Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 70 Suspended Fac Dcm Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 8849 Upgraded Limits from A1 Dcm Shriram Ltd Short-TL A1+ 225.58 Upgraded from A1 Dcm Shriram Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Upgraded from A1 Hamsa Minerals & Exports ST FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2 5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17 Cr) Om Sai Enterprises ST non-fund based A4 80 Suspended facility Paragon Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Paragon Extrusions Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 12.5 Assigned Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LC - DP / DA* A4 115 Assigned Ltd *Sublimit of cash credit facility Piramal Glass Ltd FBL* A2 3150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 225Cr) *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315 crore Piramal Glass Ltd NFBL A2 1500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 100 Cr) Piramal Glass Ltd ST Loans A2 5000 Reaffirmed Powergrid Corporation Of India ST Borrowing Programme A1+ 58000 Assigned Ltd Powergrid Corporation Of India ST Borrowing A1+ 52000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 8000 Assigned (enhanced from 600 Cr) Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 240 Suspended Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A2 59 Upgraded from A3+ Sagar Foods FDBP Facility A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Sagar Foods Packing Credit A4 80 Reaffirmed Facility (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd NFBL A4 61 Reaffirmed Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 180 Assigned (enhanced from 4 Cr) Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST - non-FB Fac A4+ 0.5 Assigned Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST - unallocated A4+ 0.7 Assigned Sportking India Ltd ST non-FBL A3 316.1 Assigned Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills ST, Non FB Fac A4 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Subhodaya Chemicals Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned Sunjewels International Pvt ST Bk lines A3 70 Withdrawn Ltd The Sun Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A4+ 50 Suspended limit Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd FBL B 39.5 Reaffirmed Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 28.5 Suspended Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd unallocated limits BB- / 1.5 Suspended A4 Dcm Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits A+ 10780 Upgraded from A Dcm Shriram Ltd TL # A+ 1612.6 Upgraded from A # Include US$ 10.75 million foreign currency term loans; Exchange Rate of Rs. 59.91/USD (As on March 31, 2014) Dcm Shriram Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 100 Upgraded from A Ghanshyamdas & Company CC BB- 75 revised from B+ Grace Enterprises fund based and non- B- 60 Suspended fund based Bk Fac Hamsa Minerals & Exports LT FB Fac B+ 92 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Marvel Builders LT Bk facility BB 70 Suspended Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd TL BBB 178.4 Reaffirmed Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT Fund Based BBB 470 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50 Cr) Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT/ST Proposed BBB / 116.6 Assigned A2 Om Sai Enterprises LT fund based facility BB 70 Suspended P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd CC and BG Fac BB 145 Suspended Paragon Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL B- 35 Reaffirmed Paragon Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC B- 35 Reaffirmed Persang Alloy Industries Pvt CC facility BB- 115 Assigned Ltd Persang Alloy Industries Pvt TL facility BB- 9.7 Assigned Ltd Piramal Glass Ltd FBL* BBB+ 3150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 225 Cr) *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315 crore Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 135000 Assigned Ltd Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Bonds/Loan AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 507281 Reaffirmed Ltd Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Loans AAA 6831.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Powergrid Corporation Of India Working Capital Loan AAA 39500 Reaffirmed Ltd Powergrid Corporation Of India Fund Based & NFBL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd / A1 Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 541 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs 40.66 Crore) Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from BBB (enhanced from Rs 31.20 crore) Sagar Foods TL B 13.8 Assigned Sai Tools Pvt Ltd fund based and non- BB- / 90 Suspended fund based Bk Fac A4 Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL B 2370 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 210.50 crores) Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Unallocated Limits B 420 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 14.31 crores) Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 162.5 Assigned (enhanced from 16 Cr) Sportking India Ltd LT FBL BBB- 4223.9 Assigned Sri Rama Educational Trust TL B- 105.2 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Educational Trust Fund Based CC Limits B- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Educational Trust Non-FBL B- 29 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Educational Trust Unallocated Limits B- 105.8 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, FB Fac B+ 145 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, TL B+ 280 Assigned Pvt Ltd (enhanced from nil) Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, Proposed FB Fac B+ 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 2.5 Cr) Subhodaya Chemicals Ltd FBL BB- 20 Assigned Subhodaya Chemicals Ltd Unallocated limits BB- / 40 Assigned A4 Suzuki Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 75 Assigned Suzuki Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT non FB Bk Fac BB- 13 Assigned The Sun Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd proposed FBL BB 20 Suspended Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd TL B 76.7 Reaffirmed Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd FBL B 58.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.