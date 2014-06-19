US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Color Chemicals ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast ST non-FB Fac A4+ 15.6 Suspended Jaylon Impex India Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 950 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed Medreich Ltd FBL A1 1700 Outstanding Medreich Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 250 Outstanding Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 3790 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A3 300 Reaffirmed Pure Chemicals Company ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 295 Reaffirmed Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd BG D 80 Downgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd BG D 40 Downgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore) Sunil Healthcare Ltd PCFC/PSFC/PCL* A3 55 Upgraded from A4+ *PCFC/PSFC/PCL is a sub limit of WCDL Limits Sunil Healthcare Ltd LOC A3 79 Upgraded from A4+ Sunil Healthcare Ltd BG A3 1 Upgraded from A4+ Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 20 Assigned Vijay Jewellers fund based Bk facility A4 65 Assigned Vitromed Healthcare Non Fund Based A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Facility Welsuit Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 51.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd TL A+ 199.9 Revised from A (revised from Rs. 40.50 crore) CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 1590.1 Revised from A (revised from Rs. 116.50 crore) CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A+ / 1230 Revised from A1+ A / A1 Color Chemicals LT, FB Fac BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast CC facility BB+ 60 Suspended Gautam Technocast TL facility BB+ 33.5 Suspended Jaylon Impex India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 10 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT debt programme AA+ 500 Upgraded from AA KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Medreich Ltd TL Fac A- 1470 Outstanding Medreich Ltd FB Fac A- 50 Outstanding Olive Hospitals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 74.7 Suspended Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1330 Reaffirmed Pure Chemicals Company LT, FB Fac BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd CC D 60 Downgraded from C (Enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd TL D 11.6 Downgraded from C (reduced from Rs.1.90 crore) Sunil Healthcare Ltd TL BBB- 71.7 Upgraded from BB+ Sunil Healthcare Ltd Unallocated BBB- 6.3 Upgraded from BB+ Sunil Healthcare Ltd CC/ WCDL BBB- 108.4 Upgraded / A3 from BB+/ A4+ Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 20 Assigned Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fac - proposed B 10 Assigned Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 360 Revised from BBB (reduced from Rs 70 crore) Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd TL BBB+ 750.9 Revised from BBB The Tamilnadu Industrial Bonds A-(SO) 1500 Assigned Investment Corporation Ltd Vijay Jewellers Fund based Bk facility B+ 125 Assigned Vitromed Healthcare FB Fac BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Welsuit Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 170 Suspended Welsuit Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 7.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. * Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss