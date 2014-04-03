Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Home And Personal Care Non FB Fac A3 10 Assigned Ltd Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Delta Iron & Steel Company Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A3 105 Assigned Ltd Dodla Dairy Ltd ST FB Fac A2+ 200 Reaffirmed GVPR Engineers Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A2 1215 Reaffirmed (interchangeable-sub limit of LT-Non Fund Based) GVPR Engineers Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A2 580 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ 42.6 Upgraded from A3 Kraft Land (India) NFBL A4 10 Assigned M/S Plaza Computers Non FB Fac A4 8 Suspended Magnum Steels LOC A4 250 Assigned Meenaxi Exports ST Scale - Fund Based A4 60 Reaffirmed Limits Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 Crore Pinki Traders packing credit limits A4 60 Suspended Pinki Traders bill discounting A4 90 Suspended limits Premier Cables And Conductors NFBL A4+ 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Non-FB Fac A4 122.5 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Rittal India Pvt. Ltd. ST limits A1 120.3 Suspended Royal Diam ST - FBL A4+ 405 Reaffirmed Royal Diam Unallocated Limits A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 80 Suspended Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1+ 100* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between long term and short term fund based facilities with a maximum utilization of Rs. 10 Crore Tirupati Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Assigned Triveni Engineering & CP/ ST debt A1 500 Revised from Industries Ltd A1@ Triveni Engineering & Non-FBL A1 3144.4 Revised from Industries Ltd A1@ revised from 321.6 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Home And Personal Care TL BBB- 84.6 Assigned Ltd Advance Home And Personal Care LT/ ST FB Fac BBB- 55.4 Assigned Ltd / A3 Ascend Telecom Infrastructure LT limits B 400 Suspended Pvt. Ltd. Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd TL B+ 88.6 Assigned Delta Iron & Steel Company Pvt LT - CC BBB- 145 Assigned Ltd Dodla Dairy Ltd LT FBL A- 200 Reaffirmed Dodla Dairy Ltd CC* A- / 450 Reaffirmed A2+ *Cash credit interchangeable with short term loans GVPR Engineers Ltd LT-Fund Based BBB+ 1550 Upgraded from BBB GVPR Engineers Ltd LT-Non fund Based BBB+ 5270 Upgraded from BBB GVPR Engineers Ltd LT/ ST- BBB+ 150 Assigned (interchangeable-sub / A2 limits of LT Fund Based) GVPR Engineers Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 400 Upgraded / A2 from BBB/ A2. Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - TL BBB 667.4 Upgraded from BBB- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 370 Upgraded from BBB- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BBB 50 Upgraded from BBB- Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway LT fund based A 6473.8 Assigned Ltd Karnataka Plastoo Industries TL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Karnataka Plastoo Industries FBL - CC BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kraft Land (India) FBL B+ 90 Assigned Kraft Land (India) Unallocated B+ 20 Assigned M/S Plaza Computers CC Fac B+ 70 Suspended Magnum Steels CC B+ 400 Assigned New Diamond Era TL B+ 375 Reaffirmed New Diamond Era FBL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 12154.1 upgraded from BB (enhanced from 1168.0cr) Premier Cables And Conductors CC Limits BB+ 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Premier Cables And Conductors TL BB+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing FB Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Rittal India Pvt. Ltd. LT limits A+ 406 Suspended Sagar Industries CC B+ 147 Assigned Sagar Industries TL B+ 2.7 Assigned Shreenathji Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL B 200 Assigned Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd TL D 1 Suspended Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 300 Suspended Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac D 80 Suspended Srishaila Constructions Pvt FBL BB+ 15 Revised from Ltd BBB- Srishaila Constructions Pvt Non-FBL BB+ 252 Revised from Ltd BBB- SSIPl Lifestyle Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 90 Assigned SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BB+ 10 Assigned SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 100 Assigned SSIPL Retail Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 910 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd Non-FB, LT Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd Unallocated BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Super Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac AA- 100* upgraded from A+ *Interchangeable between long term and short term fund based facilities with a maximum utilization of Rs. 10 Crore Tirupati Conductors Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 100 Assigned Triveni Engineering & NCD A 400 Revised from Industries Ltd A+@ reduced from Rs 70 crore Triveni Engineering & TL A 3949 Revised from Industries Ltd A+@ enhanced from 385.14 crore Triveni Engineering & FBL A 12120 Revised from Industries Ltd A+@ enhanced from 1039 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.