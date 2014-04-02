Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Corporate Governance CGR2 - Reaffirmed practices of Bk of Baroda optionally convertible debentures Ganpati Ispat Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB Fac A4 17.5 Suspended Jainsons Agrochem Industries Packing Credit A4 40 Assigned Jainsons Agrochem Industries Bill Discounting A4 50 Assigned Jainsons Agrochem Industries Standby Line of Credit A4 13.5 Assigned Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based (LC) A3 85 Reaffirmed K.H. Arind Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A3+ 240 Suspended K.H. Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A3+ 500 Withdrawn Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd BG A4+ 2500 Revised from A3+ enhanced from Rs. 242.00 crore Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd LOC A4+ 500 Revised from A3+ enhanced from Rs. 43.00 crore KH Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3+ 905 Reaffirmed KH Exports India Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3+ 784 Reaffirmed M.A. Khizar Hussain & Sons ST Bk Fac A3+ 750 Withdrawn Newton Engineering & Chemicals BG Facility A4 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Newton Engineering & Chemicals LOC Facility A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd FBL ^ A4 125.5 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a Sub limit of Rs. 1.00 crore towards Inland Bills Disc./Cheque Purchase/ enhanced from Rs. 10.80 crore Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt. Non-FB Fac A4 52.4 Suspended Ltd. Sprint Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABW Infrastructure Ltd TL, D 1169.4 Reaffirmed ABW Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac D 600 Reaffirmed ABW Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL D 330.6 Reaffirmed Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd FBL B 85 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd LT-TL AA- 640 Upgraded from A+ (reduced from Rs 148.91 crore) Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based WC Fac AA- 1249.1 Upgraded from A+ (enhanced from Rs 40.00 crore) Bhartiya City Developers Pvt FB Fac BBB- 5350 Upgraded Ltd from BB DSS Buildtech Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 161.1 Assigned Eco Green Paper Products Pvt. CC B 86 Reaffirmed Ltd. Eco Green Paper Products Pvt. TL B 74.7 Reaffirmed Ltd. Ganpati Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac B 42.5 Suspended Jainsons Agrochem Industries Unallocated Limits BB / 5 Assigned A4 Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 177.5 Reaffirmed Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Kay Bouvet Engineering Ltd CC/Overdraft BB+ 1100 Revised from BBB enhanced from Rs. 65.00 crore KH Exports India Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based BBB 125 Reaffirmed Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt Fund Based- TL B+ 17.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Mangalore Urban Development TL D 119.5 Suspended Authority Newton Engineering & Chemicals CC facility B 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 15.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore Selvel Advertising Pvt Ltd Non FBL - Letter of BB / 10 Reaffirmed Guarantee* A4 *Sub limit of the short term fund based limits and is entirely inter-changeable between long term and short term. Total limit not to exceed Rs. 14.14 crore Shanti G.D. Ispat & Power Pvt. TL BB- 415 Suspended Ltd. Shree Hari Industries CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Industries TL BB- 16.95 Reaffirmed Srb Promoters Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 250 Reaffirmed V.K. Sood Engineers & Fund Based - Over D 12.5 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd Draft V.K. Sood Engineers & Non Fund Based - Bk D 91 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd Virendra Kumar Singh CC BB- 40 Suspended Virendra Kumar Singh BG BB- 20 Suspended Virendra Kumar Singh Unallocated Bk Fac BB- 5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)