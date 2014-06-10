Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - OBD against LC A4 50 Reaffirmed Atlas Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC A4 40 Reaffirmed Atlas Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 30.5 Reaffirmed Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd Warehousing facility A4 100 Reaffirmed Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Bk lines (FB)# A4 250 Reaffirmed #: Short term fund based limits are sublimit to the cash credit facilities Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Bk lines (non-FB) A4 2150 Reaffirmed NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 250 Suspended Omicron Power Engineers Pvt ST, non fund based A4 180 Suspended Ltd LOC and BG Fac Oriental Sales Corporation BG A4 240 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 35.8 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 373 Reaffirmed (sub-limits of FBL) Rohan Motors Ltd Inventory Funding A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Rohan Motors Ltd Bill Discounting A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Svarn Telecom NFBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Svarn Telecom Ltd NFBL A4 35 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Upgraded to D Wheels India Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1 1500 Upgraded from A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SRS Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MA- 200 Assigned Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananya Hospital Pvt Ltd TL* B+ 42.3 Reaffirmed *FCNR(B) Loan (USD) Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd TL D 23.7 Suspended Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd CC D 46 Suspended Arc Lamicraft Pvt Ltd CSLPS-Corporate Loan* D 10 Suspended * CSLPS-Corporation SME Liquid plus Scheme Atlas Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 28.46 Upgraded from C+ Eco Rrb Infra Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Geeta Educational Trust FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jay Kishan Fibre Pvt Ltd CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10 crore) JE Properties Pvt Ltd line of credit B+ 150 Withdrawn Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 100 Revised from BB (enhanced from 8.30 Cr) Kanchana Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20 Revised from BB (enhanced from 1.87 Cr) Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Bk lines B- 1475 Reaffirmed (cash-credit)# #: Short term fund based limits are sublimit to the cash credit facilities Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Bk lines (TL) B- 250 Assigned NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 50 Suspended NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 650 Suspended Neemrana Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 41.6 Suspended Omicron Power Engineers Pvt LT loans & working B+ 220 Suspended Ltd capital Fac Oriental Sales Corporation CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Prakash Industrial Fund based/non fund B- 240 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd TL BB- 6754.2 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 300 Reaffirmed Rohan Motors Ltd CC BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Rohan Motors Ltd BG BB+ 75.2 Reaffirmed SRS Ltd LT: FBL^ BBB/ 8350 Upgraded A3+ from BBB- / A3 ^ Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with short term non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 475.0 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilization by way of long term fund based and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 835.00 crore Svarn Telecom CC B 65 Reaffirmed Svarn Telecom Unallocated Limits B 170 Reaffirmed Svarn Telecom Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed Svarn Telecom Ltd TL B 9.4 Reaffirmed Svarn Telecom Ltd Unallocated Limits B 155.6 Reaffirmed Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd CC B 77.5 Upgraded to D Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd TL B 31.4 Upgraded to D Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 81.1 Upgraded to D Tamil Nadu Co-Operative LT Bk Fac D 15215.6 Assigned Housing Federation Ltd Vaishnodevi Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limits BB- 900 Assigned Veracious Builders And Line of credit B+ 250 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Wheels India Ltd TL A 1116.5 Upgraded from A- (revised from Rs 161.94 crore) Wheels India Ltd LT - Unallocated A 600 Upgraded from A- (revised from 40 crores) Wheels India Ltd LT - FB Fac A 1850 Upgraded from A- Wheels India Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated A/ 302.9 Assigned A1 Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Working Capital B- 20 Assigned Limits Zippy Edible Products Pvt Ltd TL B- 97 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.