Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gls Industries Pvt. Ltd ST NFBL A4 320 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 17 crore) Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC A4 310 Reaffirmed Natural Capsules Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Fire Equipments Non-fund based A4 30 Assigned (P) Ltd Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 130 Downgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Firm CC BB- 80 Upgraded from B+ Gls Industries Pvt. Ltd TL BB 48.2 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 9 crores) Gls Industries Pvt. Ltd LT FBL BB 280 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 9 crore) Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 40 Reaffirmed Natural Capsules Ltd TL BBB 47 Reaffirmed Natural Capsules Ltd FB Fac BBB 65 Reaffirmed Neumann Components Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 77 Reaffirmed Neumann Components Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 73 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Fire Equipments Fund based B 30 Assigned (P) Ltd Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB 40 Downgraded from BB+ Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB 125 Downgraded from BB+ Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 5 Assigned Reduced from Rs. 12.50 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.