Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acr Machining Pvt Ltd Bk lines (non-FBL) A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Acr Machining Pvt Ltd Bk lines (Standby -- 4.5 Withdrawn line of credit) Amico Textiles FB Fac A4 22.7 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST-non-fund based A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Dcb Power Ventures Ltd Non-FBL A1 530 Reaffirmed Gaurishanker Bihani FBL - Bill Discounting A4 Withdrawn Ismail Enterprises Export Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed / Pre-Shipment Export Credit Ismail Enterprises ST FB Fac A4 13 Reaffirmed Ismail Enterprises ST FB Fac (sub limit A4 15 Reaffirmed of PCFC/EPC) Ismail Enterprises Non FB Fac A4 15* Reaffirmed * two way interchangeable between non fund based facilities and PCFC/EPC Ismail Enterprises Proposed FB Fac A4 2 Reaffirmed Kanchan Motors ST fund based Bk A4 100 Suspended facility Lmj International Ltd FBL A3 1068.8 Reaffirmed Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 2187.2 Reaffirmed Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 270.3 Reaffirmed Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC/ BG- A3 450 Reaffirmed Untied Limit) Manappuram Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Mobile Network Systems Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd Non-FB Limits A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Sankalp Engineering & Services ST, fund based/ A4+ 73.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac Walplast Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acr Machining Pvt Ltd Bk lines (long-TL) BBB 34.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Acr Machining Pvt Ltd Bk lines (cash-credit BBB- 25 Reaffirmed limits) (SO) Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Company TL B 35 Assigned Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Company LT, FB Fac B 15 Assigned Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Company Proposed Fac B 11.4 Assigned Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain TL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Trust Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain LT FBL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Trust Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain LT FBL (proposed) BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Trust Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT-TL -- Withdrawn Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB 86.5 Revised from BBB- Dcb Power Ventures Ltd Proposed Bk loan A 1370 Reduced from Rs. 200.00 crores Gajanand Cotton Industries CC B+ 30 Assigned Gajanand Cotton Industries TL B+ 12.5 Assigned Garg Agri Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 95.5 Suspended Gaurishanker Bihani FBL - CC B+ 200 Reaffirmed Globus Housing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 180 Suspended Inder Mohan Singh Contractors FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ishwar Soap Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 80 Suspended Ismail Enterprises CC facility (sub B 40 Reaffirmed limit of EPC/PCFC) Lmj International Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 17.9 Reaffirmed Lmj International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 376.2 Reaffirmed Mobile Network Systems Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 35 Suspended Munjal Exports CC Fac BB- 60 Assigned Munjal Exports TL BB- 5.4 Assigned Pareena Motors Pvt Ltd CC C 110 Downgraded from BB- Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd FB Limits A4+ 450 Reaffirmed /BB+ Sankalp Engineering & Services Working capital Fac BB 942.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd and TL V.K. Sood Engineer & Fund Based - CC D 28.7 Revised from Contractor Dds Jv Unit III A4 V.K. Sood Engineer & Non Fund Based - Bk D 29 Revised from Contractor Dds Jv Unit III A4 V.K. Sood Engineer & Unallocated D 72.3 Revised from Contractor Dds Jv Unit III A4 Vasanta'S Educational Society Bk Fac BB+ 500 Suspended Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd Fund and Non Fund BB- 187.7 Suspended based Bk facility /A4 Walplast Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 167.1 Reaffirmed Walplast Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB/ 24.8 Reaffirmed A43+ Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC B 32 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-TL B 55 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC B 32 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-TL B 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.