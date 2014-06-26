Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Industries Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned Asian Solvochem Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Increased from Rs. 55 crores Bhatia Industries And Non-FBL D 870 Downgraded Infrastructure Ltd from A4 Bhatia Industries And Proposed Limits D 1010 Downgraded Infrastructure Ltd from A4 Guru Ashish Shipbreakers Non-FBL A4 660 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 75.00 crore) Micromatic Grinding Non-FBL A4 107.5 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd (increased from Rs 5.75 crore) Prestress Wire Industries ST Non-FBL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt BG A4 7 Reaffirmed Ltd Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Project LC* A4 250 Reaffirmed Ltd *Sub-limit of Term Loan Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt ST FBL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Assigned Tata Elxsi Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed United Coke Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 350 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 20.00 crore) Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 182 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.20cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarnath Cold Storage CC facility D 42.2 Suspended Amarnath Cold Storage TL D 16.4 Suspended Arihant Industries FB Limits (CC) B 70 Assigned Asian Solvochem Pvt Ltd LT FBL* BB+ 180 Reaffirmed *sublimit of short-term non-fund based limits /Increased from Rs. 5.0crores Bhatia Industries And CC D 120 Downgraded Infrastructure Ltd from BB- Guru Ashish Shipbreakers FB Limits BB- 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) IVRCL Chandrapur Tollways Ltd FB Fac BB+ 3139.9 Suspended IVRCL Chandrapur Tollways Ltd Non-FB Fac BB+ 51.9 Suspended Life Care Ware Housing Pvt Ltd CC B+ 35 Assigned Mahesh Cold Storage CC facility B 26.8 Suspended Mahesh Cold Storage TL B 32 Suspended Micromatic Grinding TL BB 42.7 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd (reduced from Rs 13.64 crore) Micromatic Grinding FBL BB 70 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd (increased from Rs 4.00 crore) Micromatic Grinding Unallocated Limits BB / 13.7 Assigned Technologies Ltd A4 P.K. Cold Storage Pledge loan D 31 Suspended P.K. Cold Storage CC facility D 2 Suspended P.K. Cold Storage TL D 12.8 Suspended Prestress Wire Industries TL BB+ 67.6 Reaffirmed Prestress Wire Industries LT FBL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd LT loans D 3680 Downgraded from BBB- Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd Fund Based and NFBL D 970 Downgraded from BBB- Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt CC B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt TL B+ 420 Reaffirmed Ltd S K Somaiya College Of Arts, TL BBB- 123.3 Reaffirmed Science & Commerce (Somaiya Vidyavihar Trust) Silpa Mega Projects Pvt Ltd LT fund based and D 370 Reaffirmed Non- fund based Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt TL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt LT FBL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 420 Assigned Tata Elxsi Ltd FB Fac AA- 450 Reaffirmed The Woodind Bk Fac B / 100 Suspended A4 United Coke Pvt Ltd FB Limits* BB- 50 Reaffirmed * The fund based limit of Rs. 5.00 crore is a sub-limit of the Rs. 35.00 crore non-fund based limit. Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 19.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.14cr) Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.