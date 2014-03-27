Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland John Deere ST - Non-FB Fac A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Construction Equipment Company (sublimit) Pvt Ltd Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A2 20 Reaffirmed (SO) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 150 Reaffirmed Vacuum Plant And Instruments BG A2+ 72 Reaffirmed Mfg. Co. Ltd Vacuum Plant And Instruments LOC A2+ 8 Reaffirmed Mfg. Co. Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt CP A3 200 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrita Developers (Indore) Pvt Bk Fac B 120 Suspended Ltd Ashok Leyland John Deere TL Fac A- 906.5 Downgraded Construction Equipment Company from A Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs 117.5 crore) Ashok Leyland John Deere LT - FB Fac (CC) A- 407.5 Downgraded Construction Equipment Company from A Pvt Ltd the referenced facilities can also be availed a short term fund/non-fund based facilities in which case rating of A2+ shall apply; the combined utilisation to be capped at Rs. 40.75 crore Ashok Leyland John Deere LT - FB Fac A- 200 Downgraded Construction Equipment Company from A Pvt Ltd the referenced facilities can also be availed a short term fund/non-fund based facilities in which case rating of A2+ shall apply; the combined utilisation to be capped at Rs. 20.0 crore Ashok Leyland John Deere LT /ST - Unallocated A- / 268.5 Assigned Construction Equipment Company A2+ Pvt Ltd Banox Exim Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 100 Assigned Banox Exim Pvt Ltd TL BBB 18.3 Assigned Canary Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 250 Assigned + (SO) Canary Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 250 Assigned + (SO) Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A- 200 Reaffirmed Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd TL A- 3200 Reaffirmed (revised from 326.0 CR) Cepco Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A- 100 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.0 CR) Delphi Automotive Systems Pvt FB and Non-FB Fac BBB / 400 Reaffirmed Ltd A2 Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 10 Reaffirmed Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac BBB 80 Upgraded +(SO) from BBB(SO) Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB 30 Upgraded +(SO) from BBB(SO) Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTCs AA + 3151.7 Assigned (SO) Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd FB Bk Fac - TL BBB+ 1084.8 Upgraded from BBB Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Fund based Bk Fac - BBB+ 250 Upgraded Working Capital from BBB Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Prathul Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL BB 150 Assigned Prathul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 30 Assigned Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BBB 190.4 Reaffirmed Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (Working capital BBB 250 Reaffirmed limits) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 57 Reaffirmed Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South TL BBB 15000 Assigned Ltd Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 249 Suspended Rishi Fibers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 110 Assigned Sukhsagar Complexes Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 450 Assigned + (SO) Thermax Engineering CC AA 70 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd (enhanced from 2.00 crore) Thermax Engineering LT, non-FB Fac* AA + 900 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd (SO) (enhanced from 32.00 crore)* backed by corporate guarantee from Thermax Limited Thyssenkrupp Industries India LT, FB limits AA 1150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Thyssenkrupp Industries India LT, FB / Non-FB limits AA 14545 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Umak Educational Trust TL D 554.3 Downgraded from BB- Vacuum Plant And Instruments CC BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Mfg. Co. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)