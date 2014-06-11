Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Auctus Pharma Ltd Non-FBL A3 86.5 Upgraded
from
A4+
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 414 Assigned
Hero Corporate Service Ltd ST Loans A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
(PY: 16.50)
Hero Corporate Service Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
(PY: 30.00)
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 690 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac A3 100 Withdrawn
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 55 Withdrawn
Kothari Sugars And Chemicals NFBL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Maliwal Impex Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 125 Withdrawn
Meru Industries ST, non-FB Fac A3 250 Reaffirmed
Om Household Appliances Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk A3 12.5 Withdrawn
limits
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
PHF Leasing Ltd Fixed Deposits MB+ - Assigned
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acg Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL B- 130 Upgraded
from D
Auctus Pharma Ltd FBL BBB- 313.5 Upgraded
from
BB+
Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd TL Fac BB+ 318.5 Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd FB Fac BB+ 365 Assigned
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ 2.5 Assigned
Hero Corporate Service Ltd LT FBL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
(PY: Rs 8.00 crore)
Hero Corporate Service Ltd LT NFBL (Sub-Limit of A+ 10 Reaffirmed
FBL)
Janpath Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 145 Withdrawn
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Fund based facility BBB- 30 Withdrawn
Kothari Sugars And Chemicals TL BBB 164.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kothari Sugars And Chemicals FBL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahaluxmi Cotton And General FB Limits B+ 60* Reaffirmed
Mills
*including unallocated limits of Rs. 0.25 crore
Mahavir Glass Enterprise LT loans & working B+ 63.4 Suspended
capital Fac
Maliwal Impex Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 105 Withdrawn
Mb Systems LT CC facility B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Meru Industries LT, TL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Meru Industries LT, FB Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Om Household Appliances Pvt Ltd fund based BBB- 45 Withdrawn
Om Household Appliances Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 120 Withdrawn
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions FBL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions NFBL BB 220 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions TL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Super Agro Industry FB Limits B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Thakar Dass Nand Gopal TL B+ 21 Reaffirmed
Thakar Dass Nand Gopal FB Limits B+ 109* Reaffirmed
*including Rs. 0.30 crore unallocated limits
Union Enterprises (Sachdev FBL - CC C Revised from
Steel Works Pvt Ltd) B-
Union Enterprises (Sachdev FBL - TL C Revised from
Steel Works Pvt Ltd) B-
Union Enterprises (Sachdev NFBL - Letter of C/ Revised from
Steel Works Pvt Ltd) Guarantee A4 B-
/Reaffirmed
Union Enterprises (Sachdev Unallocated C/ Assigned
Steel Works Pvt Ltd) A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)