Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 28 & 31, 2014.(Part-I) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 50 Assigned facility Alpha Services BG A3 120 Reaffirmed Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd SLC A4 19.5 Assigned B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based Bk A2+ 50 Reaffirmed limits Broadway Links Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 250 Reaffirmed BSL Scaffolding Ltd. NFBL- Bk A4 90 Revised from A4+ Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd SLC A4 10 Assigned Confident Engineering India ST, FB Fac A4 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Confident Engineering India ST, non FB Fac A4 3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Floorex Tiles Non-FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt ST FBL A4 107 Reaffirmed Ltd (Revised from Rs.8.00 crore) Gujarat Cotfib BG A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt ST Non-Fund limits A4 115 Reaffirmed Ltd Jai Bharat Steel Industries LOC A4 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Jai Bharat Steel Industries Credit Exposure Limit A4 5.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.45 crore) Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd Non - FBL A4 80 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed Non - FBL A4 50 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd Non - FBL A4 80 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed Non - FBL A4 50 Assigned Lavgan Dockyard Ltd LOC* A2+ 1500 Withdrawn (SO) @ *sublimit of term loan facility M R Steel Corporation NFBL A4 25 Reaffirmed (decreased from Rs.3.00 crore M/S Mahadev Industries Warehouse Receipts A4 50 Reaffirmed (WHR) Nucifera Renewable Energy off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned Systems projects Omsun Power Pvt. Ltd. ST non FB Fac A4 90 Suspended Rajapalayam Mills Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 1480* Reaffirmed *Enhanced from Rs.118.00 crore Rajapalayam Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3+ 50* Reaffirmed *Reduced from Rs.35.00 Crore Rajapalayam Mills Ltd ST non-fund based A3+ 370 Reaffirmed sub-limit Fac Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4 30 Downgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore) Satnam Psyllium Industries Export Packing Credit A4 80 Reaffirmed Shanthi Gears Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+* 150 Reaffirmed * applicable ratings for the referenced facilities will be capped at Rs. 15 crores Shanthi Gears Ltd ST- Non FB Fac A1+* 100 Reaffirmed * applicable ratings for the referenced facilities will be capped at Rs. 15 crores Solar Hitech Geysers off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-shipment Credit A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Pre-shipment Credit* A4+ 14 Reaffirmed *Sub limit within Post Shipment Export Credit Strides Arcolab Ltd FB Fac A1+ 2500 Revised from A2+ Strides Arcolab Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 1350 Revised from A2+ Sun Enterprise Export Packing Credit A4 75 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries Export Packing Credit A4 75 Reaffirmed Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG D 37.5 Downgraded from A4 Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LC D 17.5 Downgraded from A4 Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-Credit D 0.4 Downgraded Exposure from A4 Super Psyllium Export Packing Credit A4 80 Reaffirmed Vedant International Garments ST, non-FBL A4 100 Suspended Manufacturing Ltd Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 15 Assigned Vinar Ispat Ltd Non-FBL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. ST non FB Fac A4 12.5 Suspended Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd ST Limits A4 100 Downgraded from A4+ Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ - Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Program