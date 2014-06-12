Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Credila Financial Services CP A1+ 3000 Assigned Pvt. Ltd (enhanced from 200 CR) Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced form Rs. 15.00 crore) Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits Milton Industries Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 70 Suspended Prabhudas Lilladher Financial FB Bk Lines A2 500 Reaffirmed Services Pvt. Ltd Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Company Overnight Fund mfs Sunrise Containers Ltd Non-FBL A1 138 Reaffirmed (PY: 13.14CR) Sunrise Containers Ltd Proposed Un-allocated A1 60.8 Assigned NFBL VK Building Services Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 250 Upgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amartex Industries Ltd Bk Fac B+ 1650 Withdrawn Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd Bk limits D 150 Suspended Credila Financial Services LOC AA+ 500 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL A 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced form Rs. 5.00 crore) Evergreen Boardlam Pvt Ltd Bk limits B / 195.5 Suspended A4 K K Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Bk lines B+ 130 Suspended Ltd Kamadgiri Fabrics FB Limits B- 80 Reaffirmed Milton Industries Ltd LT working capital BB 80 Suspended Fac Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco - - Withdrawn Management Company Capital Protection Oriented Fund-Series I Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco ST AAA - Reaffirmed Management Company Fund mfs Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco AAA - Reaffirmed Management Company Active Income Fund mfs Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco Bk AAA - Reaffirmed Management Company Debt Fund mfs Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain line of credit D 643 Suspended Educational & Cultural Trust Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL A- 240 Reaffirmed (PY: 25.00CR) Sunrise Containers Ltd TL A- 86.2 Reaffirmed (PY: 09.36CR) Sunrise Containers Ltd External Commercial A- 100 Reaffirmed Borrowing (PY: 10.00CR) Sunrise Containers Ltd FBL A- 150 Assigned Sunrise Containers Ltd Proposed Un-allocated A- 50 Assigned FBL Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD Programme BBB 1000 Upgraded from BBB- Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD Programme BBB 100 Assigned Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac BBB / 800 Upgraded A3+ from BBB-/ A3 Ubiquity Digital Card Systems TL D 325 Downgraded Ltd from B Ubiquity Digital Card Systems Unallocated D 25 Downgraded Ltd from B VK Building Services Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 100 Upgraded from BBB- VK Building Services Pvt Ltd TL BBB 250 Upgraded from BBB- VK Building Services Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB 100 Upgraded from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)