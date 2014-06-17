Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 111 Reaffirmed Harsha Stone Industries ST FBL A4 55 Reaffirmed Harsha Stone Industries Unallocated ST FBL A4 15.6 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 50000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 3,800 crore) Kamsri Printing & Packaging ST Non-FBL A4 5.6 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Kisan Mouldings Ltd Non-FBL A4 553 Reaffirmed Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 235 Revised from A4 Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4+ 53 Revised from A4 Siewert And Dholakia Overseas ST FBL A4+ 60 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Siewert And Dholakia Overseas ST Non FBL A4+ 4.4 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Vilas Transcore Ltd LOC A3 310 Reaffirmed Vilas Transcore Ltd Derivative Limits A3 18.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avantis Enterprise LT Fund Based - TL BB- 300 Assigned Avni Steels FB Fac B 59.5 Suspended Bagpoly International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 134 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Chemicals FBL BB 55 Upgraded from BB- (revised from 5.7 Cr) Chaitanya Chemicals Non-FBL BB 2 Upgraded from BB- Credila Financial Services Perpetual Debt AA 500 Assigned Pvt. Ltd programme Dashmesh Autos Bk Fac B 57 Assigned Harsha Stone Industries LT FBL B 4.4 Revised from B- Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 205 Reaffirmed Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 45 Reaffirmed Jain Distillery Bk Fac BB/ 70 Suspended A4+ Kamsri Printing & Packaging TL C 49.4 revised from Pvt Ltd B+ (revised from Rs. 6.07 crore) Kamsri Printing & Packaging LT FBL C 88 revised from Pvt Ltd B+ (revised from Rs.10 crore) Kisan Mouldings Ltd TL BB 857 Reaffirmed Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL BB 1370 Reaffirmed Prakash Chand Rai Non- fund based Bk Fac B- 50 Suspended Prakash Chand Rai Fund based Bk Fac B- 55 Suspended Regal Steel Rolling Mills FB Fac B / 90 Suspended A4 Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd CC B 130 Revised from B- Enhanced from Rs 10 Cr Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd TL B 114.8 Revised from B- Revised from Rs 17 Cr Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd Unallocated Limits B 25.2 Revised from B- Scorpios Apparels Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 29.3 Revised from BB- Siddhi Cotton Ginning & CC Limit B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Siddhi Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 120 Reaffirmed Surya Synthetics FB Fac B+ 150 Suspended Synfab Sales & Industries Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 80 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Synfab Sales & Industries Ltd LT non-fund based BB- 7.5 Revised from facility BB (reduced from Rs.1.50 crore) Triveni Silk Mills FB Fac B+ 145 Suspended Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL AA- 1766.7 Upgraded from A+ Increased from Rs. 160 crore Vilas Transcore Ltd CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Vilas Transcore Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 134.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.