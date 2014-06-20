Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Valves Pvt Ltd Non FBL A3+ 155 Assigned (Enhanced from 5.25cr) Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd ST -Star Channel A4 10 Suspended Credit(Bill Discounting) B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Fund based facility A4 30 Reaffirmed Benson Medical Equipments Pvt NFBL A4 60.6 Assigned Ltd Cross Country Apparels ST - FBL - PC A4 30 Assigned Cross Country Apparels ST - FBL - FDB A4 5 Assigned Cross Country Apparels ST - NFBL - ILC A4 10 Assigned Cross Country Apparels ST - NFBL - BG A4 0.5 Assigned Deepak Fertilisers & CP Programme A1+ 2500 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs 150 crores) Emerald Industries NFBL A4 8 Reaffirmed Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt LOC A4 45 Reaffirmed Ltd IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 20 crore) India Infoline Commodities Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Medhassu E Solutions (India) Non- FBL A4 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mohit Ispat Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 135 Reaffirmed (PY 11.0CR) Sarup Industries Ltd NFBL A3 36.2 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 7.62 crore) Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG (BG)* A4 15 Assigned *BG limit is the sub-limit of cash credit limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Valves Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 75 Assigned (Enhanced from 2.50cr) Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit BB- 40 Suspended Akash Fashion Prints Pvt Ltd LT- TL BB- 207.4 Suspended B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd CC facility B 125 Reaffirmed B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Proposed CC B 25 Reaffirmed Benson Medical Equipments Pvt FBL [ICRA ]BB 15 Assigned Ltd Benson Medical Equipments Pvt Unallocated BB / 24.4 Assigned Ltd A4 Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP - MLD 5000 Assigned Debenture Programme AAA Cross Country Apparels LT - FBL - CC B- 115 Assigned Cross Country Apparels LT - FBL - TL B- 4.5 Assigned Cross Country Apparels LT - Unallocated B- 15 Assigned Emerald Industries TL B- 13 Reaffirmed Emerald Industries FBL B- 47 Reaffirmed Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Export Packing Credit B+ 35 upgraded Ltd Limit (EPC) from C Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase B+ 25 upgraded Ltd Limit (FBP) from C Equiplus (India) Exports Pvt Standby Line of B+ 7.5 upgraded Ltd Credit (SLC) from C Haldiram Educational Society FBL AA-@ 300 (SO) India Gold Ltd LT FBL - CC BB- 30 Assigned India Gold Ltd Unallocated limits* BB- / 60 Assigned A4 *Unallocated limits have been rated on both scales and will attract rating as per the tenure of usage. Medhassu E Solutions (India) FBL B 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Medhassu E Solutions (India) Unallocated B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mohit Ispat Ltd LT FB Limit B 150 Revised from B- (PY 10.0CR) Mohit Ispat Ltd TL B 14.4 Revised from B- (PY 3.86CR) Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt CC B- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Rooplaxmi Industries India Pvt TL B- 29 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarup Industries Ltd TL BBB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Sarup Industries Ltd FBL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Sarup Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 53 Reaffirmed / A3 (earlier Rs 1.30 crore) Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore) Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 0.40 crore) Shree Sita Edibles Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 240.5 Revised from BB- Shree Sita Edibles Pvt Ltd TL Limits B+ 139.5 Revised from BB- Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Udyog CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Udyog TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed TBPR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Assigned TBPR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 245 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) TBPR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 25 Assigned Tracks & Towers Infratech Pvt LT fund based and BBB 3000 Upgraded Ltd non-FBL from BBB- United India Insurance Co. Ltd Claim Paying Ability IAAA - Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Shukla FBL BBB- 60 Upgraded Constructions Pvt Ltd from BB+ Vinod Kumar Shukla TL BBB- 64.3 Upgraded Constructions Pvt Ltd from BB+ Vinod Kumar Shukla NFBL BBB- 80 Upgraded Constructions Pvt Ltd from BB+ Wave Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B 2750 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 219.42 crore) Wave Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 1000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)