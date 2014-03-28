Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2014.(Part-I) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & ST FBL A2 508.5 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 31.35 crore) Aditya Auto Products & ST Non-FBL A2 155.1 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 8.70 crore) Ajni Industries Pvt Ltd NFB,STF A4+ 3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 1.10 crore) Avia Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Bank Of Bahrain And Kuwait CD A1+ 500 Withdrawn B.S.C (India Operations) Bata India Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 288 Reaffirmed Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based Facility A1 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00) Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based A1 100 Reaffirmed sublimits (enhanced from 6.00) Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A1 40 Reaffirmed Facility Jindal Polybuttons Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Ktc Threads Llp NFB* A4 100 Assigned *sublimit of Cash Credit facility Loha Ispaat Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A2+ 5400 Suspended Fac M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports ST - FB Fac A4+ 121.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 11.1 Reaffirmed M/S. Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - FB Fac A4+ 240 Reaffirmed M/S. Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 14.4 Reaffirmed M/S. Theva & Co ST - FB Fac A4+ 348 Reaffirmed Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Proposed Limits A1+ 100 Assigned Oswal Cable Products NFBL A3 90 Reaffirmed Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Rungta Irrigation Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed Treadsdirect Ltd ST-Fund Based Facility A1 10 Reaffirmed Treadsdirect Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A1 75 Reaffirmed Facility Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Non fund based A1+ 968.8 Reaffirmed working capital limits Uttrayan Financial Services MFI Grading M3+ - Assigned Pvt Ltd V.K. Industrial Corporation Non-FBL A3 525 Reaffirmed Ltd V.K. Industrial Corporation Fund Based/Non-FBL A3 1975 Reaffirmed Ltd (interchangeable) Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd ST Limits A4 100 Downgraded from A4+ (Reduced from Rs. 15.0 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)