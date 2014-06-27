Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Bucon Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd NFBL A3 150 Reaffirmed En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd NFBL A4 45 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 300 Upgraded from A2+ (enhanced from 20.00 CR) M/S. Edhayam & Co ST - FB Fac A4 10 Assigned (sub-limit) M/S. Edhayam & Co ST - Non-FB Fac A4 60 Assigned M/S. King Ice Plant ST-Non-FB Fac A4+ 80 Reaffirmed M/S. King Ice Plant ST-Non-FB Fac A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed (proposed) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Precision Forge Ltd Bk Fac BB- 60.6 Suspended Conglome Technoconstructions TL D 100 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Eastman Auto & Power Ltd FBL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd TL BBB- 35.6 Reaffirmed Eastman Auto & Power Ltd Unallocated Bk limits BBB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Economic Transport Bk Fac BB 395 Suspended Organization Ltd / A4 En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd FBL-TL B+ 6 Assigned En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd FBL B+ 47.5 Assigned En Vogue Wood Working (P) Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 21.5 Assigned Ferns Builders & Developers TL BBB+ 125 Withdrawn Ferns Icon TL BBB 168.8 Withdrawn Fusion Microfinance LT Bk Fac BBB- 500 Upgraded from BB Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd FBL A 1700 Upgraded from A- (enhanced from 150.00 CR) Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd TL A 930.2 Upgraded from A- (enhanced from 81.67 CR) Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd Unallocated A / 6.5 Assigned A1 Goverdhan Transport Company TL BB 670 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jagdamba Tmt Mills Ltd FB/NFBF BB 156 Suspended / A4 M/S. King Ice Plant LT-FB Fac BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: CC D 92.5 Downgraded from BB- Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL D 7 Downgraded from BB- Ska Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac: BG D 70 Downgraded from BB- Vidya Bharti Sansthan FBL BB 180 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)