Non-FBL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed
(India) Ltd
The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB ST Limits A2 20 Revised from
A2
United Bank Of India CD A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agro Phos (India) Ltd FB limits B- 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4.5 Cr)
Agro Phos (India) Ltd Non FB limits B- 65 Reaffirmed
Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro FB Fac BB 1100 Reaffirmed
(P) Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 74 crore)
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL BBB- 77.7 Assigned
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC BBB- 100 Assigned
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Unallocated line of BBB- 12.3 Assigned
credit / A3
Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Globe Precision Industries Pvt Working capital limits BB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 5.2 Cr)
Globe Precision Industries Pvt TL BB+ 49 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from 10.6 Cr)
Globe Precision Industries Pvt Unallocated BB+ Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gurufcure FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned
H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed
(revised from 22.50 Cr)
H.D. Wires Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Haldiram Foods International FBL AA- 276.2 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A+
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FBL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd LT non-FBL BB+ 94.1 Reaffirmed
Ispat Traders (I) Pvt. Ltd Long Tern Fund BB- 70 Revised from
Based-CC BB
Ispat Traders (I) Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB- 0.4 Revised from
BB
K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd FBL-CC* BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Short term non-fund based Letter of Credit
Mars Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) BBB- 155 Suspended
Mars Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) BBB- 45 Suspended
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) BB- 1310 Revised from
BBB
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Long-TL BB- 300 Revised from
BBB
Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC D 53.5 Revised from
B-
Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL D 96.3 Revised from
B-
Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit D 67.7 Revised from
B- /
A4
Rajnandgaon Motor Engineering CC Fac B+ 55 Suspended
Works
Sai Smaran Foods Ltd LT, FBL BB 400 Upgraded from
BB-
Satia Industries Ltd TL BB 360 Revised from
BB-
(reduced from 52.78 Cr)
Satia Industries Ltd Fund Based Working BB 540 Revised from
Capital Limits BB-
(enhanced from 41 Cr)
The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd TL BBB+ 365.5 Revised from
A-
The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd FB LT Limits BBB+ 350 Revised from
A-
United Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 5750 Revised from
AA-
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 2500 Revised from
AA
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 1000 Revised from
AA
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 3000 Revised from
AA
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 1000 Revised from
AA
United Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 2000 Revised from
AA
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 50.5 Reaffirmed
V.K.Gopal LT-CC B 5 Assigned
V.K.Gopal LT -BG B 70 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)