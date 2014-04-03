Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Home And Personal Care Non FB Fac A3 10 Assigned
Ltd
Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned
Delta Iron & Steel Company Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A3 105 Assigned
Ltd
Dodla Dairy Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
GVPR Engineers Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A2 1215 Reaffirmed
(interchangeable-sub
limit of LT-Non Fund Based)
GVPR Engineers Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A2 580 Reaffirmed
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ 42.6 Upgraded
from A3
Kraft Land (India) NFBL A4 10 Assigned
M/S Plaza Computers Non FB Fac A4 8 Suspended
Magnum Steels LOC A4 250 Assigned
Meenaxi Exports ST Scale - Fund Based A4 60 Reaffirmed
Limits
Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 Crore
Pinki Traders packing credit limits A4 60 Suspended
Pinki Traders bill discounting A4 90 Suspended
limits
Premier Cables And Conductors NFBL A4+ 180 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Non-FB Fac A4 122.5 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Rittal India Pvt. Ltd. ST limits A1 120.3 Suspended
Royal Diam ST - FBL A4+ 405 Reaffirmed
Royal Diam Unallocated Limits A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 80 Suspended
Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 100* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between long term and short term fund based facilities with a maximum
utilization of Rs. 10 Crore
Tirupati Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Assigned
Triveni Engineering & CP/ ST debt A1 500 Revised from
Industries Ltd A1@
Triveni Engineering & Non-FBL A1 3144.4 Revised from
Industries Ltd A1@
revised from 321.6 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Home And Personal Care TL BBB- 84.6 Assigned
Ltd
Advance Home And Personal Care LT/ ST FB Fac BBB- 55.4 Assigned
Ltd / A3
Ascend Telecom Infrastructure LT limits B 400 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd.
Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned
Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd TL B+ 88.6 Assigned
Delta Iron & Steel Company Pvt LT - CC BBB- 145 Assigned
Ltd
Dodla Dairy Ltd LT FBL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Dodla Dairy Ltd CC* A- / 450 Reaffirmed
A2+
*Cash credit interchangeable with short term loans
GVPR Engineers Ltd LT-Fund Based BBB+ 1550 Upgraded
from
BBB
GVPR Engineers Ltd LT-Non fund Based BBB+ 5270 Upgraded
from
BBB
GVPR Engineers Ltd LT/ ST- BBB+ 150 Assigned
(interchangeable-sub / A2
limits of LT Fund Based)
GVPR Engineers Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 400 Upgraded
/ A2 from
BBB/
A2.
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - TL BBB 667.4 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 370 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BBB 50 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway LT fund based A 6473.8 Assigned
Ltd
Karnataka Plastoo Industries TL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Karnataka Plastoo Industries FBL - CC BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kraft Land (India) FBL B+ 90 Assigned
Kraft Land (India) Unallocated B+ 20 Assigned
M/S Plaza Computers CC Fac B+ 70 Suspended
Magnum Steels CC B+ 400 Assigned
New Diamond Era TL B+ 375 Reaffirmed
New Diamond Era FBL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 12154.1 upgraded
from BB
(enhanced from 1168.0cr)
Premier Cables And Conductors CC Limits BB+ 70 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Premier Cables And Conductors TL BB+ 5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Rittal India Pvt. Ltd. LT limits A+ 406 Suspended
Sagar Industries CC B+ 147 Assigned
Sagar Industries TL B+ 2.7 Assigned
Shreenathji Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL B 200 Assigned
Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd TL D 1 Suspended
Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 300 Suspended
Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac D 80 Suspended
Srishaila Constructions Pvt FBL BB+ 15 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Srishaila Constructions Pvt Non-FBL BB+ 252 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
SSIPl Lifestyle Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 90 Assigned
SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BB+ 10 Assigned
SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 100 Assigned
SSIPL Retail Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 910 Reaffirmed
SSIPL Retail Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
SSIPL Retail Ltd Unallocated BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac AA- 100* upgraded
from A+
*Interchangeable between long term and short term fund based facilities with a maximum
utilization of Rs. 10 Crore
Tirupati Conductors Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 100 Assigned
Triveni Engineering & NCD A 400 Revised from
Industries Ltd A+@
reduced from Rs 70 crore
Triveni Engineering & TL A 3949 Revised from
Industries Ltd A+@
enhanced from 385.14 crore
Triveni Engineering & FBL A 12120 Revised from
Industries Ltd A+@
enhanced from 1039 crore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)