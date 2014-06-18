Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd ST Non-fund based A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Anuh Pharma Ltd ST Fund Based# A2+ 50 Reaffirmed # sublimit within cash credit limits Coral Products Pvt Ltd Bk lines A2+ 2500 Withdrawn Delta Corp Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 65 Upgraded from A3+ Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC, LG) A2+ 73.3 Assigned Haldiram Manufacturing Company Non-FBL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+@ 400 Highstreet Cruises And ST, FB Fac A2 65 Upgraded Entertainment Pvt Ltd from A3+ M/S Dilipkumar V. Lakhi ST FBL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Varun Castings Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 90 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 270 Downgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuh Pharma Ltd LT CC BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 83.6 Reaffirmed Bale Babu Estates Pvt Ltd LT Non FB Fac B 66.4 Reaffirmed Delta Corp Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 1090 Upgraded from BBB Delta Corp Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 65 Upgraded from BBB Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL A- 570.9 Assigned Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC A- 494 Assigned Garg Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 95.5 Reaffirmed Haldiram Manufacturing Company FBL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Haldiram Manufacturing Company Unallocated A+ 430 Assigned Pvt Ltd Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd CC Limits AA-@ 1600 Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL AA-@ 1267.6 Highstreet Cruises And LT, TL BBB+ 690 Upgraded Entertainment Pvt Ltd from BBB Highstreet Cruises And LT, FB Fac BBB+ 65 Upgraded Entertainment Pvt Ltd from BBB Jayaalaxmi Mineral Pvt Ltd TL facility D 180 Suspended Jayaalaxmi Mineral Pvt Ltd fund based facility D 50 Suspended Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB- 17.2 upgraded from B+ (reduced from Rs. 4.96 crore) Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT CC Facility BB- 315 upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 23.50 crore) Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd TL B+ 56.8 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 6.15 crore) Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility B+ 50 Revised from B (enhanced from Rs. 0.70 crore) Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac B+ 26.8 Assigned Shree Ganesh Threads Ltd LT - FBL BB- 73.1 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Saptagiri Sponge Pvt TL facility D 67.4 Suspended Ltd Sri Sai Saptagiri Sponge Pvt fund based facility D 20.5 Suspended Ltd Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 10000 Assigned Varun Castings Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Varun Castings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac BBB+ 2 Reaffirmed Vasan Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB+ 44.3 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd CC BB+ 900 Downgraded from BBB- Venus Remedies Ltd TL BB+ 1445.6 Downgraded from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)