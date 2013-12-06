Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 330 Reaffirmed
Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
(SO)
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG** A3 25 Reaffirmed
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 10 Reaffirmed
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4 5 Assigned
Girish International Short - term, FB Fac A4 55 Assigned
K.D.Cements NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Maruthi Traders ST non-FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn
M.J. Patel (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL D 60 Revised from
A4
Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based and A2 120 Reaffirmed
Non Fund based
(enhanced from Rs 4.37 Cr)
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 90 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Sri Krishna Timbers ST non-FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn
Tech Auto Pvt Ltd ST fund based A3 100 Reaffirmed
Tube-Weld (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL D 40 Revised from
A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Alukkas Jewellery Alappuzha LT - FB Fac BBB+ 620 Upgraded
from
BBB
Alukkas Jewellery Thrissur LT - FB Fac BBB+ 465 Upgraded
from
BBB
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CC A- 3080 Reaffirmed
Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Assigned
Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd TL B 35 Assigned
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CC A-(SO) 320 Reaffirmed
Decolight Ceramics Ltd LT FBL-CC D 290 Suspended
Decolight Ceramics Ltd LT FBL-TL D 45 Suspended
Decolight Ceramics Ltd ST Non FBL- BG D 25 Suspended
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 331.4 Reaffirmed
G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC/PC/PS BBB- 195* Reaffirmed
/ A3
* The usage of short term fund based facilities is limited to Rs. 16.50 crore and the cash
credit facilities is limited to Rs. 12.00 crore while the total utilization of short term
fund based facilities and cash credit facilities should not exceed Rs. 19.50 crore at any
point of usage.
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd PC/ PCFC cum FBP/ BB 50 Assigned
FBD/ FCBP/FCBD
Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd CC BB Assigned
IL&FS Transportation Networks Preference share A- 5000 Assigned
Ltd issuance
JNJ Machines Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 165 Suspended
K.D.Cements TL BB 69.6 Upgraded
from
BB-
(reduced from Rs 9.5 crores)
K.D.Cements FBL BB 100 Upgraded
from
BB-
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd LT: TL C+ 48 Upgraded
from
C
Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd LT: FB Fac C+ 40 Upgraded
from
C
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CC A-(SO) 350 Reaffirmed
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL A-(SO) 350 Reaffirmed
M.J. Patel (India) Ltd LT FB Limit D 50 Revised from
B-
Maharana Pratap Education LT loans and B 750 Suspended
Centre unallocated Bk Fac
Mangal & Mangal FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Maruthi Traders LT FB Fac BB- 50 Withdrawn
Modi Naturals Ltd Bk limits BB 212 Suspended
Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 BBB+ 81.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd (SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 BBB+ 5.6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd (SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Puravankara Projects Ltd LT credit line BBB 16500 Assigned
Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 11600 Reaffirmed
Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT Stand By Line Of BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Saieshwar Projectss LT loan facility B 100 Assigned
Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB / 900 Suspended
ICRA A4+
Shree Krishna Rice Mills FBL B- 85.7 Reaffirmed
Shree Krishna Rice Mills Proposed Limits B- 2.8 Reaffirmed
(unallocated)
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd CC A-(SO) 380 Reaffirmed
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL A-(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna Timbers LT FB Fac BB- 50 Withdrawn
Tube-Weld (India) Ltd LT FB Limit D 27.5 Revised from
B-
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
