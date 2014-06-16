Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd NCD programme A1+ SO 538 Withdrawn Coromandel Agro Products And ST NFBL A4+ 1 Suspended Oils Ltd Green World International Pvt BG A4 20.8 Reaffirmed Ltd International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1 100 Reaffirmed LC (BPLC) International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1 400 Reaffirmed International Tractors Ltd Unallocated A1 50 Reaffirmed Jenson Drugs Pvt Ltd ST NFBL- BG/LOC A4+ 60 Suspended Krishna Speciality Chemicals NFBL (LOC) A3 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishna Speciality Chemicals NFBL (Credit Exposure A3 1.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Limit) Reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore M/S. Hero Fashion ST - FB Fac A4+ 75 Assigned Meshco Steels ST non-fund based A4+ 140 Suspended facility MGM Steels non-FB Fac A4 65 Suspended Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Network18 Media & Investments FBL A1+ 1300 Assigned Ltd Network18 Media & Investments Non-FBL A1+ 1000 - Ltd Network18 Media & Investments ST Loans (Sub-Limit A1+ 750 Assigned Ltd of Non-FBL) Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 - Ltd (SO) Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 100000* Assigned programme 2014-15 *Rs. 10,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 44,000 crore/ (enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore) Rana Polycot Ltd ST FBL D 1694 Reaffirmed Rana Polycot Ltd ST non-FBL D 630 Reaffirmed Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiv Shakti Fibre Udyog ST NFBL A4 50 Assigned Shree Balaji Agencies ST non fund based D 30 Suspended facility Stag International LC/BG A3 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.00cr) TV18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned TV18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 - (SO) United Spirits Ltd FB Fac A3 21000 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 4000 Reaffirmed Xicon International Ltd ST NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA - - Ltd Programme TV18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposits MA - - Programme United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- 4000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Expressway Ltd NCDs (NCD) AAA 4762 Reaffirmed (SO) Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Bond Issue A (SO) 1709.1 Withdrawn Development Corporation Bussan Auto Finance India Pvt LT loans A+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd FBL - CC B+ 35 Assigned Cachar Roller Flour Mills Ltd FBL - Proposed CC B+ 25 Assigned Coromandel Agro Products And LT FBL BB+ 199 Suspended Oils Ltd Embassy Property Developments NCD BBB- 5540 Assigned Pvt Ltd (SO) Gerah Enterprises Pvt Ltd NCDs A+ 3000 Assigned (SO)! ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional GMR Jadcherla Expressways Ltd FB Fac (TL) A 2956.4 Reaffirmed Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd NCDs AA+ 4500 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 380.2 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A3 BB 25.8 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 16.9 Assigned (SO) Green World International Pvt TL B 68 Reaffirmed Ltd Green World International Pvt CC B 22 Reaffirmed Ltd International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA+/ 300 Revised from A1+ AA/ Reaffirmed * CC is one-way convertible to BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales Jenson Drugs Pvt Ltd LT FBL- CC BB+ 110 Suspended Jindal Rolling Mills Ltd FBL - CC BB- 100 Assigned Jindal Rolling Mills Ltd FBL - TL BB- 1.7 Assigned Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs AAA 4000 Assigned (SO) Krishna Speciality Chemicals FBL (TL) BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Reduced from Rs. 0.56 crore Krishna Speciality Chemicals FBL (CC) BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Krishna Speciality Chemicals Fund Based/ NFBL BBB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Untied Limit) / A3 Reduced from Rs. 2.69 crore Meshco Steels LT fund based facility BB+ 10 Suspended Meshco Steels Unallocated Fac* BB+ / 120 Suspended A4+ *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Mgm Steels fund based facility B 25 Suspended Network18 Media & Investments FBL A 100 - Ltd Ptc India Financial Services NCD (NCD) A+ 7000 Revised from Ltd A Ptc India Financial Services LT sanctioned Bk lines A+ 4250 Revised from Ltd A Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 65 Suspended Rana Polycot Ltd LT FBL D 1376 Reaffirmed Sai Venkateshwara Rice FBL ICRA]B+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Industries (revised from 6.25cr) Sai Venkateshwara Rice Unallocated ICRA]B+ 67.8 Reaffirmed Industries Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shakti Industries FBL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Fibre Udyog LT FBL B+ 25 Assigned Shree Balaji Agencies LT FB Fac D 89.3 Suspended Shree Balaji Agencies Unallocated Fac D 15.7 Suspended Stag International Working Capital Limits BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.00cr) Stag International TL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.50cr) TV18 Broadcast Ltd CC A 1700 - TV18 Broadcast Ltd Non-FB Fac A 1750 - TV18 Broadcast Ltd Fund Based/ Non-Fund A / 250 - Based A1+ Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd FBL B 180 Reaffirmed Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd NFBL B 200 Reaffirmed Ultra Dimensions Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 20 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd TL BBB- 3206.5 Reaffirmed Xicon International Ltd LT FBL B+ 30 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 2.90 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.