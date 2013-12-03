Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Audi Motors Pvt Ltd Working capital A4+ 20 Assigned Demand Loan Audi Motors Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 15 Assigned Audi Motors Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 6.4 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd NFB A4 30 Reaffirmed Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 230.5 Reaffirmed Ikya Human Capital Solutions Short -Term FBL A2+ 100 Assigned Ltd Ikya Human Capital Solutions CP A2+ 300 Assigned Ltd Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC A4 8* Assigned *The Letter of Credit is a sublimit of the Cash Credit Limit M/S Gmv Projects And Systems ST Scale - LOC A4 10 Assigned M/S Gmv Projects And Systems ST Scale - BG A4 30 Assigned MBH Power Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt. Ltd ST non-fund based A4 12.5 Withdrawn Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt. Ltd ST FB Bk limits A4 20 Withdrawn Pioneer Export ST Fund Based-EPC* A4 250 Reaffirmed *Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore Pioneer Export ST Fund Based-FBP* A4 250 Assigned (enhanced from (Rs.3.50) Crore,*Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore Prime Progression Export And ST FB Fac A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Prime Progression Export And ST non FB Fac A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Ruchi Global Ltd Fund and Non-FBL A4 4275 Reaffirmed Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation LOC A4 420 Reaffirmed /Assigned (enhanced from Rs.26.50 Crore) Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit A4 120 Reaffirmed Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 100 Reaffirmed Srini Link LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Sriyansh Knitters ST Non FB Fac A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Container Freight LT FB Fac B+ 55 Suspended Station Pvt Ltd Aerostructures Manufacturing Proposed limits 200 Assigned India Pvt Ltd BBB-/ A3+ Ajay Plastic Industries fund based and non-FB BB / 160 Suspended Fac A4+ Anjani Infra LT FBL-CC BB- 240 Assigned Audi Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 68.6 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1.84cr) Audi Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 90 Assigned Balaji Action Buildwell FB BB+ 692.4 Suspended Balaji Powertronics fund based and non-FB A-/ 148.6 Suspended Fac A1 Best India Tobacco Suppliers TL Fac B 8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Best India Tobacco Suppliers FB Fac - EPC B 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Best India Tobacco Suppliers FBL - CC (Sub Limit B 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd of EPC) Best India Tobacco Suppliers Unallocated Limits B 93 Assigned Pvt Ltd Best India Tobacco Suppliers Non-FB Fac B 9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL Fac A 600 Reassigned Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Golden Cellar Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 50 Suspended Ikya Human Capital Solutions Long -Term FBL A- 100 Assigned Ltd Ikya Human Capital Solutions Long -Term FBL A- 300 Assigned Ltd (Proposed) JBM Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB 250 Assigned JBM Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB 100 Assigned JBM Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB 150 Assigned K. D. Cokes CC BBB- 49 Reaffirmed Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC Facility B 18 Assigned Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd TL B 30.5 Assigned Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd BG B 2 Assigned Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 9.5 Assigned / A4 Laxmikant Cotton LT Fund Based-CC B 50 Assigned Laxmikant Cotton LT Fund Based-TL B 12 Assigned M/S Gmv Projects And Systems LT Scale - TL BB- 8.2 Assigned M/S Gmv Projects And Systems LT Scale - Proposed BB- 19.3 Assigned loans M/S Gmv Projects And Systems LT Scale - CC BB- 7.5 Assigned Manglam Build-Developers Ltd TL BB 2000 Revised from BB- Mbh Power Pvt Ltd TL BB 70.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.75 Crore) Mbh Power Pvt Ltd CC BB 37.5 Assigned Mizoram Ispat Industries TL BB 200 Assigned Mizoram Ispat Industries CC BB 42.5 Assigned Mizoram Ispat Industries Un-allocated BB/ 7.5 Assigned A4 Modrina Auto Enterprises FBL - CC BB 80 Reaffirmed Modrina Auto Enterprises FBL - CC (e-DFS)* BB 80 Reaffirmed *electronic dealer financing scheme Mundhra Container Freight LT FB Fac BB 125 Suspended Station Pvt Ltd Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd FB/NFB Fac BB+ 182.5 Suspended / A4+ Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 122.1 Withdrawn Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt. Ltd FB Bk limits B+ 30 Withdrawn Peninsula Projects (Bangalore) TL BB- 112.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 14.38) Prime Progression Export And TL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Prime Progression Export And LT FB Fac BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Prime Progression Export And LT non FB Fac BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - TL I B- 9.4 Assigned Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - TL II B- 5.8 Assigned Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 4 Assigned Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC under APML B- 25 Assigned (Agricultural Proptionally convertible debentureuce Marketing Loan) Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Untied Limit B- 7.8 Assigned Ruchi Global Ltd FBL BB 125 Reaffirmed Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation CC BB 50 Reaffirmed /Assigned (enhanced from Rs.3.00 Crore) Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 560 Reaffirmed Sri Manjunatha Spinning Mills LT FBL B 272.6 Upgradedfrom Pvt Ltd B- Sri Manjunatha Spinning Mills LT NFBL B 4 Upgradedfrom Pvt Ltd B- Srini Link TL BB- 16.8 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs. 1.73 crore) Srini Link CC BB- 80 Revised from BB (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Sriyansh Knitters LT FB Fac BB- 84.5 Assigned Sterling Mac Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 102 Revised from BB+ Sterling Mac Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) BB- 68 Revised from BB+ Tata Cummins Ltd LT loans AA 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Cummins Ltd FBL AA 1500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 