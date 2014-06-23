Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Manufacturing Systems Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Ajay Polymers ST Non FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Standby Line of Credit A4 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Ltd IFCI Ltd CP Programme A1 5000 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac** A1 1000 Reaffirmed ** These short-term fund based bank facilities form part of the Rs.100.00 crore long-term fund based bank facilities. Total fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.108.00 crore and the total non-fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.9.00 crore Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 80 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd CP programme A1 200 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 600 Upgraded from A1 Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL A1+ 3350 Upgraded from A1 Uniproducts (India) Ltd LOC A3 142.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Manufacturing Systems Ltd FBL A+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Ajay Polymers Fund Based- CC B+ 155 Reaffirmed Ajay Polymers Fund Based- TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed DBR & SK Super Speciality FB and non FB limits B 190 Suspended Hospital Ganpati Petrochemicals FBL BB- 45 Upgraded from B+ Ganpati Petrochemicals Proposed Limits BB- / 125 Upgraded A4 from B+/ Reaffirmed Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt CC B+ 62 Reaffirmed Ltd GMR Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2637.7 Reaffirmed Expressways Pvt Ltd High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 368.2 Assigned High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 135.1 Assigned IFCI Ltd LT Bk borrowings A 50000 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd LT bonds (Including A 62773.8 Reaffirmed subordinated debt Jai Suspension Systems Llp Working Capital Limits BBB/ 500 Upgraded A from BBB-/ A3 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL BBB 882.5 Upgraded from BBB- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB 413.9 Upgraded from BBB- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB/ 2155.4 Upgraded A2 from BBB-/ A3 Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors FBL B+ 140 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 13.6 crore) Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors Proposed Limit B+ 10 Assigned Meenamani Real Venture LT, FBL- CC BB+ 100 Revised from BB Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A 1000 Upgraded from A- Sai Swarnamandir Jewellers Pvt Bk Fac BB+ 300 Suspended Ltd Sharda Forgings & Stampings Bk Fac B+ / 70 Suspended (P) Ltd A4 Snn Homes LT credit BBB- 200 Assigned (SO) Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd TL D 2584.4 Suspended Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd FBL D 1730.9 Suspended Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd non-FBL D 771.5 Suspended Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital TL Fac BBB- 140 Assigned And Yoga Centre Pvt Ltd Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital Proposed LT Fac BBB- 10 Assigned And Yoga Centre Pvt Ltd Subros Ltd TL A+ 1370 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd CC A+ 650 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd NFBL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd TL BBB- 668.2 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd BG BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd Proposed Fund Based BBB- 37 Reaffirmed and Non FB Fac / A3 Yash Breeding Farm TL B 51 Assigned Yash Breeding Farm CC B 30 Assigned Yash Breeding Farm Unallocated B 19 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 