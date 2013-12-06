Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 330 Reaffirmed Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 40 Reaffirmed (SO) G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG** A3 25 Reaffirmed G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 10 Reaffirmed Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4 5 Assigned Girish International Short - term, FB Fac A4 55 Assigned K.D.Cements NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 50 Reaffirmed (SO) Maruthi Traders ST non-FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn M.J. Patel (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL D 60 Revised from A4 Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based and A2 120 Reaffirmed Non Fund based (enhanced from Rs 4.37 Cr) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 90 Reaffirmed (SO) Sri Krishna Timbers ST non-FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn Tech Auto Pvt Ltd ST fund based A3 100 Reaffirmed Tube-Weld (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL D 40 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alukkas Jewellery Alappuzha LT - FB Fac BBB+ 620 Upgraded from BBB Alukkas Jewellery Thrissur LT - FB Fac BBB+ 465 Upgraded from BBB APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CC A- 3080 Reaffirmed Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Assigned Apollo Concast Pvt Ltd TL B 35 Assigned Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CC A-(SO) 320 Reaffirmed Decolight Ceramics Ltd LT FBL-CC D 290 Suspended Decolight Ceramics Ltd LT FBL-TL D 45 Suspended Decolight Ceramics Ltd ST Non FBL- BG D 25 Suspended G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 331.4 Reaffirmed G.M. Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC/PC/PS BBB- 195* Reaffirmed / A3 * The usage of short term fund based facilities is limited to Rs. 16.50 crore and the cash credit facilities is limited to Rs. 12.00 crore while the total utilization of short term fund based facilities and cash credit facilities should not exceed Rs. 19.50 crore at any point of usage. Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd PC/ PCFC cum FBP/ BB 50 Assigned FBD/ FCBP/FCBD Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd CC BB Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Preference share A- 5000 Assigned Ltd issuance JNJ Machines Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 165 Suspended K.D.Cements TL BB 69.6 Upgraded from BB- (reduced from Rs 9.5 crores) K.D.Cements FBL BB 100 Upgraded from BB- Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd LT: TL C+ 48 Upgraded from C Kumaragiri Textiles Ltd LT: FB Fac C+ 40 Upgraded from C Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CC A-(SO) 350 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL A-(SO) 350 Reaffirmed M.J. Patel (India) Ltd LT FB Limit D 50 Revised from B- Maharana Pratap Education LT loans and B 750 Suspended Centre unallocated Bk Fac Mangal & Mangal FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed Maruthi Traders LT FB Fac BB- 50 Withdrawn Modi Naturals Ltd Bk limits BB 212 Suspended Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based BBB 30 Reaffirmed Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 BBB+ 81.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 BBB+ 5.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Puravankara Projects Ltd LT credit line BBB 16500 Assigned Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 11600 Reaffirmed Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT Stand By Line Of BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Saieshwar Projectss LT loan facility B 100 Assigned Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB / 900 Suspended ICRA A4+ Shree Krishna Rice Mills FBL B- 85.7 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rice Mills Proposed Limits B- 2.8 Reaffirmed (unallocated) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd CC A-(SO) 380 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL A-(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Timbers LT FB Fac BB- 50 Withdrawn Tube-Weld (India) Ltd LT FB Limit D 27.5 Revised from B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.