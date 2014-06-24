Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 250 Assigned General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 54 Assigned General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Proposed Fac A4+ 100 Assigned Hanuman Foods ST FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Indian Agro & Food Industries Non FBL - Capex LOC * A1 440 Assigned Ltd *Sub-limit of Term Loan Indian Agro & Food Industries Non FBL - Loan A1 22 Assigned Ltd Equivalent Risk # #Sub-limit of Capex Letter of Credit Indian Products Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 1150 Assigned Indian Products Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 204 Assigned Indian Products Ltd ST Proposed Fac A4+ 257.5 Assigned Kotak Securities Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3 crore) R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Fund based A4 419.9 Assigned R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Non fund based A4 560 Assigned Raghuvir Oil Mill Export Packing Credit A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Oil Mill Credit Exposure Limit A4 2 Reaffirmed Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd FBL - PSC A4 240 Reaffirmed Salguti Industries Ltd Non-FBL, ST scale D 37.6 Revised from A4 Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 195.9 - Limits (Enhanced from 19 CR) Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Co Export Packing Credit A4 95 Reaffirmed Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Co Credit Exposure Limit A4 8 Reaffirmed Steel & Metals Non - FBL - Inland A4 40 Reaffirmed LOC / Letter of Guarantee Reduced from Rs. 5 crore Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd Stand By Line of A3 5 Reaffirmed Credit Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd System Integrator SP 1A Revised from grading SP 1B LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Central Power LT Debt, Fund Based B/ - Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd ,Bk Fac A4 (APCPDCL) Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds A(SO) - Assigned Corporation Ltd (APPFC) Aryavir Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Ascendum Solutions India Pvt TL B+ 250 Revised from Limite B Ascendum Solutions India Pvt FBF B+ 50 Revised from Limite B Cacatte Wines LT FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Delta Infralogistics TL - Fund Based BBB- 13.2 Assigned (Worldwide) Ltd Delta Infralogistics LT FBL BBB- 140 Assigned (Worldwide) Ltd Delta Infralogistics Unallocated - FBL BBB- 6.8 Assigned (Worldwide) Ltd Everlast Composites Pvt Ltd Fac B+ 60 Suspended G.Chimanlal & Co LT FBL B 110 Reaffirmed G.Chimanlal & Co Proposed Limit B 90 Reaffirmed Good Luck Corporation Fac BB 107.6 Suspended Hanuman Foods LT FBL B 80 Reaffirmed Indian Agro & Food Industries FBL - TL A- 1403.5 Assigned Ltd Indian Agro & Food Industries FBL - CC A- 770 Assigned Ltd Indian Products Ltd LT FB Fac# BB+ 30 Assigned # Sub-limit of short-term fund based limits Jalaram Cotton Ginning And CC B+ 70 Assigned Pressing Factory Kailash Oil Cake Industries Fund Based- CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kotak Securities Ltd LT debt programme AA+ 500 Upgraded from AA Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd CC B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.25 crore) Mohan Charitable Educational LT loans B- 550 Suspended Trust Motiwala Auto Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- CC B+ 80 Revised from B Motiwala Auto Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- TL B+ 20 Revised from B Paramount Syncot Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 30 Suspended Paramount Syncot Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 30 Suspended R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd LT, FBL - TL C 1170 Assigned R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd LT, FBL - CC C 850.1 Assigned Raghuvir Oil Mill CC^ B+ 10 Reaffirmed ^sublimit of EPC Salguti Industries Ltd FBL D 503.7 Revised from B Salguti Industries Ltd Non-FBL, LT scale D 1.5 Revised from B Salguti Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits D 7.2 Revised from B Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL AA- 1970 Upgraded from A+ Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits BB 30 - Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd TL BB 319.1 - (Reduced from 32.50 CR) Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Co CC B+ 5^ Reaffirmed ^sublimit of export packing credit Steel & Metals FBL - CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 5 crore Steel & Metals Proposed FBL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Super Lifestyle Diamond Pvt Ltd CC B+ 85 Reaffirmed Super Lifestyle Diamond Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 25 Reaffirmed Tejaswi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL D 272 Revised from B+ Tejaswi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL D 10 Assigned Tejaswi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 118 Assigned Transmission Corporation Of Bonds A(SO) - Assigned Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Ap Transco) Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 38.7 Reaffirmed Vedika Overseas Tradex Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB-/ 150 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)