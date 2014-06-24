Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 250 Assigned
General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 54 Assigned
General Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Proposed Fac A4+ 100 Assigned
Hanuman Foods ST FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Indian Agro & Food Industries Non FBL - Capex LOC * A1 440 Assigned
Ltd
*Sub-limit of Term Loan
Indian Agro & Food Industries Non FBL - Loan A1 22 Assigned
Ltd Equivalent Risk #
#Sub-limit of Capex Letter of Credit
Indian Products Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 1150 Assigned
Indian Products Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 204 Assigned
Indian Products Ltd ST Proposed Fac A4+ 257.5 Assigned
Kotak Securities Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 3 crore)
R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Fund based A4 419.9 Assigned
R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Non fund based A4 560 Assigned
Raghuvir Oil Mill Export Packing Credit A4 97.5 Reaffirmed
Raghuvir Oil Mill Credit Exposure Limit A4 2 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd FBL - PSC A4 240 Reaffirmed
Salguti Industries Ltd Non-FBL, ST scale D 37.6 Revised from
A4
Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 195.9 -
Limits
(Enhanced from 19 CR)
Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Co Export Packing Credit A4 95 Reaffirmed
Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Co Credit Exposure Limit A4 8 Reaffirmed
Steel & Metals Non - FBL - Inland A4 40 Reaffirmed
LOC / Letter of
Guarantee
Reduced from Rs. 5 crore
Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd Stand By Line of A3 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd System Integrator SP 1A Revised from
grading SP 1B
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh Central Power LT Debt, Fund Based B/ - Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd ,Bk Fac A4
(APCPDCL)
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bonds A(SO) - Assigned
Corporation Ltd (APPFC)
Aryavir Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL BB- 400 Reaffirmed
Ascendum Solutions India Pvt TL B+ 250 Revised from
Limite B
Ascendum Solutions India Pvt FBF B+ 50 Revised from
Limite B
Cacatte Wines LT FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended
Delta Infralogistics TL - Fund Based BBB- 13.2 Assigned
(Worldwide) Ltd
Delta Infralogistics LT FBL BBB- 140 Assigned
(Worldwide) Ltd
Delta Infralogistics Unallocated - FBL BBB- 6.8 Assigned
(Worldwide) Ltd
Everlast Composites Pvt Ltd Fac B+ 60 Suspended
G.Chimanlal & Co LT FBL B 110 Reaffirmed
G.Chimanlal & Co Proposed Limit B 90 Reaffirmed
Good Luck Corporation Fac BB 107.6 Suspended
Hanuman Foods LT FBL B 80 Reaffirmed
Indian Agro & Food Industries FBL - TL A- 1403.5 Assigned
Ltd
Indian Agro & Food Industries FBL - CC A- 770 Assigned
Ltd
Indian Products Ltd LT FB Fac# BB+ 30 Assigned
# Sub-limit of short-term fund based limits
Jalaram Cotton Ginning And CC B+ 70 Assigned
Pressing Factory
Kailash Oil Cake Industries Fund Based- CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Kotak Securities Ltd LT debt programme AA+ 500 Upgraded
from AA
Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd CC B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 2.25 crore)
Mohan Charitable Educational LT loans B- 550 Suspended
Trust
Motiwala Auto Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- CC B+ 80 Revised from
B
Motiwala Auto Pvt Ltd LT, FBL- TL B+ 20 Revised from
B
Paramount Syncot Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B 30 Suspended
Paramount Syncot Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 30 Suspended
R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd LT, FBL - TL C 1170 Assigned
R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd LT, FBL - CC C 850.1 Assigned
Raghuvir Oil Mill CC^ B+ 10 Reaffirmed
^sublimit of EPC
Salguti Industries Ltd FBL D 503.7 Revised from
B
Salguti Industries Ltd Non-FBL, LT scale D 1.5 Revised from
B
Salguti Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits D 7.2 Revised from
B
Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL AA- 1970 Upgraded
from A+
Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits BB 30 -
Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd TL BB 319.1 -
(Reduced from 32.50 CR)
Shree Ranchhod Oil Mill Co CC B+ 5^ Reaffirmed
^sublimit of export packing credit
Steel & Metals FBL - CC BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 5 crore
Steel & Metals Proposed FBL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Super Lifestyle Diamond Pvt Ltd CC B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Super Lifestyle Diamond Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Tejaswi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL D 272 Revised from
B+
Tejaswi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FBL D 10 Assigned
Tejaswi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 118 Assigned
Transmission Corporation Of Bonds A(SO) - Assigned
Andhra Pradesh Ltd (Ap Transco)
Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Unique Forgings (India) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 38.7 Reaffirmed
Vedika Overseas Tradex Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB-/ 150 Suspended
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
