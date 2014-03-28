Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2014.(Part-II)
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Auto Products & TL BBB 240.9 Reaffirmed
Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 32.33 crore)
Aditya Auto Products & LT FBL BBB 225 Reaffirmed
Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd
Ajni Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ajni Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 56.6 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 1.57 crore)
Avia Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned
Avia Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Assigned
Bata India Ltd Bk lines AA+ 560 Reaffirmed
E-City Digital Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB- 120 Suspended
Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Fund Based A 120 Reaffirmed
Facility
(enhanced from 4.00)
Ganeshgarhia Construction LT NFBL BB- 210 Suspended
Company
Glare Ceramics Fund Based - TL B+ 29.2 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.3.85 crore)
Glare Ceramics Fund Based - CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Glare Ceramics Non Fund Based -BG B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.065crore)
Jindal Polybuttons Ltd TL BBB 48 Reaffirmed
Jindal Polybuttons Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Ktc Threads Llp CC B 100 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 12.00 crore)
Ktc Threads Llp TL B 0.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 0.39 crore)
Loha Ispaat Ltd TL BBB+ 2426.3 Suspended
Loha Ispaat Ltd LTFBF BBB+ 6100 Suspended
M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports LT - TL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed
M/S. Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - TL BB 31.7 Reaffirmed
M/S. Theva & Co LT - TL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed
Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd TL A+ 350 Assigned
Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Proposed Limits# A+ 100 Assigned
# Interchangeable with short-term proposed limits
Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd TL D 32.7 Assigned
Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd CC D 39 Assigned
Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd ST non-FBL D 5.5 Assigned
Optival Health Solutions Pvt. working capital and BB 750 Assigned
Ltd unallocated Fac
Oswal Cable Products FBL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Parikh Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL C 95 Revised from
D
Parikh Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL C 30 Revised from
D
Pedvak Cranes Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Pedvak Cranes Pvt Ltd TL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd FB BB- 979.3 Revised from
BB
(increased from 81.40 CR)
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd NFB BB- 20 Revised from
BB
Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 150.7 Revised from
BB
(decreased from Rs. 31.60 crores)
Radhe Krishna Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Long-TL B+ 40 Assigned
Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Rungta Irrigation Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 140 Assigned
S.K. Poly Foams Pvt Ltd LT/ST B / 70.6 Suspended
A4
Sat Sahib Steels CC B 60 Reaffirmed
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed
Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 330 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 28.00 CR)
Shree Ram Cotton Industries CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Shree Ram Cotton Industries TL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs.1.13 crore)
Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills FBL B 180 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 11.50 crore)
Stella Industries Ltd Bk lines B+ 180 Suspended
Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 60 Reaffirmed
Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 9340 Withdrawn
The Byke Hospitality Ltd Long- term, TL BB+ 110 Revised from
BBB-
The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 60 Revised from
BBB-
Treadsdirect Ltd LT- Fund Based A 10 Reaffirmed
Facility -
- Sub Limit of short term fund based facility
Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA- 1205 Downgraded
from AA
Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA- 1320 Downgraded
capital limits from AA
V.K. Industrial Corporation Fund based - CC Limit BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vikram Logistic And Maritime TL D 2800 Revised from
Services Pvt Ltd C+
Vikram Logistic And Maritime Proposed FB Fac D 300 Revised from
Services Pvt Ltd C+
Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT: FBL BB 550 Downgraded
from
BB+
Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT: NFBL^ BB 1020 Downgraded
from
BB+
^Long Term Non Fund based limits are interchangeable with Long Term Fund Based limits to the
extent of Rs. 5.0 crore and the overall utilisation by way of long term non-fund based and fund
based limits cannot exceed Rs. 102.0 crore ,Enhanced from Rs. 97.0 crore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
