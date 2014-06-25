Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Acme Cleantech Solutions Ltd NFBL A3+ 600 Upgraded from A3 Fitnessone Group India Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A2 90 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 10 Reaffirmed Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 2250 Assigned Ltd Network18 Media & Investments FBL A1+ 1300 Ltd Network18 Media & Investments Non-FBL A1+ 1000 Ltd Network18 Media & Investments ST Loans (Sub-Limit A1+ 750 Ltd of Non-FBL) Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 Ltd Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt Capex LOC A2 70 revised from Ltd D Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt BG A2 10 revised from Ltd D Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt ST Non-fund Based A4+ 9.8 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA - Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd TL BB+ 325.2 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd FB limits BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Acme Cleantech Solutions Ltd FBL(including BBB 1000 Upgraded unallocated limits) from BBB- (earlier Rs. 50.00 crore Acme Telecom Assets Ltd TL BBB- 524.9 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 55.02 crore) Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FBL BB- / 160 Suspended A4 Coral Associates LT FB Bk Fac B 100 Reaffirmed Coral Associates LT non FB Bk Fac B 188.8 Reaffirmed Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 3000 Withdrawn Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT loans BBB 60.8 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd FB Fac (CC) BBB 90 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT / ST - unallocated BBB / 69.5 Reaffirmed A2 Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.50 crore) Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd TL BB+ 172 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.31 crore) G.R. Constructions Bk Fac BB+ 112.5 Withdrawn Grameen Financial Services Pvt Subordinated Debt BBB 220 upgraded Ltd Programme from BBB- Grameen Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB+ 6132.7 upgraded Ltd from BBB (enhanced from Rs. 413.27 crore) Grameen Financial Services Pvt NCDs BBB+ 1546.7 upgraded Ltd from BBB Grameen Financial Services Pvt NCDs BBB+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 40000 Upgraded from AA Network18 Media & Investments FBL A 100 Ltd Nuzen Herbal Pvt Ltd FBL B 380 Reaffirmed Raj Coke Industries Bk lines D 69.3 Suspended Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt TL BBB 229.9 revised from Ltd D Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt CC BBB 150 revised from Ltd D Sethi Coke Industries Bk lines D 68.8 Suspended Shabari Farms TL B 52.4 Assigned Shabari Farms Proposed LT FB Fac B 37.6 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 235 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Rice Impex Pvt. Ltd. TL and working B+ / 70 Suspended capital limits A4 Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd FBL BB 158.1 Reaffirmed Southern Motorcycles Punjab National Bk - BB 140 Reaffirmed FBL (increased from 11.5cr) Southern Motorcycles FBL - Proposed BB 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.5cr) Spark Green Energy TL B- 800 Upgraded (Ahmednagar) Pvt Ltd from D Sri Balaji Coke Industries Bk lines D 69.5 Suspended Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt LT / ST - Fund Based BB+ / 96 Assigned Ltd A4+ Tota Utpannagala Marata FB Fac BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Sahakara Sangha N (enhanced from Rs.40.0 crore) Witty Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 80 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)