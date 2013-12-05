Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special CP A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed
Economic Zone Ltd
Dodla Dairy Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based - D 44.5 Revised from
Unallocated B
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M2 - Assigned
Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Forward Contract limit A4 5 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 0.20 crore)
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 8 Reaffirmed
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyers Credit# A4 45 Reaffirmed
#Sublimit within EPC
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd BG# A4 25 Reaffirmed
#Sublimit within EPC/(reduced from Rs. 3.50 crore)
Maa Mahamaya Steels Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Piramal Enterprises Ltd ST FBL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Piramal Enterprises Ltd ST non-FBL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 65000 Assigned
Enhanced from 5,500.0 crore
PVR Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Sarthak Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Harini Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac (sub-limits) A1 35 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Tara Exports ST FB Fac A4 230 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 25.00cr)
Tara Exports ST FB Fac (sub limit) A4 20 Reaffirmed
Tara Exports ST proposed Fac A4 2.7 Assigned
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 60 Reaffirmed
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Ports And Special NCD AA- 13000 Reaffirmed
Economic Zone Ltd
Adani Ports And Special Bk Lines AA- 50999.6 Reaffirmed
Economic Zone Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs 4829.96 crore)
Bahdl Hospitality Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 900 Withdrawn
/ A3
DD Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 52.2 Suspended
DD Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 7.5 Suspended
DD Polyplast Pvt Ltd proposed limits BB- 5.1 Suspended
Dodla Dairy Ltd LT FBL A- 200 Upgraded from
BBB+
Dodla Dairy Ltd CC* A-/ 450 Upgraded from
A2+ BBB+/
A2+
*Cash credit interchangeable with short term loans
E-Mox Device Co. TL Fac BB- 11.5 Assigned
E-Mox Device Co. FB Fac BB- 27.5 Assigned
E-Mox Device Co. Proposed TL / FB Fac BB- 61 Assigned
Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 5.5 Revised from
B
Futura Door Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 65 Revised from
B
Haji Alimohamed Moosa & Co. Working Capital (CC / B+ 120 Reaffirmed
EPC/ PSCFC/ PCFC /FBD
/ FBP)*
*CC- Cash Credit, EPC- Export Packing Credit, PSCFC-Post-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency,
FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase/(increased from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Hindva Builders Fund Based working B+ 140 Assigned
capital
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 95 Reaffirmed
(EPC/PCFC/CC/FBP/FBD)*
* EPC- Export Packing Credit, PCFC-Post-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency, CC- Cash Credit,
FBP- Foreign Bill Purchase, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting/(increased from Rs. 6.50 crore)
Karpasa Export Pvt Ltd SLC B 14.2 Reaffirmed
Maa Mahamaya Steels Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Maa Mahamaya Steels Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed
Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt TL B 2900 Assigned
Ltd
Manjeera Retail Holdings Pvt BG B 240 Assigned
Ltd
OM Lamcoat Pvt Ltd CC facility* B 40 Assigned
* Includes Rs. 1.00 crore Letter of Credit as sublimit
OM Lamcoat Pvt Ltd TL B 47.5 Assigned
Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL AA 3500 Reaffirmed
Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Piramal Enterprises Ltd LT FBL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Pramukh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B- 35 Assigned
Pramukh Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B- 38 Assigned
Quintegra Solutions Ltd Bk lines D 1130.5 Withdrawn
Rajapalayam Spinners Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 740.8 Withdrawn
A4
Sarthak Ispat Pvt. Ltd. TL B 125 Reaffirmed
Sarthak Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B 170 Reaffirmed
Sri Balaji Educational And LT - fund based B+ 450 Reaffirmed
Charitable Public Trust
Sri Balaji Educational And LT - non fund based B+ 130.7 Reaffirmed
Charitable Public Trust
Sri Harini Textiles Ltd TL Fac A- 171.4 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac A- 90 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Sri Harini Textiles Ltd LT non-FB Fac A-(SO) 10 Reaffirmed
Surbhi Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits B 80 Assigned
Surbhi Ferro Impex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 70 Assigned
Tara Exports LT FB Fac (sub limit) B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Tara Exports TL Fac B+ 17.3 Assigned
Vaibhav Enterprises Bk limits ICRA]B- 120 Suspended
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 27.7 Revised from
BB-
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B+ 90 Revised from
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
