BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd NFBL A3 150 Reaffirmed En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd NFBL A4 45 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 300 Upgraded from A2+ (enhanced from 20.00 CR) M/S. Edhayam & Co ST - FB Fac A4 10 Assigned (sub-limit) M/S. Edhayam & Co ST - Non-FB Fac A4 60 Assigned M/S. King Ice Plant ST-Non-FB Fac A4+ 80 Reaffirmed M/S. King Ice Plant ST-Non-FB Fac A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed (proposed) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Precision Forge Ltd Bk Fac BB- 60.6 Suspended Conglome Technoconstructions TL D 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Eastman Auto & Power Ltd FBL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd TL BBB- 35.6 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd Unallocated Bk limits BBB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Economic Transport Bk Fac BB 395 Suspended Organization Ltd / A4 En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd FBL-TL B+ 6 Assigned En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd FBL B+ 47.5 Assigned En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 21.5 Assigned Ferns Builders & Developers TL BBB+ 125 Withdrawn Ferns Icon TL BBB 168.8 Withdrawn Fusion Microfinance LT Bk Fac BBB- 500 Upgraded from BB Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd FBL A 1700 Upgraded from A- (enhanced from 150.00 CR) Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd TL A 930.2 Upgraded from A- (enhanced from 81.67 CR) Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd Unallocated A / 6.5 Assigned A1 Goverdhan Transport Company TL BB 670 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jagdamba Tmt Mills Ltd FB/NFBF BB 156 Suspended / A4 M/S. King Ice Plant LT-FB Fac BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: CC D 92.5 Downgraded from BB- Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL D 7 Downgraded from BB- Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac: BG D 70 Downgraded from BB- Vidya Bharti Sansthan FBL BB 180 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage:
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA