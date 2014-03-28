Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2014.(Part-II) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Products & TL BBB 240.9 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 32.33 crore) Aditya Auto Products & LT FBL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd Ajni Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ajni Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 56.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.57 crore) Avia Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned Avia Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Assigned Bata India Ltd Bk lines AA+ 560 Reaffirmed E-City Digital Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB- 120 Suspended Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 30 Reaffirmed Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Fund Based A 120 Reaffirmed Facility (enhanced from 4.00) Ganeshgarhia Construction LT NFBL BB- 210 Suspended Company Glare Ceramics Fund Based - TL B+ 29.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.3.85 crore) Glare Ceramics Fund Based - CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Glare Ceramics Non Fund Based -BG B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.065crore) Jindal Polybuttons Ltd TL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Jindal Polybuttons Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ktc Threads Llp CC B 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 12.00 crore) Ktc Threads Llp TL B 0.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 0.39 crore) Loha Ispaat Ltd TL BBB+ 2426.3 Suspended Loha Ispaat Ltd LTFBF BBB+ 6100 Suspended M/S. Diamond Seafood Exports LT - TL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - TL BB 31.7 Reaffirmed M/S. Theva & Co LT - TL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd TL A+ 350 Assigned Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Proposed Limits# A+ 100 Assigned # Interchangeable with short-term proposed limits Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd TL D 32.7 Assigned Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd CC D 39 Assigned Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd ST non-FBL D 5.5 Assigned Optival Health Solutions Pvt. working capital and BB 750 Assigned Ltd unallocated Fac Oswal Cable Products FBL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Parikh Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL C 95 Revised from D Parikh Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL C 30 Revised from D Pedvak Cranes Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pedvak Cranes Pvt Ltd TL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd FB BB- 979.3 Revised from BB (increased from 81.40 CR) Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd NFB BB- 20 Revised from BB Punjab Crockery House Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 150.7 Revised from BB (decreased from Rs. 31.60 crores) Radhe Krishna Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 55 Reaffirmed Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Long-TL B+ 40 Assigned Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Rungta Irrigation Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 140 Assigned S.K. Poly Foams Pvt Ltd LT/ST B / 70.6 Suspended A4 Sat Sahib Steels CC B 60 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 28.00 CR) Shree Ram Cotton Industries CC B+ 75 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Cotton Industries TL B+ 9 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs.1.13 crore) Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills FBL B 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.50 crore) Stella Industries Ltd Bk lines B+ 180 Suspended Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 60 Reaffirmed Tapan Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 40 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 9340 Withdrawn The Byke Hospitality Ltd Long- term, TL BB+ 110 Revised from BBB- The Byke Hospitality Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 60 Revised from BBB- Treadsdirect Ltd LT- Fund Based A 10 Reaffirmed Facility - - Sub Limit of short term fund based facility Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA- 1205 Downgraded from AA Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA- 1320 Downgraded capital limits from AA V.K. Industrial Corporation Fund based - CC Limit BBB 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Vikram Logistic And Maritime TL D 2800 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd C+ Vikram Logistic And Maritime Proposed FB Fac D 300 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd C+ Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT: FBL BB 550 Downgraded from BB+ Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT: NFBL^ BB 1020 Downgraded from BB+ ^Long Term Non Fund based limits are interchangeable with Long Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.0 crore and the overall utilisation by way of long term non-fund based and fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 102.0 crore ,Enhanced from Rs. 97.0 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.