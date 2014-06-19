Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Color Chemicals ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast ST non-FB Fac A4+ 15.6 Suspended Jaylon Impex India Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 950 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 11500 Reaffirmed Medreich Ltd FBL A1 1700 Outstanding Medreich Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 250 Outstanding Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 3790 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A3 300 Reaffirmed Pure Chemicals Company ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 295 Reaffirmed Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd BG D 80 Downgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd BG D 40 Downgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore) Sunil Healthcare Ltd PCFC/PSFC/PCL* A3 55 Upgraded from A4+ *PCFC/PSFC/PCL is a sub limit of WCDL Limits Sunil Healthcare Ltd LOC A3 79 Upgraded from A4+ Sunil Healthcare Ltd BG A3 1 Upgraded from A4+ Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 20 Assigned Vijay Jewellers fund based Bk facility A4 65 Assigned Vitromed Healthcare Non Fund Based A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Facility Welsuit Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 51.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd TL A+ 199.9 Revised from A (revised from Rs. 40.50 crore) CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 1590.1 Revised from A (revised from Rs. 116.50 crore) CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A+ / 1230 Revised from A1+ A / A1 Color Chemicals LT, FB Fac BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast CC facility BB+ 60 Suspended Gautam Technocast TL facility BB+ 33.5 Suspended Jaylon Impex India Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 10 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT debt programme AA+ 500 Upgraded from AA KSR Infracon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Matoshree Cotton Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Medreich Ltd TL Fac A- 1470 Outstanding Medreich Ltd FB Fac A- 50 Outstanding Olive Hospitals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 74.7 Suspended Pon Pure Chem Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 1330 Reaffirmed Pure Chemicals Company LT, FB Fac BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd CC D 60 Downgraded from C (Enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Savita Constructions Pvt Ltd TL D 11.6 Downgraded from C (reduced from Rs.1.90 crore) Sunil Healthcare Ltd TL BBB- 71.7 Upgraded from BB+ Sunil Healthcare Ltd Unallocated BBB- 6.3 Upgraded from BB+ Sunil Healthcare Ltd CC/ WCDL BBB- 108.4 Upgraded / A3 from BB+/ A4+ Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 20 Assigned Susee Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fac - proposed B 10 Assigned Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 360 Revised from BBB (reduced from Rs 70 crore) Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd TL BBB+ 750.9 Revised from BBB The Tamilnadu Industrial Bonds A-(SO) 1500 Assigned Investment Corporation Ltd Vijay Jewellers Fund based Bk facility B+ 125 Assigned Vitromed Healthcare FB Fac BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Welsuit Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 170 Suspended Welsuit Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 7.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)