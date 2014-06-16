US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd NCD programme A1+ SO 538 Withdrawn Coromandel Agro Products And ST NFBL A4+ 1 Suspended Oils Ltd Green World International Pvt BG A4 20.8 Reaffirmed Ltd International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1 100 Reaffirmed LC (BPLC) International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1 400 Reaffirmed International Tractors Ltd Unallocated A1 50 Reaffirmed Jenson Drugs Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- BG/LOC A4+ 60 Suspended Krishna Speciality Chemicals NFBL (LOC) A3 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishna Speciality Chemicals NFBL (Credit Exposure A3 1.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Limit) Reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore M/S. Hero Fashion ST - FB Fac A4+ 75 Assigned Meshco Steels ST non-fund based A4+ 140 Suspended facility MGM Steels non-FB Fac A4 65 Suspended Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Network18 Media & Investments FBL A1+ 1300 Assigned Ltd Network18 Media & Investments Non-FBL A1+ 1000 - Ltd Network18 Media & Investments ST Loans (Sub-Limit A1+ 750 Assigned Ltd of Non-FBL) Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 - Ltd (SO) Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 100000* Assigned programme 2014-15 *Rs. 10,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 44,000 crore/ (enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore) Rana Polycot Ltd ST FBL D 1694 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd ST non-FBL D 630 Reaffirmed Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiv Shakti Fibre Udyog ST NFBL A4 50 Assigned Shree Balaji Agencies ST non fund based D 30 Suspended facility Stag International LC/BG A3 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.00cr) TV18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned TV18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 - (SO) United Spirits Ltd FB Fac A3 21000 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 4000 Reaffirmed Xicon International Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA - - Ltd Programme TV18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposits MA - - Programme United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- 4000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd NCDs (NCD) AAA 4762 Reaffirmed (SO) Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Bond Issue A (SO) 1709.1 Withdrawn Development Corporation Bussan Auto Finance India Pvt LT loans A+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd FBL - CC B+ 35 Assigned Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd FBL - Proposed CC B+ 25 Assigned Coromandel Agro Products And LT FBL BB+ 199 Suspended Oils Ltd Embassy Property Developments NCD BBB- 5540 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO) Gerah Enterprises Pvt Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional GMR Jadcherla Expressways Ltd FB Fac (TL) A 2956.4 Reaffirmed Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCDs AA+ 4500 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 380.2 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A3 BB 25.8 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 16.9 Assigned (SO) Green World International Pvt TL B 68 Reaffirmed Ltd Green World International Pvt CC B 22 Reaffirmed Ltd International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA+/ 300 Revised from A1+ AA/ Reaffirmed * CC is one-way convertible to BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales Jenson Drugs Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB+ 110 Suspended Jindal Rolling Mills Ltd FBL - CC BB- 100 Assigned Jindal Rolling Mills Ltd FBL - TL BB- 1.7 Assigned Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs AAA 4000 Assigned (SO) Krishna Speciality Chemicals FBL (TL) BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs. 0.56 crore Krishna Speciality Chemicals FBL (CC) BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Krishna Speciality Chemicals Fund Based/ NFBL BBB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Untied Limit) / A3 Reduced from Rs. 2.69 crore Meshco Steels LT fund based facility BB+ 10 Suspended Meshco Steels Unallocated Fac* BB+ / 120 Suspended A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Mgm Steels fund based facility B 25 Suspended Network18 Media & Investments FBL A 100 - Ltd Ptc India Financial Services NCD (NCD) A+ 7000 Revised from Ltd A Ptc India Financial Services LT sanctioned Bk lines A+ 4250 Revised from Ltd A Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 65 Suspended Rana Polycot Ltd LT FBL D 1376 Reaffirmed Sai Venkateshwara Rice FBL ICRA]B+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from 6.25cr) Sai Venkateshwara Rice Unallocated ICRA]B+ 67.8 Reaffirmed Industries Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shakti Industries FBL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Fibre Udyog LT FBL B+ 25 Assigned Shree Balaji Agencies LT FB Fac D 89.3 Suspended Shree Balaji Agencies Unallocated Fac D 15.7 Suspended Stag International Working Capital Limits BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.00cr) Stag International TL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.50cr) TV18 Broadcast Ltd CC A 1700 - TV18 Broadcast Ltd Non-FB Fac A 1750 - TV18 Broadcast Ltd Fund Based/ Non-Fund A / 250 - Based A1+ Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd FBL B 180 Reaffirmed Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd NFBL B 200 Reaffirmed Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 20 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd TL BBB- 3206.5 Reaffirmed Xicon International Ltd LT FBL B+ 30 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 2.90 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss