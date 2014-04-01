Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 28 & 31, 2014.(Part-II) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk B+ 90 Assigned facility Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated Bk B+ / 60 Assigned facility A4 Alpha Services CC Fac BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Alpha Services Unallocated BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Avadh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. TL A- 110 Reaffirmed B.V. Bio-Corp Pvt. Ltd. Fund based Bk limits A- 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore) Birla Power Solutions Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 610 Withdrawn / A4 Broadway Links Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 20 Downgraded from BB BSL Engineering Services Ltd FBL B+ 10 Reaffirmed BSL Engineering Services Ltd NFBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed BSL Scaffolding Ltd. FBL BB- 188 Revised from BB+ BSL Scaffolding Ltd. Unallocated Limits BB- 12 Assigned Cairn India Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And TL Bk Fac AA 3000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And TL Bk Fac AA 18833.3 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd (Reduced from 2350cr) Cholamandalam Investment And TL Bk Fac AA 11000 Withdrawn Finance Co. Ltd Cineline India Ltd FBL - 220 Withdrawn Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.5 crore Classic Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B+ - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 0.79 crore Confident Engineering India TL B 14.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Confident Engineering India LT, FB Fac B 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Creative Thermolite Power Pvt. Non - FBL B 300 Reaffirmed Ltd. Divine Housing Development LT fund based BB 350 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd BBB- Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A A 197.9 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Empee Sugars And Chemicals Ltd TL D 3849 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 368CR) Empee Sugars And Chemicals Ltd CC D 1271.4 Reaffirmed Empee Sugars And Chemicals Ltd NFBL D 1281.8 Assigned Empee Sugars And Chemicals Ltd Unallocated Limits D 7.8 Reaffirmed Eurasian Minerals & TL B- 82.5 Upgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from C Eurasian Minerals & Working Capital Limits B- 30 Upgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from C Eurasian Minerals & Unallocated B- 12.5 Upgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from C Floorex Tiles FBL BB- 226 Reaffirmed Ganga Spintex Ltd LT - Fund Based - TL BB- 219 Assigned Ganga Spintex Ltd LT - Fund Based - CC BB- 64.4 Assigned Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 1600 Assigned (SO) Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 100 Assigned (SO) Goan Fresh Marine Exports Pvt LT FBL BB- 58 Revised from Ltd B+ (Revised from Rs.8.50 crore) Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 115 Assigned Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 5 Assigned Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT limits - B+ 140 Assigned Unallocated Gujarat Cotfib TL B 7 Reaffirmed Gujarat Cotfib CC B 137.5* Reaffirmed *includes Rs. 0.70 crore as a parking limit within Cash credit limits Hind Glass Industries FBL B 95 Reaffirmed IBD Space Infrastructure Pvt FBL - TL B+ 275 Reaffirmed Ltd ICICI Prudential Life CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Insurance Co. Ltd IFMR Capital Moseczelus 2014 PTC Series A1 A - Reaffirmed (SO)! IFMR Capital Moseczelus 2014 PTC Series A2 B- - Revised from (SO)! C(SO)! IIFL CV Trust March 2014 PTCs AAA 613.4 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt LT FBL: TL BB- 43.2 Upgraded Ltd from B Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt LT FBL: CC BB- 200 Upgraded Ltd from B Iqbal Ahmed Infra Projects Pvt LT FBL: CC BB- 11.8 Upgraded Ltd from B Jai Bharat Steel Industries CC Limit BB 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 140 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 7.5 Assigned KJS Cement Ltd FB Bk Fac - 6750 Suspended Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B 50 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B 50 Assigned Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. FBL D 47 Revised from B- Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. TL D 14.9 Revised from B- Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. NFBL D 6.8 Revised from A4 Kushal Bagh Marble Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated D 1.3 Revised from B- L.M. Foods FB Fac B+ 250 Reaffirmed Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu FBL- Over Draft B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ram Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu FBL- TL * B+ 1459.3 Reaffirmed Ram Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare * Includes proposed loans of Rs 140.00 crore Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Non-FBL- BG B+ 149 Reaffirmed Ram Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare Late. Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Unallocated B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Ram Foundation For Science Research & Social Welfare Lavgan Dockyard Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A- 2440 Withdrawn (SO)@ Lavgan Dockyard Ltd NCDs A+ 2000 Assigned (SO)!