BRIEF-TVS Motor Co March-qtr profit falls about 7 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.09 billion rupees
Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acr Machining Pvt Ltd Bk lines (non-FBL) A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Acr Machining Pvt Ltd Bk lines (Standby -- 4.5 Withdrawn line of credit) Amico Textiles FB Fac A4 22.7 Reaffirmed Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST-non-fund based A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Dcb Power Ventures Ltd Non-FBL A1 530 Reaffirmed Gaurishanker Bihani FBL - Bill Discounting A4 Withdrawn Ismail Enterprises Export Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed / Pre-Shipment Export Credit Ismail Enterprises ST FB Fac A4 13 Reaffirmed Ismail Enterprises ST FB Fac (sub limit A4 15 Reaffirmed of PCFC/EPC) Ismail Enterprises Non FB Fac A4 15* Reaffirmed * two way interchangeable between non fund based facilities and PCFC/EPC Ismail Enterprises Proposed FB Fac A4 2 Reaffirmed Kanchan Motors ST fund based Bk A4 100 Suspended facility Lmj International Ltd FBL A3 1068.8 Reaffirmed Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 2187.2 Reaffirmed Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 270.3 Reaffirmed Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC/ BG- A3 450 Reaffirmed Untied Limit) Manappuram Finance Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Mobile Network Systems Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd Non-FB Limits A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Sankalp Engineering & Services ST, fund based/ A4+ 73.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac Walplast Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acr Machining Pvt Ltd Bk lines (long-TL) BBB 34.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Acr Machining Pvt Ltd Bk lines (cash-credit BBB- 25 Reaffirmed limits) (SO) Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Company TL B 35 Assigned Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Company LT, FB Fac B 15 Assigned Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Company Proposed Fac B 11.4 Assigned Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain TL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Trust Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain LT FBL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Trust Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain LT FBL (proposed) BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Trust Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT-TL -- Withdrawn Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB 86.5 Revised from BBB- Dcb Power Ventures Ltd Proposed Bk loan A 1370 Reduced from Rs. 200.00 crores Gajanand Cotton Industries CC B+ 30 Assigned Gajanand Cotton Industries TL B+ 12.5 Assigned Garg Agri Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 95.5 Suspended Gaurishanker Bihani FBL - CC B+ 200 Reaffirmed Globus Housing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 180 Suspended Inder Mohan Singh Contractors FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ishwar Soap Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 80 Suspended Ismail Enterprises CC facility (sub B 40 Reaffirmed limit of EPC/PCFC) Lmj International Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 17.9 Reaffirmed Lmj International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 376.2 Reaffirmed Mobile Network Systems Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 35 Suspended Munjal Exports CC Fac BB- 60 Assigned Munjal Exports TL BB- 5.4 Assigned Pareena Motors Pvt Ltd CC C 110 Downgraded from BB- Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd FB Limits A4+ 450 Reaffirmed /BB+ Sankalp Engineering & Services Working capital Fac BB 942.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd and TL V.K. Sood Engineer & Fund Based - CC D 28.7 Revised from Contractor Dds Jv Unit III A4 V.K. Sood Engineer & Non Fund Based - Bk D 29 Revised from Contractor Dds Jv Unit III A4 V.K. Sood Engineer & Unallocated D 72.3 Revised from Contractor Dds Jv Unit III A4 Vasanta'S Educational Society Bk Fac BB+ 500 Suspended Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd Fund and Non Fund BB- 187.7 Suspended based Bk facility /A4 Walplast Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 167.1 Reaffirmed Walplast Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB/ 24.8 Reaffirmed A43+ Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC B 32 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-TL B 55 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC B 32 Reaffirmed Yashashree Tubes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-TL B 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds