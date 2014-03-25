Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Alloys & Metals Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 352 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar India Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A Assigned projects Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST fund based A3+ 610 Upgraded Ltd from A3 Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST non fund based A3+ 200 Upgraded Ltd from A3 Graphite India Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 700 Reaffirmed GTN Industries Ltd FB Fac A4 859.4 Revised from D (revised from 68.54 Cr) GTN Industries Ltd Non -FB Fac A4 295 Revised from D (revised from 25.30 Cr) Pardes Dehydration Company Non Fund Based A4 80 Reaffirmed -BG/Import LC/FSC/FPC (enhanced from Rs 4.25 crore) Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based A4 75 Reaffirmed -FDBN/FDBP/FDBD (enhanced from Rs.3.75 Cr) Qrex Flex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 0.36 crore) Quick Food Company BG/ Import LC/FSC A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Tata Steel Processing And Non-FBL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 60 crore) Tirupati Forge Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 7 Assigned Tirupati Forge Pvt Ltd Packing Credit/Bills- A4 15.5 Assigned FDDBP/FDUBD* *sublimit of Cash Credit Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 275.5 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Alloys & Metals Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Bansal Iron & Steel Rolling FBL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Mills Bansal Ispat Udyog Working Capital Limits BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Bansal Ispat Udyog TL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Bansal Ispat Udyog Unallocated BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Dixon Technologies India Pvt TL BBB 97 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Dixon Technologies India Pvt LT non fund based BBB 20 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Dixon Technologies India Pvt Unallocated BBB 223 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Graphite India Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd FBL AA+ / 4600 Reaffirmed A1+ Graphite India Ltd Non-FBL AA+ 2600 Reaffirmed / A1+ GTN Industries Ltd TL Fac C+ 1186.3 Revised from D (revised from 115.98 Cr) GTN Industries Ltd Non fund based C+ 10 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac D Jaipur Integrated Texcraft TL BB 250 Reaffirmed Park Pvt Ltd Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd proposed bonds A+ 3049.5 Withdrawn programme (SO) Maa Television Network Ltd FBL (TL) A+ 63.1 Upgraded to A Maa Television Network Ltd FBL (Working capital A+ 550 Upgraded to limits) A Maa Television Network Ltd NFBL (LOC) A+ 10 Upgraded to A Maa Television Network Ltd Unallocated A+ 98.7 Upgraded to A Manila Resorts Pvt Ltd TL D 60 Revised from B Murugan Textiles FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based - CC BB- 10 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.90 crore) Pardes Dehydration Company Fund Based - BB- 30 Withdrawn Packaging Credit PMA Construction Co LT FBL (CC B- 50 Upgraded from D PMA Construction Co LT Non-FBL (BG) B- 50 Upgraded from D Qrex Flex Pvt Ltd TL B 270 Reaffirmed Qrex Flex Pvt Ltd FBL B 220 Assigned Qrex Flex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B/ 10 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from Rs. 24.64 crore) Quick Food Company CC B+ 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Quick Food Company TL B+ 19.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.60 crore) Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 50 Reaffirmed Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non - FB Fac B- 5 Reaffirmed Regency Aqua Electro & Motel FB Fac C 412.5 Reaffirmed Resorts Pvt Ltd (Previously rated Rs. 34.31 crore) Regency Gangani Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac C 730 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 47.75 crore) Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd FB Fac C 337.9 Reaffirmed (Previously rated Rs. 25.06 crore) Tata Steel Processing And CP/NCD* A1+ / 500 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd AA- *Total borrowings under the commercial paper and non convertible debenture programmes are to be limited to the amount rated (Rs. 50 crore) Tata Steel Processing And TL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd (reduced from Rs. 800 crore) Tata Steel Processing And FBL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd (reduced from Rs. 170 crore) Tata Steel Processing And LT Bond Programme AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Distribution Ltd Tirupati Forge Pvt Ltd CC B 15.5 Assigned Tirupati Forge Pvt Ltd TL B 34.5 Assigned Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100.45 Cr) Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.43 Cr) Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BBB- 378.8 Reaffirmed Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Bk Fac BBB- 1571 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 162.72 Cr) YFC Projects Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed YFC Projects Pvt Ltd LT: NFBL^ BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed / A3 ^Long Term Non Fund based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 20.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 120.0 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.