@ Laxmi Industries (Bhavnagar) LT Fund Based-CC B+ 70 Assigned Laxmi Industries (Bhavnagar) LT Fund Based-TL B+ 2 Assigned M R Steel Corporation FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed M R Steel Corporation Unallocated limits BB- 5 Reaffirmed M/S Mahadev Industries CC B 140 revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 12.0cr) M/S Mahadev Industries TL B 8 revised from B+ M/S Nirmala Constructions LT scale- CC B+ 31.5 Assigned M/S Nirmala Constructions LT scale- BGs B+ 27 Assigned Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre TL D 104 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre CC D 58 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre Unallocated D 8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Oil Country Tubular Ltd FB and non FB limits BBB+ 3610 Suspended / A2 Omsun Power Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Fac BB- 55 Suspended Osho Industries Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 47.5 Assigned Osho Industries Ltd TL B+ 12.5 Assigned Pincon Spirit Ltd CC BBB 1000 Assigned Premier Conveyors Pvt Ltd LT/ST fund B-/ 81 Suspended based/non-fund based ICRA]A4 Bk Fac Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL D 134.4 Reaffirmed Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC D 60 Reaffirmed Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG D 10 Reaffirmed Prince Vitrified Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit D 1.2 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services NCD A 3000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services NCD A 2000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services NCD A 1000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services NCD A 1000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services LT sanctioned Bk lines A 4250 Assigned Ltd Raj Associates LT FBL BB 280 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd TL Fac BBB 1945.9 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 1420 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LT non-fund based BBB 30 Reaffirmed (sub-limit Royal Plaza Inn TL Fac B 100 Assigned S.S. Cotton Co. CC B+ 45 Assigned S.S. Cotton Co. TL B+ 13 Assigned Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB- 300 revised from BB Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 40 Assigned A4 Sama Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 85 Downgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs 6.50 crore) Saraswatipur Tea & Industries CC B+ 80 Assigned Ltd Saraswatipur Tea & Industries Unallocated limits B+ 5 Assigned Ltd Satnam Psyllium Industries CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Satnam Psyllium Industries Stand by Limit B+ 16 Reaffirmed Shanthi Gears Ltd LT - FB Fac AA* 350 Reaffirmed * applicable ratings for the referenced facilities will be capped at Rs. 15 crores Shanthi Gears Ltd LT - Non FB Fac AA* 100 Reaffirmed * applicable ratings for the referenced facilities will be capped at Rs. 15 crores Sharief Marine Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL B 16.2 Reaffirmed Sharief Marine Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.00 Cr Sharief Marine Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL-Unallocated B 3 Reaffirmed Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries CC B 70 Assigned Shree Bhagyalaxmi Industries TL B 15 Assigned Sri Krishna Nutritions (India) LT loan & working B 123 Suspended Pvt Ltd capital facility SRR Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - 300 Withdrawn SRR Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL - 50 Withdrawn St. John Sangam Trust TL BB+ 480 Assigned Steckbeck Jewelry Pvt Ltd Un-allocated amount BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Strides Arcolab Ltd TL Fac A+ 4100 Revised from BBB+ Sun Enterprise CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sun Enterprise Stand by Limit B+ 15 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries Stand by Limit B+ 15 Reaffirmed Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 120 Downgraded from BB Sunora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL D 132 Downgraded from BB Sunrise Distributors LT FBL BB 250 Assigned Super Psyllium CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Super Psyllium Stand by Limit B+ 16 Reaffirmed Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular TL B- 340.4 Reaffirmed Ropeways Pvt Ltd Tata Capital Financial Perpetual Debenture AA 1000 Assigned Services Ltd programme Tek Chand Suresh Kumar FBL B 60 Assigned The Malnad Areca Marketing LT FBL-CC BB+ 400 upgraded Co-Operative Society Ltd. from BB Tirupati Oil Industries CC Facility B- 122.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Tirupati Oil Industries TL B- 10.5 Assigned TM Harbour Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST fund BBB / 962.5 Suspended based/non-fund based ICRA]A3+ Bk Fac Vedant International Garments LT, FBL BB- 100 Suspended Manufacturing Ltd Vedant International Garments TL BB- 17 Suspended Manufacturing Ltd Vidya Bal Mandli Society FBL BB 300 Reaffirmed Vidya Polymer Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]B+ 65 Assigned Vinar Ispat Ltd FB Limits BB 100 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cotton LT Fund Based-CC B+ 60 Assigned Vinayak Cotton LT Fund Based-TL B+ 17.8 Assigned Vishal Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Fac B 258.5 Suspended Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT: FBL BB 550 Downgraded from BB+ Woodhill Infrastructure Ltd LT: NFBL^ BB 1020 Downgraded from BB+ ^Long Term Non Fund based limits are interchangeable with Long Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.0 crore and the overall utilisation by way of long term non-fund based and fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 102.0 crore Yes Bank Ltd Basel III compliant A 3000 Reaffirmed Tier I Bonds (hyb) Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Debt AA 27655 Reaffirmed Programme Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Debt AA- 19367 Reaffirmed Programme Yes Bank Ltd Hybrid Tier I Debt AA- 4610 Reaffirmed Programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)