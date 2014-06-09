Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 70 Suspended
Fac
Dcm Shriram Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A1+ 8849 Upgraded
Limits from A1
Dcm Shriram Ltd Short-TL A1+ 225.58 Upgraded
from A1
Dcm Shriram Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Upgraded
from A1
Hamsa Minerals & Exports ST FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2 5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 17 Cr)
Om Sai Enterprises ST non-fund based A4 80 Suspended
facility
Paragon Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Paragon Extrusions Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 12.5 Assigned
Persang Alloy Industries Pvt LC - DP / DA* A4 115 Assigned
Ltd
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Piramal Glass Ltd FBL* A2 3150 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 225Cr) *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term &
short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315
crore
Piramal Glass Ltd NFBL A2 1500 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 100 Cr)
Piramal Glass Ltd ST Loans A2 5000 Reaffirmed
Powergrid Corporation Of India ST Borrowing Programme A1+ 58000 Assigned
Ltd
Powergrid Corporation Of India ST Borrowing A1+ 52000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Programme
Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 8000 Assigned
(enhanced from 600 Cr)
Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 240 Suspended
Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A2 59 Upgraded
from
A3+
Sagar Foods FDBP Facility A4 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Sagar Foods Packing Credit A4 80 Reaffirmed
Facility
(enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd NFBL A4 61 Reaffirmed
Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 180 Assigned
(enhanced from 4 Cr)
Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST - non-FB Fac A4+ 0.5 Assigned
Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST - unallocated A4+ 0.7 Assigned
Sportking India Ltd ST non-FBL A3 316.1 Assigned
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills ST, Non FB Fac A4 70 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Subhodaya Chemicals Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned
Sunjewels International Pvt ST Bk lines A3 70 Withdrawn
Ltd
The Sun Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A4+ 50 Suspended
limit
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd FBL B 39.5 Reaffirmed
Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 28.5 Suspended
Asa Agrotech Pvt Ltd unallocated limits BB- / 1.5 Suspended
A4
Dcm Shriram Ltd FB, LT Limits A+ 10780 Upgraded
from
A
Dcm Shriram Ltd TL # A+ 1612.6 Upgraded
from
A
# Include US$ 10.75 million foreign currency term loans; Exchange Rate of Rs. 59.91/USD (As on
March 31, 2014)
Dcm Shriram Ltd LT Debt Programme A+ 100 Upgraded
from
A
Ghanshyamdas & Company CC BB- 75 revised from
B+
Grace Enterprises fund based and non- B- 60 Suspended
fund based Bk Fac
Hamsa Minerals & Exports LT FB Fac B+ 92 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore)
Marvel Builders LT Bk facility BB 70 Suspended
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd TL BBB 178.4 Reaffirmed
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT Fund Based BBB 470 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.50 Cr)
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd LT/ST Proposed BBB / 116.6 Assigned
A2
Om Sai Enterprises LT fund based facility BB 70 Suspended
P.E. Erectors Pvt Ltd CC and BG Fac BB 145 Suspended
Paragon Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Paragon Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC B- 35 Reaffirmed
Persang Alloy Industries Pvt CC facility BB- 115 Assigned
Ltd
Persang Alloy Industries Pvt TL facility BB- 9.7 Assigned
Ltd
Piramal Glass Ltd FBL* BBB+ 3150 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 225 Cr) *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term &
short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315
crore
Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 135000 Assigned
Ltd
Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Bonds/Loan AAA 130000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Programme
Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 507281 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Powergrid Corporation Of India LT Loans AAA 6831.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Powergrid Corporation Of India Working Capital Loan AAA 39500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Powergrid Corporation Of India Fund Based & NFBL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Ltd / A1
Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 541 Upgraded
from
BBB
(enhanced from Rs 40.66 Crore)
Ronch Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 400 Upgraded
from
BBB
(enhanced from Rs 31.20 crore)
Sagar Foods TL B 13.8 Assigned
Sai Tools Pvt Ltd fund based and non- BB- / 90 Suspended
fund based Bk Fac A4
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd FBL B 2370 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs. 210.50 crores)
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Unallocated Limits B 420 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs. 14.31 crores)
Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 162.5 Assigned
(enhanced from 16 Cr)
Sportking India Ltd LT FBL BBB- 4223.9 Assigned
Sri Rama Educational Trust TL B- 105.2 Reaffirmed
Sri Rama Educational Trust Fund Based CC Limits B- 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Rama Educational Trust Non-FBL B- 29 Reaffirmed
Sri Rama Educational Trust Unallocated Limits B- 105.8 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, FB Fac B+ 145 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, TL B+ 280 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from nil)
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, Proposed FB Fac B+ 45 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 2.5 Cr)
Subhodaya Chemicals Ltd FBL BB- 20 Assigned
Subhodaya Chemicals Ltd Unallocated limits BB- / 40 Assigned
A4
Suzuki Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 75 Assigned
Suzuki Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT non FB Bk Fac BB- 13 Assigned
The Sun Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd proposed FBL BB 20 Suspended
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd TL B 76.7 Reaffirmed
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd FBL B 58.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
