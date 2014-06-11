Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auctus Pharma Ltd Non-FBL A3 86.5 Upgraded from A4+ Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 414 Assigned Hero Corporate Service Ltd ST Loans A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (PY: 16.50) Hero Corporate Service Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A1+ 350 Reaffirmed (PY: 30.00) Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 690 Reaffirmed Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac A3 100 Withdrawn Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 55 Withdrawn Kothari Sugars And Chemicals NFBL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Maliwal Impex Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 125 Withdrawn Meru Industries ST, non-FB Fac A3 250 Reaffirmed Om Household Appliances Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk A3 12.5 Withdrawn limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PHF Leasing Ltd Fixed Deposits MB+ - Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acg Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL B- 130 Upgraded from D Auctus Pharma Ltd FBL BBB- 313.5 Upgraded from BB+ Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt NCD Programme AA 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd TL Fac BB+ 318.5 Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd FB Fac BB+ 365 Assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ 2.5 Assigned Hero Corporate Service Ltd LT FBL A+ 50 Reaffirmed (PY: Rs 8.00 crore) Hero Corporate Service Ltd LT NFBL (Sub-Limit of A+ 10 Reaffirmed FBL) Janpath Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 145 Withdrawn Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Fund based facility BBB- 30 Withdrawn Kothari Sugars And Chemicals TL BBB 164.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Kothari Sugars And Chemicals FBL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahaluxmi Cotton And General FB Limits B+ 60* Reaffirmed Mills *including unallocated limits of Rs. 0.25 crore Mahavir Glass Enterprise LT loans & working B+ 63.4 Suspended capital Fac Maliwal Impex Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 105 Withdrawn Mb Systems LT CC facility B+ 150 Reaffirmed Meru Industries LT, TL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Meru Industries LT, FB Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Om Household Appliances Pvt Ltd fund based BBB- 45 Withdrawn Om Household Appliances Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 120 Withdrawn Pyrotech Workspace Solutions FBL BB 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions NFBL BB 220 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions TL BB 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Super Agro Industry FB Limits B+ 80 Reaffirmed Thakar Dass Nand Gopal TL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Thakar Dass Nand Gopal FB Limits B+ 109* Reaffirmed *including Rs. 0.30 crore unallocated limits Union Enterprises (Sachdev FBL - CC C Revised from Steel Works Pvt Ltd) B- Union Enterprises (Sachdev FBL - TL C Revised from Steel Works Pvt Ltd) B- Union Enterprises (Sachdev NFBL - Letter of C/ Revised from Steel Works Pvt Ltd) Guarantee A4 B- /Reaffirmed Union Enterprises (Sachdev Unallocated C/ Assigned Steel Works Pvt Ltd) A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)