Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anu Cashews ST FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Anu Cashews ST non FB Fac - sub A4+ 50 Reaffirmed limit Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt ST, FB limits A4+ 30 Downgraded Ltd from A3 Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt ST, non-FBL A4+ 93 Downgraded Ltd from A3 Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore) Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Healthcaps India Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 59.3 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 150 Assigned (enhanced to Rs. 99 crore from Rs. 84.00 crore) Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd Non-FBL A4 Reassigned Polixel Security Systems Pvt Letters of Credit/BGs A4 54 Assigned Ltd Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 26 Assigned Allied Industries Ltd Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Non-Fund Based, ST A4+ 8 Assigned Allied Industries Ltd Fac Security And Intelligence Non FB Fac A1 150 Outstanding Services (India) Ltd Security And Intelligence Non FB Fac A1 100 Assigned Services (India) Ltd Setmax Ceramic BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.00 Cr) Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd ST non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Surbhi Industries Ltd ST non fund based A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST non fund based A4+ 20 Reaffirmed facility (reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd NFBL A4 160 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anu Cashews LT FB Fac - sub limit BB 25 Assigned Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd TL B- 2396.5 Upgraded from D Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd Working Capital B- 444.9 Assigned Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt TL BB+ 34.1 Downgraded Ltd from BBB- Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT, FB limits BB+ 500 Downgraded Ltd from BBB- Garden Palace Hotels & Resorts FBL* D 80 Assigned Pvt. Ltd * Including proposed Rs 2.80 crore limits Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd CC BB 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd TL BB 122.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.46 crore) Healthcaps India Ltd TL BBB- 55.1 Assigned Healthcaps India Ltd Fund Based Working BBB-/ 66 Assigned Capital Fac A3+ Hebros Ahl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 BB+ Assigned (SO) Hebros Ahl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 BBB+ Assigned (SO) Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured Redeemable AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 1,100 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 7,000 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 4,000 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 4,000 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 1,934 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 1,728 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 1,500 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 802 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 525 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Programme (Utilization as at Dec'13 is 450 Cr) Icici Bank Ltd LT Borrowings AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 2118 Reaffirmed Programme * *taken over from erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan Limited assumed by ICICI Bank consequent upon merger Icici Bank Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 12810 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Term Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed Programme Jai Mata Di Dyeing And FBL - TL B 44.8 Assigned Printing Mills Pvt. Ltd. Jai Mata Di Dyeing And FBL - CC B 20 Assigned Printing Mills Pvt. Ltd. Jai Mata Di Dyeing And Unallocated Limits B / 25.2 Assigned Printing Mills Pvt. Ltd. A4 Keltech Energies Ltd Fund Based BBB 80 Reaffirmed Keltech Energies Ltd Non Fund Based BBB 300 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds AA 1500 Reaffirmed Programme Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 6250 Reaffirmed Programme Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd TL B- 56.4 Revised from B Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd CC B- 50 Revised from B Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 4.2 Assigned Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 50 Assigned (enhanced to Rs. 20.00 crore from Rs 15.00 crore) Peb Steel Lloyd (India) Ltd FBL BB Reassigned Polixel Security Systems Pvt CC Facility B+ 19 Assigned Ltd Prakash Industrial Corporation FBL B 99 Suspended Pvt Ltd Prakash Industrial Corporation Non FBL B 1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Prakash Industrial Corporation LT Limit - B 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Unallocated Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And CC B+ 90 Assigned Allied Industries Ltd Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And TL B+ 45.7 Assigned Allied Industries Ltd Security And Intelligence FBL A- 620 Outstanding Services (India) Ltd Setmax Ceramic TL B- 39.5 Reaffirmed Setmax Ceramic CC B- 25 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT: TL Fac BB+ 211 Reaffirmed (revised from 35.58 Cr) Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT: FB Fac BB+ 245 Reaffirmed (revised from 20.00 Cr) Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT: Proposed BB+ 15 Assigned Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd TL Fac A- 100 Assigned Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd LT FB Fac A- 400 Reaffirmed Surbhi Industries Ltd TL BB 88.9 Reaffirmed Surbhi Industries Ltd LT fund based BB 40 Reaffirmed facility Surbhi Industries Ltd Proposed Limits* BB / 56.1 Reaffirmed A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 407.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 21.88) Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits* BB+ / 62.3 Reaffirmed A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales The Clearing Corporation Of issuer rating IrAAA Reaffirmed India Ltd Vishwanath Paper & Boards Ltd FB Fac B- 160 Suspended Wardar Ahl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 BB 2.2 Assigned (SO) Wardar Ahl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 BBB 99.4 Assigned (SO) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 