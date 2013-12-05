Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Dodla Dairy Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based - D 44.5 Revised from Unallocated B Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M2 - Assigned Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Forward Contract limit A4 5 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 0.20 crore) Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 8 Reaffirmed Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyers Credit# A4 45 Reaffirmed #Sublimit within EPC Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd BG# A4 25 Reaffirmed #Sublimit within EPC/(reduced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Maa Mahamaya Steels Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd ST FBL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 65000 Assigned Enhanced from 5,500.0 crore PVR Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Sarthak Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sri Harini Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac (sub-limits) A1 35 Reaffirmed (SO) Tara Exports ST FB Fac A4 230 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.00cr) Tara Exports ST FB Fac (sub limit) A4 20 Reaffirmed Tara Exports ST proposed Fac A4 2.7 Assigned Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 60 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCD AA- 13000 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd Adani Ports And Special Bk Lines AA- 50999.6 Reaffirmed Economic Zone Ltd (Enhanced from Rs 4829.96 crore) Bahdl Hospitality Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 900 Withdrawn / A3 DD Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 52.2 Suspended DD Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 7.5 Suspended DD Polyplast Pvt Ltd proposed limits BB- 5.1 Suspended Dodla Dairy Ltd LT FBL A- 200 Upgraded from BBB+ Dodla Dairy Ltd CC* A-/ 450 Upgraded from A2+ BBB+/ A2+ *Cash credit interchangeable with short term loans E-Mox Device Co. TL Fac BB- 11.5 Assigned E-Mox Device Co. FB Fac BB- 27.5 Assigned E-Mox Device Co. Proposed TL / FB Fac BB- 61 Assigned Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 5.5 Revised from B Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 65 Revised from B Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Working Capital (CC / B+ 120 Reaffirmed EPC/ PSCFC/ PCFC /FBD / FBP)* *CC- Cash Credit, EPC- Export Packing Credit, PSCFC-Post-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase/(increased from Rs. 8.00 crore) Hindva Builders Fund Based working B+ 140 Assigned capital Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 95 Reaffirmed (EPC/PCFC/CC/FBP/FBD)* * EPC- Export Packing Credit, PCFC-Post-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency, CC- Cash Credit, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting/(increased from Rs. 6.50 crore) Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd SLC B 14.2 Reaffirmed Maa Mahamaya Steels Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Maa Mahamaya Steels Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt TL B 2900 Assigned Ltd Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt BG B 240 Assigned Ltd OM Lamcoat Pvt Ltd CC facility* B 40 Assigned * Includes Rs. 1.00 crore Letter of Credit as sublimit OM Lamcoat Pvt Ltd TL B 47.5 Assigned Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd LT FBL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Pramukh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B- 35 Assigned Pramukh Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B- 38 Assigned Quintegra Solutions Ltd Bk lines D 1130.5 Withdrawn Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 740.8 Withdrawn A4 Sarthak Ispat Pvt. Ltd. TL B 125 Reaffirmed Sarthak Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B 170 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Educational And LT - fund based B+ 450 Reaffirmed Charitable Public Trust Sri Balaji Educational And LT - non fund based B+ 130.7 Reaffirmed Charitable Public Trust Sri Harini Textiles Ltd TL Fac A- 171.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac A- 90 Reaffirmed (SO) Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT non-FB Fac A-(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Surbhi Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B 80 Assigned Surbhi Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 70 Assigned Tara Exports LT FB Fac (sub limit) B+ 15 Reaffirmed Tara Exports TL Fac B+ 17.3 Assigned Vaibhav Enterprises Bk limits ICRA]B- 120 Suspended Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27.7 Revised from BB- Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B+ 90 Revised from BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.