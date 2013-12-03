Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Audi Motors Pvt Ltd Working capital A4+ 20 Assigned
Demand Loan
Audi Motors Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 15 Assigned
Audi Motors Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 6.4 Assigned
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd NFB A4 30 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 230.5 Reaffirmed
Ikya Human Capital Solutions Short -Term FBL A2+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Ikya Human Capital Solutions CP A2+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC A4 8* Assigned
*The Letter of Credit is a sublimit of the Cash Credit Limit
M/S Gmv Projects And Systems ST Scale - LOC A4 10 Assigned
M/S Gmv Projects And Systems ST Scale - BG A4 30 Assigned
MBH Power Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Reaffirmed
Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt. Ltd ST non-fund based A4 12.5 Withdrawn
Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt. Ltd ST FB Bk limits A4 20 Withdrawn
Pioneer Export ST Fund Based-EPC* A4 250 Reaffirmed
*Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore
Pioneer Export ST Fund Based-FBP* A4 250 Assigned
(enhanced from (Rs.3.50) Crore,*Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed
Rs.25.00crore
Prime Progression Export And ST FB Fac A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Prime Progression Export And ST non FB Fac A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Ruchi Global Ltd Fund and Non-FBL A4 4275 Reaffirmed
Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation LOC A4 420 Reaffirmed
/Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.26.50 Crore)
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit A4 120 Reaffirmed
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 100 Reaffirmed
Srini Link LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Sriyansh Knitters ST Non FB Fac A4 15 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Container Freight LT FB Fac B+ 55 Suspended
Station Pvt Ltd
Aerostructures Manufacturing Proposed limits 200 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd BBB-/
A3+
Ajay Plastic Industries fund based and non-FB BB / 160 Suspended
Fac A4+
Anjani Infra LT FBL-CC BB- 240 Assigned
Audi Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 68.6 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 1.84cr)
Audi Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 90 Assigned
Balaji Action Buildwell FB BB+ 692.4 Suspended
Balaji Powertronics fund based and non-FB A-/ 148.6 Suspended
Fac A1
Best India Tobacco Suppliers TL Fac B 8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Best India Tobacco Suppliers FB Fac - EPC B 65 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Best India Tobacco Suppliers FBL - CC (Sub Limit B 5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd of EPC)
Best India Tobacco Suppliers Unallocated Limits B 93 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Best India Tobacco Suppliers Non-FB Fac B 9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL Fac A 600 Reassigned
Evergreen Veneers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Golden Cellar Pvt Ltd Bk lines B+ 50 Suspended
Ikya Human Capital Solutions Long -Term FBL A- 100 Assigned
Ltd
Ikya Human Capital Solutions Long -Term FBL A- 300 Assigned
Ltd (Proposed)
JBM Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB 250 Assigned
JBM Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB 100 Assigned
JBM Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB 150 Assigned
K. D. Cokes CC BBB- 49 Reaffirmed
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC Facility B 18 Assigned
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd TL B 30.5 Assigned
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd BG B 2 Assigned
Kishori Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 9.5 Assigned
/ A4
Laxmikant Cotton LT Fund Based-CC B 50 Assigned
Laxmikant Cotton LT Fund Based-TL B 12 Assigned
M/S Gmv Projects And Systems LT Scale - TL BB- 8.2 Assigned
M/S Gmv Projects And Systems LT Scale - Proposed BB- 19.3 Assigned
loans
M/S Gmv Projects And Systems LT Scale - CC BB- 7.5 Assigned
Manglam Build-Developers Ltd TL BB 2000 Revised from
BB-
Mbh Power Pvt Ltd TL BB 70.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.75 Crore)
Mbh Power Pvt Ltd CC BB 37.5 Assigned
Mizoram Ispat Industries TL BB 200 Assigned
Mizoram Ispat Industries CC BB 42.5 Assigned
Mizoram Ispat Industries Un-allocated BB/ 7.5 Assigned
A4
Modrina Auto Enterprises FBL - CC BB 80 Reaffirmed
Modrina Auto Enterprises FBL - CC (e-DFS)* BB 80 Reaffirmed
*electronic dealer financing scheme
Mundhra Container Freight LT FB Fac BB 125 Suspended
Station Pvt Ltd
Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd FB/NFB Fac BB+ 182.5 Suspended
/ A4+
Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 122.1 Withdrawn
Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt. Ltd FB Bk limits B+ 30 Withdrawn
Peninsula Projects (Bangalore) TL BB- 112.7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 14.38)
Prime Progression Export And TL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Prime Progression Export And LT FB Fac BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Prime Progression Export And LT non FB Fac BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - TL I B- 9.4 Assigned
Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - TL II B- 5.8 Assigned
Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 4 Assigned
Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC under APML B- 25 Assigned
(Agricultural
Proptionally convertible debentureuce Marketing Loan)
Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Untied Limit B- 7.8 Assigned
Ruchi Global Ltd FBL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Sheth Ship Breaking Corporation CC BB 50 Reaffirmed
/Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.3.00 Crore)
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 560 Reaffirmed
Sri Manjunatha Spinning Mills LT FBL B 272.6 Upgradedfrom
Pvt Ltd B-
Sri Manjunatha Spinning Mills LT NFBL B 4 Upgradedfrom
Pvt Ltd B-
Srini Link TL BB- 16.8 Revised from
BB
(reduced from Rs. 1.73 crore)
Srini Link CC BB- 80 Revised from
BB
(enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore)
Sriyansh Knitters LT FB Fac BB- 84.5 Assigned
Sterling Mac Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 102 Revised from
BB+
Sterling Mac Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL (proposed) BB- 68 Revised from
BB+
Tata Cummins Ltd LT loans AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Cummins Ltd FBL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
