US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as traders embrace risk after French election
* Dow up 1.12 pct, S&P 500 up 1.15 pct, Nasdaq up 1.31 pct (Updates prices, changes dateline, comment, byline)
Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Acme Cleantech Solutions Ltd NFBL A3+ 600 Upgraded from A3 Fitnessone Group India Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A2 90 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 10 Reaffirmed Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 2250 Assigned Ltd Network18 Media & Investments FBL A1+ 1300 Ltd Network18 Media & Investments Non-FBL A1+ 1000 Ltd Network18 Media & Investments ST Loans (Sub-Limit A1+ 750 Ltd of Non-FBL) Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 Ltd Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt Capex LOC A2 70 revised from Ltd D Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt BG A2 10 revised from Ltd D Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt ST Non-fund Based A4+ 9.8 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA - Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd TL BB+ 325.2 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd FB limits BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Abt Industries Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Acme Cleantech Solutions Ltd FBL(including BBB 1000 Upgraded unallocated limits) from BBB- (earlier Rs. 50.00 crore Acme Telecom Assets Ltd TL BBB- 524.9 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 55.02 crore) Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FBL BB- / 160 Suspended A4 Coral Associates LT FB Bk Fac B 100 Reaffirmed Coral Associates LT non FB Bk Fac B 188.8 Reaffirmed Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 3000 Withdrawn Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT loans BBB 60.8 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd FB Fac (CC) BBB 90 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT / ST - unallocated BBB / 69.5 Reaffirmed A2 Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.50 crore) Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd TL BB+ 172 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.31 crore) G.R. Constructions Bk Fac BB+ 112.5 Withdrawn Grameen Financial Services Pvt Subordinated Debt BBB 220 upgraded Ltd Programme from BBB- Grameen Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB+ 6132.7 upgraded Ltd from BBB (enhanced from Rs. 413.27 crore) Grameen Financial Services Pvt NCDs BBB+ 1546.7 upgraded Ltd from BBB Grameen Financial Services Pvt NCDs BBB+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 40000 Upgraded from AA Network18 Media & Investments FBL A 100 Ltd Nuzen Herbal Pvt Ltd FBL B 380 Reaffirmed Raj Coke Industries Bk lines D 69.3 Suspended Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt TL BBB 229.9 revised from Ltd D Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt CC BBB 150 revised from Ltd D Sethi Coke Industries Bk lines D 68.8 Suspended Shabari Farms TL B 52.4 Assigned Shabari Farms Proposed LT FB Fac B 37.6 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 235 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Rice Impex Pvt. Ltd. TL and working B+ / 70 Suspended capital limits A4 Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd FBL BB 158.1 Reaffirmed Southern Motorcycles Punjab National Bk - BB 140 Reaffirmed FBL (increased from 11.5cr) Southern Motorcycles FBL - Proposed BB 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.5cr) Spark Green Energy TL B- 800 Upgraded (Ahmednagar) Pvt Ltd from D Sri Balaji Coke Industries Bk lines D 69.5 Suspended Strawberry Studio Exports Pvt LT / ST - Fund Based BB+ / 96 Assigned Ltd A4+ Tota Utpannagala Marata FB Fac BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Sahakara Sangha N (enhanced from Rs.40.0 crore) Witty Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 80 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 1.12 pct, S&P 500 up 1.15 pct, Nasdaq up 1.31 pct (Updates prices, changes dateline, comment, byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)