Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2 2.8 Upgraded from A3+ Gokilaa Gaarments ST - FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed (revised from 15.08 Cr) Gokilaa Gaarments ST - Non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Jambuwala Commodities Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Lines - A4 400 Assigned Unallocated Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 20 Assigned Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd LC*^ A4+ 350 Assigned ^Interchangeability of 4 crores between fund based and non fund based limits Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd CER for forward A4+ 7 Assigned contract Neeraj Power Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Limit A4 20.6 Assigned Rotoauto Engineering Solutions ST, non FB Fac A4 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Rotoauto Engineering Solutions non fund based A4 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd sublimit Fac Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 125 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 9.50 crores) Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working A3+ 1227.6 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Texport Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 266 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 6700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 485.0) The Ramco Cements Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1+ 4240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 485.0) The Ramco Cements Ltd CP / ST debt A1+ 5920 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 389.0) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auro Gold Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB-@ 400 - / A3@ @ rating watch with negative implications Bhuvaneswari Cotspin India Pvt LT - TL BB+ 27 upgraded Ltd from BB (reduced from 4.29) Bhuvaneswari Cotspin India Pvt LT - FB Fac BB+ 225 upgraded Ltd from BB Db Malls Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 4010 Downgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs.275.00 crore) Eta Properties And Investments TL BB- 420 Assigned Pvt Ltd Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 235 Upgraded from BBB (Enhanced from Rs 17.60 crore) Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 11.7 Upgraded from BBB (Reduced from Rs 1.88 crore) Gaytri Industrial Corporation CC B+ 30 Assigned Gaytri Industrial Corporation TL B+ 40 Assigned Gaytri Industrial Corporation BG B+ 30 Assigned Gokilaa Gaarments LT - TL Fac B+ 11.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.05 Cr) Gva Industries Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Gva Industries Pvt Ltd BG B+/ 20 Reaffirmed A4 Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital Assigned Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series II Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Debt fund for Assigned Cancer Cure 2014 AAAmfs (SO)! Janak Ginning And Pressing LT, FBL - CC B+ 70 Assigned Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ BB+ 100 Assigned *includes sub limit of Buyer credit of 25 crore ^Interchangeability of 4 crores between fund based and non fund based limits Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 20 Assigned Credit Neeraj Power Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit BB- 32.5 Assigned Rotoauto Engineering Solutions long FB Fac B+ 75 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 103 Reaffirmed Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd TL B 48.6 Upgraded from B- (revised from Rs. 6.01 crores) Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 180 Upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crores) Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount B 46.4 Upgraded from B- (revised from Rs. 10.49 crores) Tata Teleservices TL A 6900 Reaffirmed (Maharashtra) Ltd Tata Teleservices Fund Based/Non-FBL A 1850 Reaffirmed (Maharashtra) Ltd Tata Teleservices Unallocated A 1370 Reaffirmed (Maharashtra) Ltd Texport Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB 315.3 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac A+ 16950.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 587.05 Cr) The Ramco Cements Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 5640 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 454.0 cr) The Ramco Cements Ltd TL Fac A+ 2285.8 Reaffirmed The Ramco Cements Ltd LT non-FB Fac Withdrawn Veer Gems Pre-shipment Credit BB+ 200 Reaffirmed / A4+ Veer Gems Post-shipment Credit BB+ 750 Reaffirmed / A4+ Veer Gems FDDBP/RDBF/RUBF BB+ 300 Reaffirmed / A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 