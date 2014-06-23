Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Manufacturing Systems Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Ajay Polymers ST Non FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ganpati Petrochemicals Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Standby Line of Credit A4 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Ltd IFCI Ltd CP Programme A1 5000 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac** A1 1000 Reaffirmed ** These short-term fund based bank facilities form part of the Rs.100.00 crore long-term fund based bank facilities. Total fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.108.00 crore and the total non-fund based bank facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.9.00 crore Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 80 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd CP programme A1 200 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt A1+ 600 Upgraded from A1 Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL A1+ 3350 Upgraded from A1 Uniproducts (India) Ltd LOC A3 142.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Manufacturing Systems Ltd FBL A+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Ajay Polymers Fund Based- CC B+ 155 Reaffirmed Ajay Polymers Fund Based- TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed DBR & SK Super Speciality FB and non FB limits B 190 Suspended Hospital Ganpati Petrochemicals FBL BB- 45 Upgraded from B+ Ganpati Petrochemicals Proposed Limits BB- / 125 Upgraded A4 from B+/ Reaffirmed Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt CC B+ 62 Reaffirmed Ltd GMR Ambala Chandigarh LT Debt BB+ 2637.7 Reaffirmed Expressways Pvt Ltd High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 368.2 Assigned High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 135.1 Assigned IFCI Ltd LT Bk borrowings A 50000 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd LT bonds (Including A 62773.8 Reaffirmed subordinated debt Jai Suspension Systems Llp Working Capital Limits BBB/ 500 Upgraded A from BBB-/ A3 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL BBB 882.5 Upgraded from BBB- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB 413.9 Upgraded from BBB- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB/ 2155.4 Upgraded A2 from BBB-/ A3 Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors FBL B+ 140 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 13.6 crore) Kalpatharu Liquor Distributors Proposed Limit B+ 10 Assigned Meenamani Real Venture LT, FBL- CC BB+ 100 Revised from BB Nelcast Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A 1000 Upgraded from A- Sai Swarnamandir Jewellers Pvt Bk Fac BB+ 300 Suspended Ltd Sharda Forgings & Stampings Bk Fac B+ / 70 Suspended (P) Ltd A4 Snn Homes LT credit BBB- 200 Assigned (SO) Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd TL D 2584.4 Suspended Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd FBL D 1730.9 Suspended Solar Semiconductor Pvt Ltd non-FBL D 771.5 Suspended Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital TL Fac BBB- 140 Assigned And Yoga Centre Pvt Ltd Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital Proposed LT Fac BBB- 10 Assigned And Yoga Centre Pvt Ltd Subros Ltd TL A+ 1370 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd CC A+ 650 Reaffirmed Subros Ltd NFBL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd TL BBB- 668.2 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd BG BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Uniproducts (India) Ltd Proposed Fund Based BBB- 37 Reaffirmed and Non FB Fac / A3 Yash Breeding Farm TL B 51 Assigned Yash Breeding Farm CC B 30 Assigned Yash Breeding Farm Unallocated B 19 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years